Hillary Clinton gets specific on how she’ll lower the cost of childcare.

The Democratic frontrunner has made the rising cost of early childhood care a pillar of her campaign from the moment she officially entered the race, and on Tuesday she offered details on how her administration would address the problem.

Through a series of federal subsidies and tax credits, Clinton said she would provide financial benefits to ensure that families pay no more than 10 percent of their income on childcare. According to a statement from the campaign, the average cost of quality childcare exceeds the average cost of rent in all 50 states.

The plan closely resembles a policy proposal published last fall by the left-leaning Center for American Progress, which has close ties to the Clinton campaign. Earlier in the primaries, Hillary also called for universal pre-kindergarten education that would make preschool available to every 4-year-old in the country.