Kareem Abdul-Jabbar just delivered the sickest burn of the DNC.

Nearly every speaker has gotten on stage and tried to usurp the roast master Donald Trump, but Kareem just snatched the crown.
At a rally in Great Falls, Montana, on Thursday the president bounced from a now familiar attack on Senator Elizabeth Warren to a new riff on the #MeToo movement. Trump said if he was going to mock Warren at a debate “We are going to do it gently because we’re the #MeToo generation, so we have to be very careful.” The implication was that #MeToo, a movement of women and men coming forward with stories of abuse, was making people too sensitive.
The derision at the rally came hot on the heels of the announcement that the White House was hiring Bill Shine, a Fox News executive accused of enabling and covering up the sexual harassment of his boss Roger Ailes.
That same day, Trump also defended Jim Jordan, a Republican congressman accused of willfully ignoring evidence of the sexual abuse of wrestlers he coached at Ohio State University.
“I don’t believe them at all,” The president said. “I believe him. Jim Jordan is one of the most outstanding people I’ve met since I’ve been in Washington. I believe him 100 percent.” To underscore the point, Trump added ”No question in my mind. I believe Jim Jordan 100%. He’s an outstanding man.”
Taken together, these three events in one day all form a pattern. Trump, who has been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by nearly twenty women, has decided that he’s going to fight back against the #MeToo movement.
Pruitt has stepped down as head of the Environmental Protection Agency and his ideological allies have already crafted a narrative: Pruitt, they claim, was the victim of a leftist witch hunt. Prominent conservative pundits weighed in on this theme:
These arguments fail to engage with a simple fact: Scott Pruitt was the subject of more than a dozen ongoing investigations. One investigation already concluded he broke the law when he purchased a $43,000 secure phone booth without notifying Congress. The scale of Pruitt’s alleged corruption, in terms of the sheer number of infractions he might be guilty of, is without precedent in a cabinet official in modern American history.
Emily Atkin noted in The New Republic in April that the snowballing scandals around Pruitt were met by the conservative press with either silence or irrelevant whataboutism. “The conservative news sites that do mention Pruitt’s scandals are either very brief or highlight Trump’s support for him,” Atkin observed.
This trend seems to be continuing even after Pruitt’s resignation.
On Thursday, the business news network tweeted:
In defense of CNBC, rising wages are a problem from the point of view of employers. But the hyperbolic self-pitying tone of the tweet instantly highlighted the problem of viewing economic news only from the perspective of bosses, as opposed to workers.
The tweet inspired an instant dogpiling as Twitter users competed to deride it:
The mockery of CNBC crossed the ideological line, encompassing conservatives and liberals alike. In a fraying America, perhaps the one thing that can bring unity is the obtuseness of the business press.
Shine resigned last May from his post as co-president of Fox News amid allegations that he enabled the sexual harassment regime of his boss Roger Ailes. So it is shocking, although not at all surprising, that the Trump administration has hired him with the title of assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications.
“It’s extraordinary that the president of the United States could hire someone like this,” a senior Fox News executive told BuzzFeed. “This is someone who is highly knowledgeable of women being cycled through for horrible and degrading behavior by someone who was an absolute monster.”
Even right-wing activists like Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch, are concerned about Shine’s record. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Klayman said, “Mr. Shine has been alleged to have been involved in some way in at least three lawsuits involving sexual harassment of women at Fox News.”
As the Beast reports:
Laurie Luhn, a former Fox News booking director who accused Ailes of serial sexual harassment spanning years, accused Shine of arranging her travel to meet Ailes for clandestine assignations at the Fox chief’s request—all under the guise of “booking meetings.” Luhn has also said that Shine coldly referred her to mental-health professionals for treating the mental breakdowns she suffered as a consequence of Ailes’ abuse. In an interview with New Yorkmagazine, Luhn said that Shine even called her father once in the hopes of having her involuntarily committed to a mental facility.
Shine is also accused of hiring private investigators to harass journalists. A Republican close to the White House told Vanity Fair that “This guy is up to eyeballs in shit.”
The hiring of Shine, done at the recommendation of his former Fox News colleagues Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly, testifies to the immense influence of the network over the Donald Trump. It is also further evidence that the administration’s approach to the #MeToo era is willful oblivion.
The embattled Environmental Protection Agency administrator probably wishes he never hired Kevin Chmielewski, who has been providing a steady stream of details about Pruitt’s unethical and wasteful behavior since he left the agency in February. And the former deputy chief of staff’s latest disclosure is a doozy, revealing potentially illegal behavior that could lead to felony charges against his former boss.
On Thursday, Democratic Congressmen Ted Lieu and Don Beyer sent a letter to the EPA’s Inspector General Arthur Elkins, asking him to investigate whether Pruitt violated the Federal Records Act by keeping so-called “secret calendars.” Their request is based on Chmielewski’s July 2 interview with CNN, in which he said Pruitt would routinely “hide controversial meetings or calls with industry representatives and others” that might “look bad”—including a meeting with a former Vatican leader accused of sexual abuse. “Willful concealment or destruction of such records is a federal crime ranging from fines to imprisonment,” the congressmen’s letter to Elkins reads.
Lieu and Beyer’s request represents one of the more serious accusations against Pruitt, who is facing more than a dozen official investigations over his behavior at EPA. Environmental groups also accused Pruitt of breaking federal records laws in a lawsuit filed in February. Pruitt has denied the claims.
An EPA investigation alone wouldn’t be enough to sent Pruitt to prison, even if it found that Pruitt violated federal records laws. Elkins can only make recommendations to the Department of Justice, which would then choose whether to press charges based on Elkins’ findings. It seems unlikely that the Trump administration’s DOJ would choose to prosecute one of its own people. Especially when that person is vying to run the DOJ himself.
The president, as befits the former owner of the Miss Universe contest, is famously attentive to appearance. As the Washington Post noted in late 2016, his cabinet picks looked the part: “To lead the Pentagon, Trump chose a rugged combat general, whom he compares to a historic one. At the United Nations, his ambassador will be a poised and elegant Indian American with a compelling immigrant backstory. As secretary of state, Trump tapped a neophyte to international diplomacy, but one whose silvery hair and boardroom bearing project authority.”
When it comes to filling the vacant seat on the Supreme Court, the conservative Federalist Society has already created a short-list of potential Supreme Court Justices acceptable to the political right. President Trump may be able to focus on his area of speciality: image.
“Beyond the qualifications, what really matters is, does this nominee fit a central casting image for a Supreme Court nominee, as well as his or her spouse,” one Republican insider told Politico. “That’s a big deal. Do they fit the role?”
Politico added that,
A picture of front-runner Brett Kavanaugh that has been circulating in Trump circles underscores how what matters to Trump is often very different from what matters to the Senate.
In the photo, Kavanaugh is being sworn in by Justice Kennedy to the United States Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, while his wife, Ashley, dressed in a crisp, pale pink suit and pearls, holds the Bible under his hand and smiles.
“It looks all-American,” said one person, who noted that would be a plus in Trump’s book.
Aside from Kavanaugh, Trump’s final shortlist includes two other figures: Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge. Of the three, Barrett seems the underdog since she reportedly had a poor interview with the president. Kethledge, on the other hand, as an outdoorsy and outgoing presence, hit it off with Trump.
It’s worth asking whether “all-American” isn’t just a code word for “white male.” New York magazine suggests “all-America” was “a not very subtle way of expressing why Amul Thapar, Mitch McConnell’s favorite candidate and the only minority on Trump’s list, didn’t make the final cut.” The problem with casting to fit the part is you’re only going to replicate the demographics of the existing social order. Although, for Trump, that might be a feature more than a bug.
Israel’s prime minister faces a problem as his foreign policy goal of winning allies among East European nations is coming into tension with the need to be honest about the historical record. The government of Poland in particular has been pushing hard to minimize the involvement of Poles in the Holocaust.
Earlier this year, the Polish Senate passed a bill making any blaming of Poland for the Holocaust a crime. At the time, Netanyahu denounced the bill as “an attempt to rewrite history.”
Under pressure, the Polish government has softened that law, removing criminal penalties. Netanyahu claimed this shift as a victory and signed a joint statement with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.
“We reject the actions aimed at blaming Poland or the Polish nation as a whole for the atrocities committed by the Nazis and their collaborators of different nations,” Netanyahu and Morawiecki asserted. “Unfortunately, the sad fact is that some people—regardless of their origin, religion or worldview—revealed their darkest side at that time.” Further, the joint declaration claimed, “Both governments vehemently condemn all forms of anti-Semitism and express their commitment to oppose any of its manifestations. Both governments also express their rejection of anti-Polonism and other negative national stereotypes.” Netanyahu and Morawiecki also praised the Polish government-in-exile and the Polish underground, saying they “attempted to stop this Nazi activity by trying to raise awareness among the Western allies of the systematic murder of the Polish Jews.”
The joint statement is, quite simply, bad history. It decontextualizes Polish collaboration from the nation’s own history and makes it a result of a few bad individuals. The equation of anti-Semitism with “anti-Polonism” is a travesty, given the genocidal nature of anti-Jewish ideology. And the record of the Polish government-in-exile and underground is much more complex and compromised than the statement allows.
Not surprisingly, the statement is producing a massive backlash in Israel. The Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center, the respected repository of historical memory on the Shoah, condemned Netanyahu in strong terms on Thursday, saying the joint declaration contained “grave errors and deceptions.”
According to Yad Vashem, “Much of the Polish resistance in its various movements not only failed to help Jews, but was also not infrequently actively involved in persecuting them.” Historian Yehuda Bauer, professor of Holocaust Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, described the statement as “a betrayal” that “hurt the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust.”
Even Naftali Bennett, the Education Minister in Netanyahu’s government, condemns the joint statement. “I reject it completely—it has no factual or historical validity and will not be taught in Israeli schools,” Bennett tweeted.
On Monday night, the Senate minority leader was supposed to address constituents at a town hall meeting at Congregation Beth Elohim, a Brooklyn reform synagogue. But, as Raina Lipsitz reports in The Nation, shortly before the meeting was about to start, those registered for it got an email saying the senator had to cancel because he was grounded in upstate New York due to an airplane malfunction.
The milling Democrats at the event, held on a hot evening in an sanctuary without air-conditioning, were already stewing over what they saw as Schumer’s feckless and weak opposition to President Donald Trump. The last-minute cancellation pushed them over the edge.
“He can’t show up in his own district, his own synagogue?” one woman asked. “I don’t believe he has mechanical difficulties,” a man grumbled. “I think he doesn’t have the balls to show up and face us.”
The attempt to placate the angry crowd with the promise of telephone call from Schumer only made them more incensed.
“This is not acceptable,” asserted Liat Olenick, whose group Indivisible Nation BK had helped organize the event. “You can’t literally phone it in.”
That was the moment, in Lipsitz’s account, when things got really strange:
Then, as if by magic, one of the women from Indivisible produced a cardboard cutout of Schumer and placed it on the bimah, the podium in a synagogue from which the Torah is read. People gathered around, snapping cell phone pictures of the women posing with Cardboard Chuck. One woman whispered to another, “We’ve got to get Chuck off of there; the CBE folks aren’t comfortable with photos being taken of him on the bimah.” After a minor scuffle, Cardboard Chuck was moved in front of the bimah.
The frustrated Democrats turned the cardboard cutout into a photographic scapegoat that they could unleash their fury on. They started berating it for its sellout of party principles, its failure to whip the vote against Trump nominees, its unwillingness to support black female candidates, its silence on Israeli human rights abuses and many other derelictions of duty. Cardboard Chuck Schumer heard an earful as the townhall turned into a protest.
After venting, most of the people gathered dispersed. Then the real Chuck Schumer phoned in. Those who remained, according to Lipsitz, listened as “Schumer spent half the call telling the story of how he got into politics. It involved: mediocre basketball skills, perfect SAT scores, and the fact that he went to Harvard.”
Update: Chuck Schumer’s office has since contacted The New Republic to say that, counting those who dialed in from home, some 300 people were on the call with Schumer (prior language in this post suggesting that “few” remained has been corrected accordingly), and that the Harvard story was intended to convey Schumer’s involvement with grassroots activism during the Vietnam War and the lessons it has for how to stop Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, the Justice Department rescinded seven guidelines from the Education Department’s civil rights division in their latest attempt to reverse Obama-era policy. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the Justice Department to re-evaluate any policies that pushed them to “act beyond what the law, the Constitution and the Supreme Court required,” the New York Times reported.
In 2011, the Obama administration released policy guidance documents outlining ways to “achieve diversity and avoid racial isolation” in primary, secondary, and postsecondary schools, reversing the race-blind policies from the prior administration. They also withdrew the Bush administration’s policy guidelines regarding affirmative action, but the document has since been replaced and archived on the Education Department’s website.
The Trump administration appears to be reverting back to Bush-era education policy as they encourage school superintendents and university presidents to adopt race-blind admissions standards.
This reversal comes at a crucial time, as Harvard University faces a lawsuit over whether the school has capped admissions for Asian-American applicants. Meanwhile, the president is evaluating nominees to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who authored the decision to uphold the University of Texas’s affirmative action program in 2016.
Former Ohio State University wrestlers, NBC News reports, have accused Rep. Jordan of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, the team doctor.
The Republican congressman and chair of the Freedom Caucus served as Ohio State’s assistant wrestling coach from 1986 to 1994, around the time allegations against Strauss were first investigated by the university.
On April 5, 2018, Ohio State University announced that they’d investigate multiple allegations made against the doctor during his time as team physician. According to the press release, the investigation has reached out to “former student-athletes, coaches and others who may have been affected or may have had knowledge of these alleged incidents.”
The allegations against Strauss stretch from the mid-1970s to the late-1990s. Three former wrestlers told NBC News that Strauss regularly showered with students and touched them inappropriately during physical examinations. One anonymous former wrestler accused him of assault during the falls of 1994 and 1995; he noted that another wrestler accused Strauss of assault in the ‘70s; another wrestler, Dunyasha Yetts, accused the doctor of attempting to assault him between 1993 and 1994.
Yetts told NBC News that he and other wrestlers told Jordan about the abuse multiple times. Mike DiSabato, one former wrestler, said that he reached out to Jordan before going public with his allegations, and that Jordan told DiSabato “not to get him involved.”