Mitch McConnell is saying it is time to panic.

The Senate majority leader spoke Thursday to an audience back home in Louisville, and bluntly said that Republican chances of keeping the Senate are “very dicey.” He added, “I may or may not be calling the shots next year.”

The AP reports:

McConnell did not mention Trump as being a drag on Republican down-ballot races, but he chided Trump’s campaign tactics. The Kentucky senator said he hopes Trump “settles down and follows the script.”

…

McConnell warned that if Republicans lose their grip on the Senate after the November election, their ability “to impact judicial appointments will be considerably diminished.”

Sounds like a signal to donors to start opening their wallets for congressional races. But this sure is a far cry from McConnell’s bold remarks last month at the Republican convention: “And on that sad day when we lost Justice Scalia, I made another pledge: that Obama would not fill this seat—that honor will go to Donald Trump next year.”