The Sanders revolution is eating itself.

He is supposed to launch his long-awaited campaign follow-up project today. But The New York Times reports that Our Revolution might already be in trouble:

The announcement of the group, which will be livestreamed Wednesday night, also comes as the majority of its staff resigned after the appointment last Monday of Jeff Weaver, Mr. Sanders’s former campaign manager, to lead the organization.

Weaver is reportedly unpopular with younger staff, who took umbrage with his abrasive leadership style and his perceived disregard for the digital campaigning that made Sanders a surprise threat to Hillary Clinton’s bid.



Our Revolution is intended to channel his campaign’s momentum into supporting progressive candidates in down-ballot races. One of its key beneficiaries will be Tim Canova, who’s challenging Sanders foe Debbie Wasserman Schultz in a heated primary race. But if Sanders can’t bring peace to his camp, the revolution might be dead on arrival.



