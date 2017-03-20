Menu
FBI Director James Comey just confirmed that the FBI is investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Donald Trump spent this morning ranting on Twitter that the stories about his campaign’s contact with Russian intelligence was “fake news.” But Comey dropped a bomb in his opening statement at today’s hearing on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, revealing that the FBI is investigating the relationship between Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

Comey indicated that he would not reveal much more about the investigation than that it is ongoing, which is certainly frustrating to anyone who has spent more than six seconds thinking about his election-changing interference in the 2016 election. But it’s also bad news for Donald Trump—perhaps worse news than if Comey decided to run his mouth. As Benjamin Wittes wrote in a sharp piece at Lawfare, relative silence from Comey is not good for Trump:

We know, both from the hospital room testimony and from the Clinton email testimony, how Comey behaves when he feels at liberty to speak. We also know he’s angry right now and would presumably love a chance to defend the integrity of his agency and his agents. If he passes up that opportunity, I will read that as a sign that he is biting his lip very hard because there’s something more important at stake.

This may be the worst-case scenario for Trump. Comey won’t be making a ton of news today, but that just means that the dripping of news will continue—and, most importantly, he may make it later. Devin Nunes began the hearing by making the only rock-solid counterargument that Republicans have: that Russians did not literally hack the vote. Unfortunately for Nunes and for Trump, no one credible is making that case. Trump’s opponents should be very skeptical of Comey—and still shouldn’t hold out hope that a smoking gun will emerge showing collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin—but the Russia story isn’t going away.

James Comey just obligated himself to disclose every major development in the now-confirmed Trump-Russia inquiry.

This is why I’ve been hesitant to assume the FBI director has applied different standards to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Comey broke silence about Clinton last summer at (what he believed to be) the conclusion of the FBI’s investigation of her email practices. That was a precedent-setting mistake, which initiated the chain of events culminating in his infamous late-October/early-November letters to Congress that likely cost Clinton the election.

That precedent obligated him, if he has any integrity, to treat any high-public-interest investigation of Russian election interference, and potential Trump-campaign collusion, the same way. By confirming that investigation is ongoing, as he did before the House Intelligence Committee Monday, he indicated an inclination to be consistent.  

One of his standards (the duty to update testimony to Congress to keep it current and accurate) now obligates him to keep Congress apprised of the status of the Trump-Russia investigation. Another of his standards (the importance of commenting publicly, at the conclusion of a case of great public interest, especially when the attorney general may be conflicted) obligates him to disclose his views of this case if it ends without prosecution.

Comey has, in other words, set in motion the same chain of events that guided him during the Clinton investigation. This is all just getting started; we should anticipate hearing much more from him. 

Donald Trump is having a full-on meltdown.

This is a big week for Trump. Trumpcare goes to a vote in the House on Thursday; Neil Gorsuch and James Comey will both face questions in Congress; and he is expected to sign a number of executive orders on trade. Trump needs things to go right. As I wrote this morning, he is now more unpopular than Barack Obama was at any point in his eight years in office. So how is Trump responding to the moment? By tweeting angry nonsense.

The most amazing thing about these paranoid tweets is how unoriginal they are. Trump has been tweeting about some of these fever dreams (e.g. the fake polls) for months. But the moment has long moved past Trump’s angry attempts to muddy the waters: There is now widespread consensus that Russia meddled in the election to help him, and the internal politics of the DNC is not the story that it was a month ago.

This is how Trump reacts when he’s painted himself into a corner. But it’s no way to jumpstart what may end up being the most important week in his presidency so far. This is what Trump does when things are going badly: He self-destructs.

This week looks like it might be another disaster for Donald Trump.

Trump’s popularity has dropped eight points in the last week, per Gallup. Trump now sits at a 37 percent approval rating, lower than any other first-term president this early in their term and lower than Barack Obama’s approval rating at any point in his two terms in office.

Health care, it seems safe to say, is the biggest culprit. In the last week it became undeniable that the bill being advanced by Trump and Paul Ryan would make coverage worse and more expensive—exactly the opposite of what Trump repeatedly promised on the campaign trail. But the past week has also featured a buffet of options for those who disapprove of Trump’s performance: His budget is an extension of his health care bill, in terms of hurting the vulnerable and helping the wealthy; his insistence that he was “wiretapped” by Barack Obama damaged two key alliances and suggests he is mentally unfit to lead the country; and he found time to tweet about Snoop Dogg, but did little to improve his lousy health care bill, suggesting that he is neither the leader nor the negotiator that he claimed he was.

This week, as Axios Presented by the Tyrell Corporation points out, is a big one for the Trump administration and not just because it is in a deep hole. Two major hearings start today: One on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and one on Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. And, perhaps most importantly, the House of Representatives will vote on Trump’s health care bill on Thursday.

The good news for Trump is that the bar is set almost comically low. Gorsuch’s hearing is the kind of easy win that, if all goes well, will be elevated to a minor miracle.

The bad news for Trump is that he’s still Donald Trump. He spent this morning tweeting out his greatest hits—about how the Democrats invented the Russia story (they didn’t) and how CNN is faking polls (they aren’t). He still self-destructs whenever things get tough. During the campaign, Trump relied on external events to get out of jams (Hillary Clinton fainting, James Comey writing a letter). This is one of those weeks where *extreme pundit voice* Donald Trump has to be president. If history is any indication, when the moment demands greatness, Trump is cowering under the covers, tweeting about some minor slight.

Borrowing from the Soviet playbook, Trump has commissars monitoring his cabinet secretaries.

The Soviet state used to have officials known as politruk (or political commissars) tasked with monitoring government and military officials to make sure they followed the ideological line. The Trump administration is bringing this system of dual government to the United States. As The Washington Post reports, the Trump administration has created a shadow government of officials titled “White House advisors” who are sent to work with the cabinet secretaries. These officials work closely with the White House and are responsible for making sure cabinet members are staying loyal to the president. As the Post observes:

The political appointee charged with keeping watch over Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and his aides has offered unsolicited advice so often that after just four weeks on the job, Pruitt has shut him out of many staff meetings, according to two senior administration officials.

At the Pentagon, they’re privately calling the former Marine officer and fighter pilot who’s supposed to keep his eye on Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “the commissar,” according to a high-ranking defense official with knowledge of the situation....

The arrangement is unusual. It wasn’t used by presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, or Bill Clinton.

This unorthodox move could be part of the promised “deconstruction of the administrative state” that Trump’s senior adviser Steve Bannon promised. After all, what could be more deconstructive than a state set up to cannibalize itself?

Or it could be a sign that Trump doesn’t trust the very people he appointed to his cabinet.

March 17, 2017

This might be the strongest anti-fracking statement a Republican governor has ever made.

Democratic lawmakers in Maryland have long been pushing legislation that would issue a statewide ban on hydraulic fracturing, a controversial practice which entails injecting water, sand, and chemicals underground to crack shale rock and release oil and gas. In a surprise move on Friday afternoon, Maryland’s GOP Governor Larry Hogan announced his “full support” for that legislation, saying that after looking at the science, he concluded that “the possible environmental risks of fracking simply outweigh any potential benefits.”

This legislation, I believe, is an important initiative to safeguard our environment, and I urge members of the Legislature on both sides of the aisle in both houses to come together and finally put this issue to rest once and for all. Protecting our clean water supply and our natural resources is pretty important to Marylanders, and we simply cannot allow the door to be opened to fracking in our state.

Hogan’s move came as a surprise to fracking opponents, about a dozen of whom were arrested yesterday while protesting fracking outside the state Capitol. A two-year temporary ban on fracking in Maryland is going to expire later this year, and until Friday, supporters and opponents weren’t sure where Hogan stood. Hogan allowed that temporary ban to become law in 2015, but only because he refused to either sign or veto it.

Now, Hogan is joining a small club of what was, until today, exclusively Democratic governors who don’t support the practice. In 2014, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned fracking in the state, after state researchers concluded a five-year study on the potential environmental, economic, and public health risks. That study didn’t definitively prove adverse health effects, but it also didn’t disprove them—which was enough to give the state health commissioner “reason to pause.”

Evidently, Hogan also has reason to pause. On Friday, he said even strict environmental regulations on the practice wouldn’t be enough. “The choice to me is clear,” he said. “Either you support a ban on fracking, or you are for fracking.”

Angela Merkel can only look on in wonder as Donald Trump beclowns himself.

Asked at a joint press conference about his unsubstantiated claims that Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of his phones, Trump tried to rope in the German chancellor. Sweeping his arm in Merkel’s direction, Trump said, “As far as wiretapping ... by this past administration, at least we have something in common.”

This was an allusion to the National Security Agency’s monitoring of Merkel’s phone conversations in 2010. But Merkel didn’t look pleased at the comparison. In fact, her face carried a mixture of annoyance and wonder, as if she couldn’t believe that Trump was actually using her as a human shield to protect himself from his baseless statements.

Merkel joins a long list of America’s allies, including leaders in Australia, England, and Mexico, who have been embarrassed by Trump.

Preet Bharara was reportedly investigating HHS Secretary Tom Price when he was fired.

The timing of Bharara’s firing was always strange. While it’s not abnormal for an incoming administration to ask for U.S. attorneys to resign after taking office, it is abnormal to do so 50 days into a term and with practically zero notice. It’s even weirder to do so after telling an attorney—Bharara, in this case—that he would be kept on, as recently as two days before he was canned.

As with most things Trump-related, Occam’s razor has always pointed to incompetence. The Trump administration has not been here before and does not know how things are done; in the hands of Trump and his aides, even simple maneuvers are badly mishandled. But in this caser, smoke is beginning to point to fire.

Bharara had been asked to investigate potential violations by Trump of the Emoluments clause two days before he was asked to resign. And on Friday, ProPublica reported that Bharara was in the middle of investigating Health and Human Services chief Tom Price for insider trading and for trading health stocks while introducing health legislation as a congressman. It is unclear exactly which transactions Bharara was looking at—though there are many possibilities! But Bharara’s firing already raised more questions than it answered, and this additional information only makes the timing more suspect.

A coal lobbyist may become Scott Pruitt’s right-hand man at the EPA.

Andrew Wheeler, an energy attorney and a registered lobbyist for Murray Energy, is “expected” to be offered the deputy administrator position at the Environmental Protection Agency, sources told Politico on Friday. The article cautioned that the White House’s decision “has not yet been finalized.” Indeed, in an email to me, Wheeler said, “I have not been offered any position.” He did not respond to a follow-up asking if he’s actually interested in the job, or if he’s been in contact with the administration.

If Wheeler is given the gig, it appears he would be yet another powerful bureaucrat who falsely denies the science of climate change. In 2006, when he served as a Republican staffer for the Senate Environment and Public Works committee, Wheeler said he believed the planet could actually be moving through a cooling cycle (it wasn’t, and isn’t):

And actually, going back to the ice core samples and different sea samples and even further back than that, but the question is whether or not it is warming or cooling. If you paid attention to the scientists in the 70s we were cooling. If you paid attention to them now we’re warming. The fact is that the climate changes regularly and what we need to make sure is that we aren’t confusing the regular cyclical movements of the climate for some extrapolation of a specific rise in temperatures or lowering. That everything works in cycles. And we have to make sure that we understand what the impact is of man-made emissions on those cycles.

Wheeler is also a former aide to the snowball-wielding climate denier extraordinaire Senator Jim Inhofe, as are at least a half a dozen other people recently hired into top spots at the EPA and the White House.

In terms of environmental regulation, it looks like Wheeler’s ideology would pair nicely with that of Pruitt, the EPA administrator. Like Pruitt, Wheeler has said he doesn’t believe the federal government should regulate the greenhouse gases that cause global warming. “I think the only reason it’s important to reduce greenhouse gases is to increase efficiency,” he said in 2004. Asked on Friday to clarify or update his position on climate change, Wheeler did not respond.

No blind date can match the painful awkwardness of this Trump-Merkel photo-op.

The American president and the German chancellor met today. It was always bound to be a bit awkward, given Trump’s antipathy to NATO, the EU, and open immigration policies. But they ended up participating in one of the most cringe-inducing staged events in political history. Studiously avoiding talking to or even looking at each other, both world leaders strongly suggested they couldn’t wait to stop being in each other’s company. “Send a good picture back to Germany,” Trump muttered to the press. Asked by a reporter if they talked about NATO, Trump responded that the conversation was about “many things.” When Merkel asked if Trump wanted to shake hands, he ignored her.

It could be that she was speaking too softly, although he also paid no heed to the photographers echoing her requests. Whether out of inadvertence or deliberate rudeness, with perhaps a tinge of sexism in the mix, Trump finished his encounter with Merkel on a note of disdain.

Tony Blair will never accept that he’s not wanted.

The former prime minister of the United Kingdom is setting up a new think tank called The Institute for Global Change to promote centrist politics in an age in which, he argues, both the left and right are moving to the extreme. As he explains in the prospectus for the Institute:

The Conservative Party in the UK is now the party of Hard Brexit. The leadership of the Labour Party has been captured by the Hard Left. The parties in France have shown similar tendencies. There is every possibility of the politics of the USA moving in the same direction.

In fact, all over the Western world the political landscape is changing. New parties are being formed—left, right, and center. But the center ground, if marginalized in the mainstream traditional parties, finds it harder to get traction.

What is strikingly lacking in this credo is any self-awareness on Blair’s part of his own role in creating this situation. After all, if the Labour Party has moved to the “Hard Left” that is because party members were disgusted by the failures of Blair’s previous iteration of centrism, the Third Way. Blair’s support of the disastrous military intervention in Iraq has permanently discredited him in the eyes of many Labour voters.

There may or may not be a need for a new centrist politics but there is certainly no need for Blair to make himself the face of it. In fact, he’s the worst person to sell a centrist revival.