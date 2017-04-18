Menu
Ivanka Trump, who works in the Trump White House AND trades off the Trump name, discovers synergy.

Via the AP, “On April 6, Ivanka Trump’s company won provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks.... That night, the first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, sat next to the president of China and his wife for a steak and Dover sole dinner at Mar-a-Lago.”

By sheer coincidence, one of the trademarks** was for a new line of negliges called Nothing To See Here.

(**this is FAKE NEWS but hard to imagine a more fitting spire for this towering contempt for the public interest.)

Bill Nye is hopeful that the climate deniers will eventually die off.

In an interview with the Daily Beast about his new Netflix show about saving the world, the Science Guy™ made a novel case for optimism about climate change:

[In] the case of climate change, I think the people who are in denial about it will age out. There are very few millennial aged people who aren’t concerned about climate change. There are a few, but very few. So as the electorate ages, climate change will be taken very seriously.

Nye is right that young people are more concerned about climate change than old people. A 2016 University of Texas at Austin poll showed 91 percent of people under age 35 say climate change is occurring, compared with only 74 percent of those age 65 or older who say the same. Young people are also far more likely to support carbon reduction policies like decreasing coal production, implementing a carbon tax, and promoting electric cars, the poll showed.


But Nye also correctly pointed out that the planet doesn’t have time to wait for the deniers to croak. According to Scientific American, we can only emit carbon at our current rate for about 20 more years before the Earth’s average temperature increases by 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, creating irreversible damage. Which raises the question: Will Donald Trump live to be 90?

Why can’t Trump make up his mind about the Paris Agreement?

Top administration officials were supposed to meet today to discuss whether the U.S. should pull out of the Paris Agreement, the landmark international accord to keep global warming at manageable levels. But the meeting was cancelled, prolonging the argument within the White House. (The meeting has yet to be rescheduled.)

Under the accord, the U.S. has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent of 2005 levels by 2025. But that pledge is non-binding: The U.S. doesn’t have to do anything. Most observers accept that President Donald Trump isn’t going to fund efforts to reduce global warming; Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director, said as much last month. Trump could refuse to spend a penny on climate change, and still remain in the Paris Agreement. He could also amend the agreement to relax America’s aggressive targets.

“Given all that,” a Washington Post editorial argued last month, “leaving Paris would be nothing more than a gratuitous thumb in the eye of practically every important nation on the planet, a bizarre and irrational unforced error.” Diplomatic relations with other countries would sour. U.S. corporations would lose incentives to decarbonize, and China would become the world leader in low-carbon innovation. There are no fiscal downsides to staying in the agreement, but countless downsides to exiting it.

Can Republicans keep Donald Trump away when they don’t want him around?

The hot and boring Jon Ossoff has captured the attention and, most importantly, the money of liberals across the country. He’s raised $8 million for his special election in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District, and, if he wins the ballot on Tuesday, it will be a major coup for Democrats. Ossoff is young, but he’s also essentially a replacement-level Democrat. He maintains a centrist profile and goes to great lengths to not upset voters to the left or right of him. His blank slate-iness makes him something of a perfect marker for Democratic performance.

Still, as my colleague Graham Vyse wrote, the race is very much a state-oriented special election, and will likely not tell us very much about the state of the #resistance. Similarly, it’s highly unlikely that Ossoff will clear the 50 percent +1 hurdle needed to win the race outright, meaning it will move on to a runoff in June—and Ossoff’s chance of winning that runoff are not very good.

But liberals aren’t the only people paying attention. Donald Trump has suddenly become very invested in the race for Tom Price’s former seat in Congress.

These tweets reflect the gradual diminishment of Trump’s political instincts since assuming the presidency. They are ham-fisted recitations of standard Republican talking points: Taxes bad! Crime bad! But they also raise an interesting question. As we head toward 2018, assuming that Trump is nearly as unpopular as he is now, will he be able to stay away from contentious races?

These tweets arguably do as much to get out the vote for Jon Ossoff as they do for Ossoff’s Republican challengers, whom Trump does not name. Twitter was a pretty nascent medium during the Great Democratic Purge of 2010, when Barack Obama had the good sense to stay away from nearly every race. But Trump, it seems, will not have the discipline—and telling him to stay away will only hurt his ego.

By calling a snap election, Theresa May is underscoring Jeremy Corbyn’s weakness.

Over the last few years, Great Britain has become the global capital of votes. There was a referendum on Scottish independence in June 2014 (Scotland narrowly voted to stay in the U.K.), a general election in May 2015 (David Cameron’s Conservative Party won), and a referendum on leaving the EU in June 2016 (the old and the Welsh voted for a Brexit). And on Tuesday, Prime Minister May‚ who has been on the job for less than a year, announced a snap election, which will be held in early June.

It’s a bold move from May and an unexpected one. But despite having formally begun the Brexit process last month, May has had difficulty cementing her position. That’s partly because she has not led her party in an election—she took over the job from Cameron, the unwitting architect of Brexit, when he stepped down in disgrace—and partly because Brexit itself has been so divisive.

May made the case that an election was needed to shut up her opponents: “In recent weeks, Labour have threatened to vote against the final agreement we reach with the European Union. The Liberal Democrats said they want to grind the business of government to a standstill. The Scottish National Party say they will vote against the legislation that formally repeals Britain’s membership of the European Union. And unelected members of the House of Lords have vowed to fight us every step of the way.”

Given the way that recent votes have gone, calling an election is a very risky move for May. She may be trying to avoid the mistake that Gordon Brown made when he took over from Tony Blair in 2007. By the time he declared an election, the world was in the midst of the greatest financial crisis in several decades. May’s Conservative Party, meanwhile, has a sizable polling lead over the Labour Party, which has been in disarray for some time now.

It’s hard not to read the snap election a sign of disrespect for Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn. Given the controversy over Brexit, you’d expect the opposition to have momentum, but that does not seem to be the case. Still, this snap election should be another referendum on Brexit, which appears to have caused a lot of buyers’ remorse. May is betting that she can win definitively—and in doing so, weaken her opponents, legitimize her position, and erase the memory of the slim majority that voted to leave the European Union.

The manufacturing industry’s top goal: to gut clean air and water regulations.

The Washington Post reports today on what it calls “industry’s to-do list,” as gleaned from comments that manufacturing company lobbyists have submitted to the Trump administration since Inauguration Day. Out of the 168 suggestions the administration has received, nearly half recommend easing Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Industry players aren’t just targeting climate change regulations, but also ambient air quality standards, which regulate pollutants like sulfur dioxide, lead, and particulate matter.

U.S. manufacturing pollutes substantially less today than in the decades past. A 2015 Yale University study found that between 1990 and 2008, emissions of common air pollutants decreased by 60 percent—even as manufacturing output increased. But “75 percent or more” of that was because of environmental regulation, the study found.

The industry’s to-do list is consistent with the Trump administration’s priorities. When Trump proposed a draft budget for the federal government last month, the EPA was the biggest target for reductions. “We are going to end the EPA intrusion into your lives,” Trump promised on the campaign trail. He appears to be following through: The White House is “inclined to accept” many of industry lobbyists’ suggestions, three senior administration officials told the Post.

It’s been a devastating month for planet Earth.

Trump administration officials reportedly will make a decision this week on whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris Agreement, the international climate accord to keep global warming at manageable levels. Meanwhile, we’re only halfway through April, and already this month has been a doozy when it comes to research on the future of our planet. A sampling:

  • As the planet warms, permafrost may thaw about 20 percent faster than we previously thought. This is scary not only because people live on this frozen soil, but because it’s chock-full of carbon—meaning as it thaws, it releases more greenhouse gases, creating an irreversible feedback loop of warming and thaw.
  • The Great Barrier Reef has suffered two consecutive mass bleaching events, according to new aerial surveys. The back-to-back bleaching events—caused primarily by warmer oceans due to climate change—put the reef in its “final terminal stage,” one scientist said.
  • It turns out Greenland’s largest glacier is “even more vulnerable to sustained ice losses than previously thought,” increasing the risk of sea level rise.
  • Another large Greenland glacier has an enormous, mysterious crack in it.
  • If we continue on our current path of fossil fuel burning without reducing emissions, “by mid-century humans will be causing the fastest climate change in approximately 50 million years.”
  • This past March was the second-hottest March ever recorded.
  • Scary in a different way: Climate change could make airplane turbulence worse due to “changes in the jet stream over the North Atlantic flight corridor.”

Most of these worst-case scenarios will only occur if humans continue emitting carbon dioxide at our current rate, rather than working together to steadily reduce greenhouse emissions. But Trump may cancel our Paris commitments, just he’s trying to do to research on global warming. Some of the above findings were made possible by the federal government; NASA, for example, captured the first photos of the Greenland ice sheet crack. But Trump has proposed cutting most climate and earth science research from the federal budget.

Donald Trump is becoming another George W. Bush—and the media loves it.

After bombing Syria and Afghanistan, Trump is being admired among pundits for his “rational,” even “conventional” leadership. According to the Daily Beast’s Kimberly Dozier, a new “Axis of Adults” has emerged as powerful force within the White House, steering Trump toward a foreign policy position that matches that held by “hawkish conservatives of the Bush administration.”

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Homeland Secretary John Kelly provide “safe zones” for conservatives looking to join the White House, Dozier reports. The “one potential downside” is friction with Trump’s true believers, Dozier writes—that, and a reckless foreign policy that embroils the United States in quagmires around the globe!

Dozier is far from the only person to applaud Trump’s new hawkishishness. At The Wall Street Journal, Gerald Seib called Trump’s national security “almost conventional.” On MSNBC last week, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius said that Trump was becoming a “credible” leader on foreign policy.

“Campaign trail proclamations yield to Oval Office sobriety. That’s not only to be expected—it should, for the most part, also be welcomed,” Ignatius’s colleague Ruth Marcus wrote at the Post. She applauded his “good judgment” for embracing NATO, the Export-Import Bank, and intervention in Syria.

What could go wrong?

The Chris Christie comeback no one asked for is almost here.

Christie’s 2016 had only one highlight: his vicious clowning of Marco Rubio in a New Hampshire debate, which was so devastating it pretty much single-handedly ended Rubio’s presidential ambitions. But the rest of the year was an unending series of humiliations: Donald Trump made fun of him for being fat; Donald Trump made him get McDonald’s for him; Donald Trump made him stand silently behind him like a hostage; he became America’s least popular governor; Bridgegate threatened to take down his administration; Donald Trump made fun of him for being fat some more. In the summer of 2016 it looked as if Trump could run a two-jerk ticket with Christie as his VP. But Mike Pence got the call. Then, at the end of the year, Christie was booted off Trump’s transition team and replaced by Pence. It looked as if Christie would spend the next year exiled in New Jersey. 

But the chaos that has defined Trump’s first 90 days in office has strengthened Christie’s hand. As Steve Bannon’s star has fallen and Jared Kushner’s has risen, so has Christie’s—which is ironic given that Christie put Kushner’s dad in jail, leading some to speculate that Kushner, the world’s most boring vengeful person, was orchestrating Christie’s humiliation as payback. But Christie and Kushner have been hanging out and, as speculation mounts that the Trump administration needs a hard-nosed person who can hold his own while delivering bad news to the president, Christie may get another shot. This was also predicted three months ago: 

With that in mind, a Christie ally said the New Jersey governor, who visited Trump Tower last week, has maintained a relationship with Trump even after his dismissal and that the two have spoken “a bunch” over the past several weeks.

“I think he’s one who feels that there will be a good amount of turnover, and so Trump will be looking for a range of different people and talents as time goes on,” said one New Jersey GOP insider.

That may explain why Christie is feeling rambunctious again. Christie has been back to his old self in New Jersey, yelling at journalists, eviscerating United Airlines, and targeting the state’s biggest health insurance provider. “I guess you can see a bounce to his step,”  Vincent Prieto, the Assembly Speaker, a Democrat, told Politico. “I guess this is his last year—he’s trying to still make a difference and try to make the most of it.” 

That Christie is being considered for anything, given his past scandals and crushing unpopularity, is astounding. More than anything, it suggests the Trump White House is still not a particularly appealing place to work.

Education policy will divide Democrats in 2018, because Betsy DeVos.

When former Education Secretary Arne Duncan championed charter schools under President Barack Obama, critics of “school choice” were in a bind. The Democratic administration embraced traditional public schools far more than Republicans, and steadfastly opposed private school vouchers. That left choice skeptics like teachers unions no where else to go politically. Despite their disagreements with Obama, they strongly supported both of his campaigns.

But with privatizer Betsy DeVos now running the Education Department, the politics of education reform are changing. There’s evidence that charter schools—which receive taxpayer dollars but aren’t subject to the same regulations as traditional public schools—are going to create new divisions for Democrats in primaries for 2018.

Politico reported on Sunday that unions are already linking certain Democrats to DeVos in New York and California, where Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom recently predicted charters would be a “wedge issue” in the 2018 race for governor. Politico noted that Newsom is already using the subject to contrast himself with Antonio Villaraigosa, the former mayor of Los Angeles and a charter supporter. “I believe in public education and will fight like mad for our public schools,” Newsom said at a campaign stop last month, according to the news website BenitoLink. “This is not the case of every Democrat running for governor.”

On the substance, comparing charter-supporting Democrats to DeVos is unfair. Like Obama and Duncan, the vast majority resist her push for private vouchers and endorse choice as a means of strengthening public education. (Democrats who support vouchers, like Senator Cory Booker, are outliers.) Yet this rift within the party over education policy is very real, and has been hiding in plain sight for years. It just took DeVos to bring it out into the open. Thanks to her, Politico observes, “defenders of traditional public education policies have a foil in Washington to bludgeon their reform opponents.”

A response to Andrew Sullivan.

In the last two paragraphs of a New York magazine column that was widely criticized this weekend, Sullivan wrote about David Dao, who earlier this month was violently dragged off a United Airlines flight. Citing articles by myself and New York’s own Frank Guan, both of which discussed the role that anti-Asian racism may have played in the incident, Sullivan disparaged liberals for their alleged obsession with race: “it’s all racism, all the time, everywhere in everything.”

Sullivan then makes an unfortunate foray into “model minority” politics, maintaining that the comparative success of Asian-Americans—a group with predominantly “two-parent structures” that places “enormous emphasis on education and hard work”—is proof that not all whites are racist and that the American dream lives on. This part managed to anger everybody, especially African-Americans, who took Sullivan to mean that they don’t work hard enough or take education seriously.

As Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote on Twitter, our country’s educational system has always been insufficient for black Americans who attend the most segregated, poorest schools. Education alone is not enough to bring about success: At every educational level, African-Americans earn less than their white counterparts. According to a 2016 report by the Economic Policy Institute, the black-white wage gap has actually increased since 1979. Sullivan’s citation of two-parent households ignores the role that mass incarceration has played in ravaging African-American families.

Meanwhile, the idea that Asian-Americans’ gains are due to education is something of a myth. An article by Jeff Guo published last year in the Washington Post explains how research suggests that the upward mobility of Asian-Americans before the 1960s came as a direct result of society becoming less racist, not because of educational attainment. Then, in 1965, as Guo writes, “changing laws ushered in a surge of high-skilled, high-earning Asian workers, who now account for most of the Asians living in the United States today.” At any rate, as Guo noted on Twitter, Asians still have to “work harder and stay in school longer to make the same money as whites.”

At bottom, it really doesn’t help to compare the two groups, one of which suffered through hundreds of years of slavery and segregation.

As for David Dao: Sullivan claims that because the cops were black that “the white-versus-minority paradigm is a little off.” But racism is a systemic issue, which explains why police brutality against blacks and other minorities sometimes occurs at the hands of black cops. Sullivan also claims there’s an “obvious” reason why Dao was selected for removal—“the seats from which passengers were forcibly removed were randomly assigned”—but, of course, the issue is not that Dao was selected, but that he was beaten bloody.

“There is no actual evidence at all of police harassment of Asian-Americans,” Sullivan writes. While it is true that Asian-Americans have completely different experiences of police brutality than African-Americans, to state that Asian-Americans face no police harassment is not correct. In 2015 57-year-old Sureshbhai Patel was left partially paralyzed after being forced to the ground by a cop. This February, 60-year-old Jiansheng Chen was playing Pokémon Go in his van when he was shot to death by a security officer.