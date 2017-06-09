Menu
Magazine

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Theresa May’s desperation could undo peace in Northern Ireland.

Having lost its majority in the British House of Commons in Thursday’s election, the prime minister’s Conservative Party is now maneuvering to stay in power by forging an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUC), a political party that presents itself as the voice of protestants in Northern Ireland. There are plenty of problems with such a move. The DUP is stridently socially conservative on issues like reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights, much more than the Conservative Party or most of the British public.

But an alliance with the DUP also has implications for the brittle peace in Northern Ireland. As Jonathan Powell, former chief British negotiator on Northern Ireland, told Sky news this morning, “Since 1991, when a Tory secretary of state in Northern Ireland said that Britain would be neutral in Northern Ireland—not take the side of the Unionists, not take the side of the nationalists—that we had no strategic selfish interest in Northern Ireland. If we now find ourselves taking sides, how on Earth are we going to mediate between the Unionists and the nationalists where we are trying to establish government? Now, we have a political crisis there. Do we really want to make the political crisis worse, just so the government can stagger on?”

The peace in the north is precarious at the best of times and has recently been unsettled by Brexit, which might lead to tighter border control between Ireland and Northern Ireland. May’s dalliance with the DUP will only make the situation more dire.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Jon Ossoff is proving his doubters wrong.

When the Georgia Democrat failed to win outright in a special House election back in April, plenty of pundits were skeptical he could win the resulting runoff against Republican Karen Handel in the historically conservative Sixth Congressional District. Anticipating April’s result, Salon declared, “Jon Ossoff is doomed: Democrats’ hopes in Georgia are fading, as a runoff election looms.” (It was “a runoff election he’ll surely lose,” according to the subheadline.) Allowing a bit more wiggle room, other outlets simply framed the June 20 contest as an “uphill battle” for Democrats.

But even then, national political analysts were calling the race a tossup. Now, with less than two weeks to go, Ossoff has all the momentum on his side. The polling average shows him ahead by at least a couple of points, and on Friday an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey showed him ahead by seven. That followed a truly mind-boggling debate gaffe by Handel on Tuesday night when she was asked about raising the minimum wage. “This is an example of the fundamental difference between a liberal and a conservative,” Handel said. “I do not support a livable wage.”

Part of Ossoff’s strategy has been to galvanize support from the anti-Trump resistance across the country while also sometimes sounding like a Republican; in a series of campaign ads, he campaigns against wasteful government spending. His pragmatist positioning clearly infuriates Handel, who, in an interview with The Weekly Standard, called Ossoff’s pitch to voters “misleading,” “deceiving,” and “deceitful.”

And yet, his outreach is working. “He’s capturing about 13 percent of Republican voters and 50 percent of independents—a crucial voting bloc that leans to the right in the state,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Meanwhile, just three percent of Democrats support Handel. Substantively, Ossoff isn’t out of step with the party mainstream, and Democrats don’t seem particularly troubled by his shrewd strategy. Their enthusiasm should only grow as his chances of winning increase with each passing day.

Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Labour’s success shows how the left can win.

Jeremy Corbyn may have hung the British Parliament. In doing so, the Labour Party leader defied most expectations, but his success should not be such a shock—and provides a lesson for American progressives. Corbyn deprived Theresa May of the Conservative majority, which she had hoped to expand with Thursday’s snap-election, with a vibrantly left-wing rejection of austerity.

Labour’s challenge will be to maintain its momentum. But May’s earliest moves already secured the likelihood of another backlash to her government: She is attempting to form a coalition government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which once launched a campaign to Save Ulster from Sodomy” and vigorously opposed marriage equality and abortion rights. May’s catastrophic performance only left her with the option to pivot further right and away from the youth vote that supported Labour. The left should never rest too confidently in victory, but it is in a strong position to reclaim the government from Tory rule. 

This contradicts predictions from a number of liberal British commentators and from Labour’s centrist faction. In April, commentator Nick Cohen warned Corbynites: “You don’t have a radical programme that a 20th-century Marxist or any other serious thinker would recognise. All that’s left of the far left is a babble of sneers and slogans.” Former Prime Minister Tony Blair repeatedly refused to endorse Corbyn, saying in April that the Labour leader posed “zero” threat to Theresa May’s government. “My view about the right-wing populism is very, very clear. It can only be defeated by progressive forces building out from the center,” he told PoliticoAprès moi, le déluge.

And what a flood it is! Corbyn won more seats than Ed Miliband did in 2015. The Evening Standard reports that it was the party’s biggest vote share since Blair’s 2001 win, and according to The Independent a larger share than the victory that put Blair in 10 Downing Street in 2005. Exit polling projects that youth turnout increased 12 points from Miliband’s shambolic performance in 2015, a reaction to Brexit and to the Conservative Party’s austerity kink. But Labour’s success is not restricted to youth. It won gains in deeply conservative areas, unseating Conservatives in Canterbury and likely Kensington—two seats the party’s never held. In Ipswich, they unseated Brian Gummer, who wrote the Conservatives’ electoral manifesto.  

The parallels between British and American politics are obviously inexact, but they do exist. Like America, the U.K. is recovering from a shock victory for the populist right. It sits crushed by a conservative government unapologetically committed to a platform of austerity; Trump’s infamous skinny budget is a Tory wet dream. Tories are steadily whittling the U.K. welfare state down to nothing, bleeding the poor while bloating the rich. And if Labour had adopted the tactics of the Democratic Party—if it had run a centrist candidate, if it had dismissed cries for equitable access to health care and education as the utopian ambitions of misguided youth—then Theresa May would likely have a majority government. 

There are lessons here, if Democrats wish to learn them. But they will have to radically reorient the party. Health care is their best wedge issue: Trumpcare is unpopular, and the Affordable Care Act, though inadequate, is a tangible benefit that voters are reluctant to lose. The party should similarly focus on youth turnout, and that means paying more attention to the policies of Senator Bernie Sanders: free public college tuition (not Andrew Cuomo’s milquetoast alternative), and student debt forgiveness. That’s how you win young voters.

Democrats face a difficult path to victory. So did Labour, but it achieved massive gains by putting forward an authentically progressive manifesto that promised tangible improvements to people’s lives. They positioned themselves unapologetically in accordance with their name: They are the party of labor, and not of capital, and so they are the party of the many and not the few. They did not shirk from utopianism, or from hope; they treated young and old alike with serious consideration, and made reasoned, convincing appeals for their votes.

Saul Loeb/Getty

There was nothing “vindicating” about James Comey’s testimony about Donald Trump.

In the lead-up to the Comey hearing, there were rumors swirling that the president was planning to go on the offensive, that he would live-tweet the former FBI director’s testimony and attempt to rebut it in real time. Instead, Trump was uncharacteristically quiet—he didn’t tweet at all on June 8, instead leaving the spin to his personal attorney and Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump broke his silence early Friday morning. But while he was defiant, he was also oddly restrained (at least by his own belligerent standards), tweeting only twice.

This is essentially a (severely) truncated version of his attorney’s bizarre and not-at-all-convincing statement. It nevertheless contains a couple of bombastic allegations. Most notably, Trump appears to suggest that Comey committed perjury. Like his attorney’s statement, however, he’s trying to have his cake and eat it too. Trump is cherry-picking the testimony that he thinks makes him look good—that Comey confirmed that Trump was not under FBI investigation while Comey was FBI director—while claiming that the testimony that makes him look bad (i.e. the bulk of Comey’s testimony, which made the case that Trump obstructed justice). The argument that “WOW... Comey is a leaker” is bogus—Comey did not provide classified information to the press and Trump’s attempt to conflate real leaking with what Comey did (and many in his administration regularly do) is cynical and destructive.

Just as importantly, Trump’s cherry-picking strategy is so transparently cynical only he and his surrogates could relay it with a straight face. While Trump’s allies in politics and media have attempted to sift out the things that fit Trump’s alternative narrative, anyone who watched Comey’s appearance before Congress saw that the former FBI director was clearly if not quite unabashedly making the case that Trump obstructed justice. That’s the most important story now—because even if Trump wasn’t under FBI investigation when he fired Comey, he should be now.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

After Theresa May’s self-own and UKIP’s humiliation, is the global right in retreat?

Thursday’s UK elections were momentous for the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn and an immense self-own for Theresa May. But it was also disastrous for Britain’s far-right pro-Brexit party, UKIP, which holds no seats and received less than 2 percent of the vote, down from the 12.6 percent it received under Nigel Farage’s leadership in 2015. Paul Nuttall, the party’s current leader, resigned immediately, having himself embarrassingly finished third in the seat he was running for, receiving only 3,300 votes. As a party, UKIP is now essentially non-existent. Interestingly, UKIP voters, who many cast as disaffected tories, were expected to mainly return to the Conservative Party. But the vote was actually more fragmented—in some seats, both Labour and Tories benefited equally from former UKIP voters.

Only last month, in France’s elections, the far-right National Front’s Marine Le Pen was squarely defeated by centrist Emmanuel Macron. To date, Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidency is by far the most successful the far-right has been in cementing electoral victory in the West. After the UK election, we have more evidence that the far-right “populist” surge is ebbing.

There is, of course, the danger of reading too much into the tea leaves. Le Pen still won a record of nearly 11 million votes and the National Front still remains a force in France, despite the fact that the party seems to be on the downslide. Theresa May has announced that she will continue to try to move forward with Brexit by forming a coalition with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party. Nigel Farage is now threatening a return to politics if Brexit is imperiled. For now, it seems, Trump has the distinction of having captured the most power of any far-right candidate across the world. But his victory increasingly looks like a cautionary tale for the rest of the world.

WPA Pool/Getty

Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election may be the biggest political screw-up ever.

May’s decision to call a snap election six weeks ago was, among other things, a slap in the face of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. The conventional wisdom at the time was that Corbyn was a weak leader unable to attract anything close to broad support—often treated as a mash-up of Stalin and Lenin by the UK media, some predicted that Labour would be decimated in the election and that May would garner a level of support not seen since Margaret Thatcher.

There was another way of looking at May’s decision to call a snap election, however, which was that it was made from a position of weakness rather than strength. May became prime minister by default after the fallout from Brexit and was unable to solidify her position in her first year in the job. Relatedly, British support for Brexit was narrow to begin with and has waned in the intervening months—May felt she needed a show of support to push a break with the European Union to the finish line and seems to have calculated that there was no better time than the present. Finally, there’s what can only be called the Trump Effect—November 8 increasingly looks like the high water mark of the global far-right, at least for now.

Looking at the results from Thursday’s election that all may very well be true, but that only underscores the fact that May’s decision to call a snap election is possibly the biggest political screw-up ever—its closest competitor, funnily enough, is David Cameron’s decision to call a vote on Brexit. While May’s Conservative Party won the majority of seats, it looks like it will come nine short of a governing majority. Given the makeup of the rest of Parliament, there’s no guarantee that she’ll be able to form a coalition government.

May, her party, and the British media vastly underestimated Corbyn’s abilities as a campaigner, the strength of the Labour Party’s manifesto, its ability to convert Brexit voters, the sick, and the wealthy, and, most importantly, Corbyn and Labour’s support among young people. Buyer’s remorse over Brexit also undoubtedly played a role. And then, of course, there’s May herself, who ran what might have been the worst campaign in recent memory. The Conservative Party’s manifesto, with the now famous “dementia tax,” was a disaster. May’s response in the wake of terrorist attacks was to pledge to dramatically curtail on civil liberties, a transparent, breathtakingly cynical, and shameful bit of fearmongering. May was unable to articulate any reason to vote for the Conservative Party beyond the fact that it was not led by Jeremy Corbyn (sound familiar?), a tactic that backfired spectacularly, particularly after the release of Labour’s manifesto.

The result was a humiliating defeat. Many expected that the results of the election would end in May strengthening her position and Corbyn resigning from his. The exact opposite seems to be happening. And Theresa May has no one to blame but herself.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Like Obamacare or not, decent people should be furious about this.

Not a word of what Senator Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, says here is hyperbolic or inaccurate. The reason Senator Orrin Hatch is acting like he’s been caught here is because he has. What Republicans are attempting to do to the health care system is the legislative equivalent of a mugging. Just watch.

June 08, 2017

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The White House can’t run from Trump’s “tapes” tweet any longer.



President Donald Trump, four weeks ago:

The New Republic, three weeks ago:

If Comey testifies publicly before the Senate, it is likely he will confirm under oath that Trump sought his personal loyalty, thus resolving the mystery of the White House tapes one way or another. Trump might dispute Comey’s claims, but if he doesn’t release any tapes to prove his case, it would suggest either that the tapes don’t exist or that they vindicate Comey. The question at the heart of the tape scandal would tighten from “Do the tapes exist?” to “Did the president lie about the existence of the tapes, or about their content?” That’s a question people working in the White House will feel much more pressure to address than the one they face today....

The White House’s recoiling over questions about potential Comey tapes suggests the administration knows that the implications of the tweet are far more severe. In fact, though it wasn’t readily obvious in the swirl of events last week, the tape tweet is proving to be the most damaging Trump tweet of all time.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, today:

It is clear that President Trump’s legal defense is to refute Mr. Comey’s account. Well, the President threatened Mr. Comey with the release of tapes of their conversations. Presumably that includes the conversation when President Trump asked Director Comey to “let go” of the Flynn investigation.

It’s awfully curious that no one from the President’s team will either confirm or deny the existence of those tapes, when the tapes are the only way to prove that Mr. Comey’s testimony, which came under oath, was false or misleading.

President Trump: if you disagree with anything the Director said today, play the tapes for all of America to hear. Or admit that there are no tapes.

Jim Watson/Getty

Donald Trump’s lawyer’s defense against Comey’s testimony shows they have nothing to work with.

It took President Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz over an hour to release a statement in response to former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which Comey laid out a strong and persuasive case that Trump obstructed justice. When that statement was released, it was riddled with typos—it refers to “Predisent” Trump, for instance—suggesting a rushed response or that Kasowitz, who has been Trump’s personal lawyer for decades, is out of his depth.

But if Trump’s lawyers were writing quickly, the statement itself is full of now-familiar accusations, deflections, and lies. Yes, there are a number of remarkable assertions in the document, including that Comey perjured himself by lying about Trump demanding his loyalty and that executive privilege covers both Comey’s written memos about his interactions with Trump and his decision to testify before Congress about those interactions. (It doesn’t, by the way, and if the Trump administration really wanted to go down the executive privilege path they could have done so by invoking it before the hearing, which they didn’t.)

More than anything, though, it’s yet another example of Trump and his allies doing what they always do: Attempting to create a counter-narrative which they then feed to their allies in the right-wing media—any attempts by mainstream outlets to undermine that narrative is then presented as proof of a biased fourth estate out to undermine a president. In this case, they’re trying to turn Comey’s testimony into a he said-he said, which is what they were always going to do. Essentially, Trump and his team are disputing Comey’s account on substance, saying that he is lying about his most damaging claims, most notably that Trump attempted to influence the Russia investigation, particularly as it pertains to Michael Flynn.

As usual, however, they’re so craven and cynical that they’re simultaneously cherry-picking moments that they think make Trump look good, particularly Comey’s insistence that Trump was not being personally investigated by the FBI. This, however, doesn’t really matter—just because Trump wasn’t being investigated, as Comey argued, doesn’t mean that he wouldn’t be. Similarly, while they deny that Trump asked Comey for his loyalty, the statement notes Trump “is entitled to expect loyalty from those serving in an administration,” which is a very weird and bizarre addition, especially if Trump did not specifically ask for Comey’s loyalty.

Finally, it’s all brought around to Trump’s primary argument about the Russia investigation: That the real story isn’t that members of his campaign had multiple meetings with Russian officials, but that information about those meetings and the investigation into them has been leaked to the press. On this point, Kasowitz was particularly adamant: “Comey admitted that he unilaterally and surreptitiously made unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the President... Comey admitted that he leaked to friends his purported memos of these privileged conversations, one of which he testified was classified.” But this story has never been about leaks, however much Trump and his team would like it to be—for the last month it’s specifically been about whether or not President Trump committed a crime.

Alex Wong/Getty

Jeff Sessions was the second-biggest loser of today’s Comey testimony.

The most important development from James Comey’s explosive testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday was that the former FBI Director methodically made the case that President Trump obstructed justice by asking Comey to end the investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia and later by firing him. But the second most important development was more subtle: Comey and some Democratic Senators, most notably Kamala Harris, ensnared Jeff Sessions even more tightly in the ongoing Russia investigation. 

Sessions, of course, has been intimately involved in this investigation for quite a while. He recused himself (albeit in a confusing manner) in March after it became clear that he lied to Congress during his confirmation hearings about meetings he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign. But during his testimony, Comey suggested that misleading Congress about the meetings with Kislyak was not the only reason why Sessions recused himself.  

This is bad enough for Sessions, given his possible role in the Russia story and the fact that he was technically leading the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election as attorney general until his recusal. (That Sessions does not seem to have fully recused himself from that investigation is also bad.) But Senator Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, asked Comey a series of questions with the clear intention of building a case against Sessions. 

Here, Harris is building a broad case against Sessions—that he misled Congress relating to his meetings with Russian officials, that he violated his recusal in the Russia investigation, and that he may have influenced that investigation as attorney general, either before his recusal or after it. 

Sessions’s role in both Comey’s firing and the Russia investigation is extremely significant, and we don’t have a lot of information about it. But the question of what Sessions was aware of—particularly as it pertains to Trump’s attempt to influence Comey and Comey’s eventual firing—and when he was aware of it are crucial to understanding what unfolded. It will tell us whether or not Sessions was also involved in any obstruction of justice that may have occurred. 

Sessions is going to have to testify to Congress before this is all over. Trump came out looking the worst after Comey’s testimony. But Sessions is close behind.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Evangelicals know Trump is a liar. They just don’t care.

As former FBI Director James Comey repeatedly called President Donald Trump a liar, Trump decided to prove him right. In a speech that neatly coincided with Comey’s long-awaited Senate hearing, Trump preened and crowed in front of a rapt audience at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual luncheon. The speech itself? Anti-climactic. He played all the old favorites—a little bit of blood-and-soil, some exaggerated claims about the Johnson Amendment, a dash of persecution complex—and then proceeded to repeatedly violate the Ninth Commandment.

He said he’s added one million jobs to the economy. (False. CNN Money says the number is actually 594,000.) He claimed that insurance companies are fleeing the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges and blaming former President Barack Obama. (Half-true: Companies are pulling out of the exchanges, but they’re blaming the Trump administration’s policies.) He blamed Democrats for the vacancies in his administration. (False: The vacancies exist mainly because he’s been slow to put forward nominees.) He said that Ben Franklin reminded members of the Constitutional Convention of 1787 to begin their sessions with prayer. This story is beloved by religious right partisans like David Barton, but it is also only half-true. Franklin made a motion to hold prayer, but it was never voted on.

This is the part where people point and laugh at evangelicals. It’s tempting. They seem like easy marks for a con like Donald Trump. But they’re in on the con. Trump wasn’t even the first self-identified Christian to lie at today’s event. Senator David Perdue of Georgia claimed that the U.S. poverty rate is “the same today” as it was when President Lyndon Johnson launched the War on Poverty, thus proving that big government doesn’t work. But this is a lie. The poverty rate was 19 percent in 1964 and it’s 13.5 percent now.

Evangelical activists are fine with Trump’s lies because they grasp the bargain they’ve made for power. Today’s godly lunch-eaters applauded our withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement; they clapped for Senator Ted Cruz when he promised them a flat tax and the end of the IRS. This has never been about the Bible, not entirely. Lies aren’t even the most disturbing facet of today’s luncheon. That honor goes to the speech delivered by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who recounted the biblical tale of David’s successful sneak attack on Jerusalem. The message, he told listeners, is that outright belligerence isn’t necessary. You don’t need to file lawsuits; often, legal demand letters will do the trick.

You don’t have to rewrite the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment in order to destroy the separation of church and state. You can pick away at it instead, brick by dusty brick. You can lie. And your enemies will be so busy laughing at you, they won’t even realize what you’ve done.