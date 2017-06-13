Menu
The Senate is restricting journalists’ ability to question Republicans about their secret health care bill.

Reporters at the U.S. Capitol were shocked to learn on Tuesday that they’re not allowed to film interviews with senators in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, as they have done for years. Hallway interviews are allowed only if reporters get permission—not only from the senator, but from the Senate Rules Committee as well.

A senior Democratic aide told Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman that the decision was made unilaterally by Senate Rules Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama. Shelby issued a statement saying the committee “has made no changes to the existing rules” but rather is enforcing “compliance with existing rules.” (The rules posted on the Senate Radio & Television Correspondents Gallery website confirm as much.)

The rules may not be new, but it the precedent certainly is. And this move comes just as Senate Republicans are preparing to pass a bill that repeals Obamacare and replaces it with—well, we don’t know because the legislation is currently being crafted in secret. A senior GOP aide told Axios that’s because the new health care bill is in a “premature” stage; Republicans aren’t sure yet what the final bill will look like, either.

As The Washington Post recently reported, the Capitol has been extremely overcrowded in recent weeks, as reporters swarm lawmakers with questions about James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Obamacare, and every other piece of Trump-era news drama. “We are concerned someone may get hurt,” officials who oversee the Senate press gallery wrote to news organizations last month. Journalists believe that “someone” may be a lawmaker. “We are one tripped senator away from losing our access,” one reporter told the Post. But if we’re going by precedent, it’s reporters who are in the most physical danger when pressing lawmakers in person.

Update: The Senate Rules Committee appears to have backed down.

Trump’s lawyer needs a lawyer.

ProPublica reported Tuesday that Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer in the Russia investigation, “has boasted to friends and colleagues that he played a central role in the firing of Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, according to four people familiar with the conversations.” Kasowitz allegedly told Trump, “This guy is going to get you.”

As ProPublica notes, the Southern District was investigating Tom Price, Trump’s secretary of health and human services, when Bharara was fired. Bharara’s former office is “also looking into Russian money-laundering allegations at Deutsche Bank, Trump’s principal private lender.” Kasowitz, who has represented Trump in cases including the Trump University lawsuit, was previously in the news over reports that he advised White House staff that they didn’t need to hire their own lawyers in the Russia investigation. This was unsound advice, and possibly an ethical violation. Now, Kasowitz may need his own attorney because he could be implicated in a larger obstruction of justice effort.

If true, the latest ProPublica report makes clear that Bharara’s firing falls into a pattern of Trump politicizing the Department of Justice. Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to defend his executive order on immigration, he fired FBI Director James Comey apparently over the Russia investigation, he is reportedly contemplating firing special counsel Robert Mueller, and he allegedly fired Bharara at the advice of his personal attorney. This president is clearly concerned about the department’s power, and trying to tame it.

Nobody will consider the Republicans’ secret Trumpcare bill a scandal if Democrats don’t treat it like one.

Stipulating that Senate Democrats have limited procedural tools with which to stop the Republicans’ alternative to Obamacare, I think it’s fair to say that their efforts to focus public attention on Republicans’ secretive process lack imagination.

Stein’s whole thread details the Democrats’ reluctance to use dilatory tactics to frustrate Republican efforts to take health insurance away from 20-plus million people. Grinding the Senate to a halt over the American Health Care Act would complicate unrelated bipartisan efforts—stopping, for instance, Attorney General Jeff Sessions from testifying about his undisclosed campaign-season meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, which he lied about under oath.

This strikes me as the ultimate exercise in losing the plot. It is understandably challenging to get news editors and producers to write splashy headlines and run breaking news alerts about a bill whose details are unknown. The key to making that story seem juicy is to underline the fact that the Republican health care reform process is a scandal—marked no less than the Trump-Russia scandal by secret meetings, violated norms, collusion, and deceit. On a day to day basis, it looks like “no news,” but that’s because the public interest is being brazenly subverted.

One way around this challenge is to seize the narrative. Headlines that say “Democrats Shut Down Sessions Hearing Over Secret Republican Health Care Bill” would shine a light, if not on what Republicans are planning to do, then on the scandalous way they are doing it. That would increase pressure on Republicans to conduct a more transparent process, and maybe even ferret out details of the secret plan.

Jeff Sessions is going to try to undermine James Comey.

With the obvious exception of Donald Trump, no one came off as badly during Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee as Attorney General Sessions. Comey’s testimony portrayed Sessions as either being overmatched in a corrupt administration or participating in obstruction of justice. That Sessions allowed Trump to “clear the room” for a one-on-one conversation with Comey is a damning detail; Sessions has not produced an adequate explanation for why he would allow such an obviously problematic meeting to take place. For all of the focus on what Comey had to say about Trump, the former FBI director got quite a bit on the record about Sessions’s conduct, both before he recused himself from the FBI’s Russia probe and after.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sessions will testify before Congress and attempt to push back at this depiction. He reportedly will claim that he did not meet with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in April of 2016. He will also reiterate that he did not disclose his meetings with the Russian ambassador during his confirmation process because he was following Department of Justice protocol. Finally, Sessions is expected to rebut Comey’s claim that he had responded to Comey’s request to limit his interactions with the president by effectively shrugging his shoulders.

This is all a pretty big deal. Sessions countering Comey’s recollection of events—which is presumably recorded in his contemporaneous memos—is part of the White House’s campaign against the former FBI director’s credibility. It also starts to bleed into Trump’s more bombastic allegations, most notably that Comey committed perjury.

But it’s worth noting that Sessions’s version of events with regard to the Russia probe still doesn’t really add up. He’s going to make the case that it’s a big nothingburger, but if that were the case it seems unlikely that he would have recused himself. Most importantly, none of this addresses Comey’s most provocative suggestion, which was that the FBI was aware of information that it believed would lead Sessions to recuse himself—information that has not become public.

Senate Democrats need to go nuclear on Trumpcare right now.

Senate Republicans are working to fast-track a health care bill in utmost secrecy before the July 4 recess. It’s clear that the bill—which is shaping up to be as disastrous as the House-passed American Health Care Act—won’t be let out of the dungeon until the very last second to avoid scrutiny. Republicans aren’t planning to hold any hearings and they won’t publicly release a draft of their bill because, as one senior GOP Senate aide told Axios, “We aren’t stupid.”

If Mitch McConnell and the Republican majority want to pass a bill taking away health insurance from some 20 million Americans, there isn’t much that Democrats can do about it in the end. But they can delay the process—and activists are pushing them to do just that. Groups like Indivisible and Move On want Democrats to withhold consent—a parliamentary maneuver that slows down Senate business—to trip up McConnell. According to Jeff Stein at Vox, Senate Democrats don’t have any current plans to do so. They argue that “going nuclear” would only unify Republicans in their resolve and would, at most, stall the inevitable by a few weeks:

But those few weeks can be vital. When the House passed the AHCA in May, speed was of the essence: Activists were caught flat-footed and were unable to put pressure on House members in full force. The political theater of Senate Democrats making a last stand to delay the bill would help garner more publicity for that effort. More importantly, it would shine a light on what Republicans are doing: They are jamming through a massive overhaul of the health care system in secret, one that will likely kick millions of Americans off their health insurance, literally leaving some people to die by 2018.

Trumpcare is extremely unpopular and people don’t want cuts to programs like Medicaid. People also want affordable health care! This is a no-brainer fight for Democrats to pick. Right now, the news cycle is (rightfully) completely bonkers about Trump and Russia, with James Comey’s testimony last week and Jeff Sessions’s scheduled for later this afternoon. It’s easy for the Republican health care bill to get lost in the shuffle. Senate Democrats can’t let that happen.

Breaking: Schumer to push back against Trump loyalists laying groundwork to sabotage Robert Mueller.

The Senate’s top Democrat will push back this afternoon against the president’s most loyal surrogates, who are seeking to undermine Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and possibly even laying the groundwork for his eventual firing.

In his prepared remarks on the Senate floor Monday, sent my way in advance of delivery, Senator Chuck Schumer will note that the very people now souring on Mueller were quick to sing his praises when he was first appointed.

It seems the new strategy by some on the right is to try to question the credibility of Special Counsel Mueller.

Already, Former Speaker Newt Gingrich and others have said negative things about Mr. Mueller, just weeks after praising his selection.

They know that Mr. Mueller is the man now responsible for following up on Mr. Comey’s testimony, so the right is trying to discredit him in advance. They know they can’t debate the facts or the issues or defend the actions of the White House on the merits, so they attack the referee and try to besmirch the reputation of someone like Mr. Mueller.

This is a man of integrity who has devoted his career to his country. He came out of private life to do a job on behalf of his country and be right down the middle. Even Attorney General Jeff Sessions has praised Mr. Mueller for his service and credibility, saying his “integrity is undoubted” as is his “experience and love of country.”

And now, the political right has pulled out their partisan knives to try to defame his reputation.

It’s a shameful ploy. The right must be afraid of what Special Counsel Mueller going to find. I’d ask Speaker Gingrich: is he now afraid of what Mr. Mueller is going to find out? Is that why he’s attacking his reputation?

The baseless attacks on former Director Mueller ring hollow. Former Director Mueller has been hailed as the paragon of a public servant by folks of all political stripes. We should have every confidence that he will investigate the matters at hand with integrity and thoroughness.

It’s no surprise that Trump loyalists are trying to turn Mueller into a polarizing figure. The larger concern may be that Trump takes his cues from these loyalists and attemtps to depose Mueller. If that happens, it will be incumbent upon Republicans to join Democrats in imposing consequences. Schumer may be endeavoring here to draw attention to the smear campaign so that Republicans in Congress and at the White House feel pressure to affirm Mueller’s independence.

Greg Gianforte’s wrist slap is the latest attack on the freedom of the press.

After physically assaulting Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs for asking him a question about the Republican health care bill, Gianforte received his sentence on Monday: community service, a $385 fine, and 20 hours of anger management sessions.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Rick West stated, “You accepted responsibility. You apologized.” But remember, Gianforte initially outright lied about the incident, which he blamed on the “aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist.” He did not issue an apology until after he won election to Montana’s lone House seat, when it was no longer a political liability to do so. Now he’s getting off with the lightest of slaps to the wrist. (The Guardian wryly reports that after the hearing Gianforte scurried out of the courtroom, ignoring most of reporters’ questions.)

This fits into an alarming trend of deteriorating press freedoms. The U.S. now ranks 43rd on Reporters Without Borders’ Word Press Freedom Index, thanks in part to Donald Trump’s numerous verbal assaults on the media. Just last week, the Daily Beast reported that Aaron Cantú, a staff writer at the Santa Fe Reporter who covered inauguration protests, was swept up in a mass arrest and has been indicted on eight felony counts. He faces up to 75 years in prison if convicted. In May, Dan Heyman, a reporter for the Public News Service, was arrested for asking HHS Secretary Tom Price about Obamacare repeal. Trump himself reportedly told former FBI Director James Comey to throw journalists in jail for publishing leaks.

Gianforte’s sentencing shows how much politicians can get away with. The war on the press is real, and the right is leading the charge.

Thank you, Donald Trump, for teaching us the real meaning of “Shakespearean.”

Has American politics ever truly deserved the epithet until now? King Lear, Macbeth, Julius Caesar, Richard II: each an overweening blowhard, undone by a combination of hubris and derangement. The Public Theater has produced Julius Caesar with a leading man who closely resembles the president of the United States. This, of course, means that Trump gets metaphorically stabbed. As a result, sponsors Bank of America and Delta have withdrawn their funding.

Delta’s statement of Sunday night read: “No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values.” Meanwhile Bank of America told the New York Daily News that, “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it.”

But Shakespeare’s plays are a well-established medium for political critique. Four years ago, Charles Isherwood wrote in the Times that we could see “the far-right wing of the Republican Party as similar to at least some of the Roman conspirators who are determined to bring down the mighty Caesar in Shakespeare’s play.” Kevin Spacey and Sam Mendes’s Richard III commented on Qaddafi. A 2012 production of Julius Caesar, sponsored by Delta, modeled Caesar after Barack Obama. And last year, Glenda Jackson returned to the stage after decades as a politician to star in King Lear. How else could she have understood the role?

But Trump embodies Caesar like no other politician. His maniacal self-belief and the aura of doom that surrounds him seem to beg for comparison to the hubristic men of the past. As Shakespeare wrote: “What we wish, we readily believe, and what we ourselves think, we imagine others think also.”

Update: The Public Theater has issued the following statement to the New Republic in an email.

We stand completely behind our production of Julius Caesar. We recognize that our interpretation of the play has provoked heated discussion; audiences, sponsors and supporters have expressed varying viewpoints and opinions. Such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy. Our production of Julius Caesar in no way advocates violence towards anyone. Shakespeare’s play, and our production, make the opposite point: those who attempt to defend democracy by undemocratic means pay a terrible price and destroy the very thing they are fighting to save. For over 400 years, Shakespeare’s play has told this story and we are proud to be telling it again in Central Park.

Did Donald Trump just publicly humiliate his entire cabinet because he worries the end is near?

This weekend, the president retweeted a Fox News clip of Geraldo Rivera saying former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week dropped the odds of Trump’s impeachment from three percent to zero percent.

Short of impeachment, the only other way for Trump to be legally removed from office is under the terms of the 25th Amendment, which requires the vice president and at least half the cabinet to attest to the president’s unfitness for office.

By sheer coincidence, Trump assembled his entire cabinet at the White House on Monday, and, in a display of dominance and humiliation like none I’ve seen in an advanced democracy, invited everyone in attendance to go around the table praising Dear Leader before the press corps. The whole creepy-bordering-on-obscene spectacle lasted about 11 minutes:

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao looks like she’s been taken hostage, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (the only one who didn’t essentially swear loyalty to Trump) is clearly pissed, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus sounds desperate to keep his job (reportedly, he is).

It’s been clear for years that everyone who agrees to work for Trump eventually abases themselves, but it usually isn’t as plain as it is here, with multiple supplicants surrounding him, essentially being ordered to humiliate themselves. Whether it was to preempt a rebellion or a constitutional challenge to his presidency or not, someone orchestrated this at Trump’s direction. Getting to the bottom of who and why will make a juicy news story, but it’s also critically important.

Donald Trump is going to need more lawyers.

In what The Washington Post described as a “first of its kind” lawsuit, the attorneys general for D.C. and Maryland sued the president on Monday for allegedly violating the Constitution “by accepting millions in payments and benefits from foreign governments since moving into the White House.” The suit revolves around whether Trump’s continued ownership of his business empire violates the emoluments clause prohibiting any “Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust” from receiving “any present, Emolument, Office or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

According to the Post, Monday’s lawsuit represents the “most significant legal challenge to Trump over the issue of emoluments.” The attorneys general are arguing that the Trump International Hotel near the White House may be hindering business at taxpayer-owned and subsidized convention centers in D.C. and Maryland. The lawyers also say Trump received illegal financial favors from the federal government when it came to leasing property.

A federal judge will now decide whether this case proceeds, but its mere existence puts Trump on the defensive on yet another front. His opponents have been rooting lately for the Russia investigation to take him down, but maybe it’s the courts that end up undoing our famously litigious president.

The Senate is about to hear from two of the worst possible “experts” on Islam.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Asra Nomani, who typically refer to themselves as proponents of Muslim “reform,” will testify at a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on “Ideology and Terror: Understanding the Tools, Tactics, and Techniques of Violent Extremism.” This apparently only refers to extremism of the Muslim variety—one wonders when we will get a hearing on the alt-right—and the presence of Hirsi Ali and Nomani sends a disturbing message about the motivations of the committee’s Republican members. 

Let’s start with Hirsi Ali. In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center included her on a list of anti-Muslim extremists for her statements about Islam. Islam, she has claimed, is a “destructive, nihilistic cult of death.” She has urged its defeat by the West and asserted that it is “not interested in peace.” Once a Dutch MP for the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, she briefly lost her Dutch citizenship for lying on her asylum application. She is now a fellow at the conservative Hoover Institution. 

Enmeshed in the conservative think tank world, Hirsi Ali has successfully branded herself an expert on Islamic extremism. She has repeatedly claimed that Muslims are responsible for “70 percent” of all violence in armed conflicts around the world. There’s no evidence that this is true, as Max Blumenthal confirmed with foreign policy experts in 2015. In May, she blamed the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe squarely on Islam—never mind that the continent’s surging far-right fringe has quite a bit to do with it too. Her views on Islam are largely indistinguishable from that of Donald Trump and his administration.

She has this in common with her fellow witness. Asra Nomani is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump. “As a liberal Muslim who has experienced, first-hand, Islamic extremism in this world, I have been opposed to the decision by President Obama and the Democratic Party to tap dance around the ‘Islam’ in Islamic State,” she complained in an editorial for The Washington Post. She claimed that Trump’s Islamophobia had been “exaggerated and demonized by the governments of Qatar and Saudi Arabia, their media channels, such as Al Jazeera, and their proxies in the West.” Nomani also backed Trump’s Muslim ban, saying on Fox News that America needs “extreme solutions.”  

Hirsi Ali and Nomani aren’t reliable witnesses, and their extreme views ought to disqualify them from any platform dependent on expertise. On Wednesday, they’ll simply tell Senate Republicans exactly what they want to hear about Islam. It won’t be factual, but for Republicans, it won’t matter. 