Is Trump using the National Enquirer to blackmail Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough?
This morning, Brzezinski and Scarborough made a startling allegation in a Washington Post op-ed. “This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” they wrote. “We ignored their desperate pleas.”
They elaborated on their MSNBC show, Morning Joe, by alleging that the Enquirer repeatedly called Brzezinski’s close friends and her teenage daughters about a story the tabloid magazine falsely claimed to have received from Brzezinski’s ex-husband. Then Scarborough had conversations with the White House where, in Brzezinski’s words, he was told “this could go away.”
The story is all too plausible. Trump is very close to the publisher of the Enquirer, which has become a pro-Trump propaganda sheet. Last year, the actress Selma Hayek alleged that Trump planted hostile stories against her in the Enquirer when she turned him down for a date.
There may be evidence of direction collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
Donald Trump and those closest to him have repeatedly insisted that there was no such collusion during the 2016 election. It could easily be argued that direct collusion was unnecessary—Trump publicly encouraged Russian hacks and gleefully disseminated information that came from them, making active collusion unnecessary. But it’s no surprise that Trump and his team have taken the allegation so seriously. Evidence that members of the campaign were in contact with a foreign government that was intent on influencing the election would be borderline treasonous.
On Thursday evening, The Wall Street Journal published a story that could be the first step in establishing that there was some collusion between Russian intelligence and members of the Trump campaign. According to the Journal, Peter Smith, a longtime Republican operative, attempted to acquire the 33,000 “missing” emails from Hillary Clinton’s email server and reached out to hackers in an effort to get them. Smith, who died in May, implied that he was working with Michael Flynn, and “assembled a group of technology experts, lawyers, and a Russian-speaking investigator” to locate the emails.
“We knew the people who had these were probably around the Russian government,” Smith said. The Journal also reports that U.S. intelligence intercepted conversations between Russian hackers who were discussing how to get Clinton’s emails and then send them to Flynn via an intermediary, possibly Smith.
There are lots of unanswered questions in this story, the biggest being why Russia would choose Smith, seemingly a nonentity, as an intermediary in its attempt to influence the U.S. election. But this story puts cracks in two important narratives. The first is that Smith suggests he knew that some of the hackers were working with the Russian government, which contradicts one possible defense: that Trump campaign officials were interacting with cutouts and weren’t aware of their connection to Moscow.
The second, which is much more important, is that if Smith is telling the truth and that he and Flynn were working directly with hackers they suspected of working with the Russian government, then that blows up Trump’s claim that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia. A Trump campaign official tried to preemptively spin this, telling the Journal that any coordination with Flynn “would have been in his capacity as a private individual.” But that only shows how weak Trump’s defense is if this story is true.
Trump’s own cabinet is against this move, with only a few exceptions. At a recent meeting, 19 of 22 assembled officials were against the policy, but Trump, who was among the minority, can override the rest. The push for protectionism is driven by a small inner circle that includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, trade policy director Peter Navarro, and nationalist ideologues Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.
According to Axios, aside from this core group, “Everyone else in the room, more than 75 percent of those present, were adamantly opposed, arguing it was bad economics and bad global politics. At one point, Trump was told his almost entire cabinet thought this was a bad idea. But everyone left the room believing the country is headed toward a major trade confrontation.” If this trade war comes, it’ll be because Trump is desperate to hold on to the minority support he still has left.
The rollout of Trump’s new travel ban is probably going to be a disaster.
Beginning at 8 PM EST, citizens of six predominantly Muslim nations—Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia—will be barred entry to the United States unless they can provide evidence of what the Supreme Court deemed “bona fide relationships” to the United States. While the White House appears to be optimistic about the revised ban’s rollout, it carries many of the same issues that stalled Trump’s initial order months earlier.
For one, the order sets harsh criteria for what relationships are protected as “family ties.” While children-in-law and stepsiblings of American citizens are free to enter, the State Department explicitly refuses to cover cousins, fiancés, and even grandparents. Setting aside the ethical problems of such a delineation, the State Department’s definition of “close family” raises significant legal concerns. Because the Supreme Court was murky on what exactly constitutes a “bona fide relationship” to the United States, American citizens will have grounds to file lawsuits against the administration’s exclusion of certain family members and loved ones.
The State Department has also confusingly assured that all visa applicants from banned nations will be reviewed “case-by-case.” A visa can theoretically be given to someone who cannot prove that they have “bona fide relationships”—a grandparent or uncle, for instance—if it is determined that denying them entry would cause “undue hardship.” At the same time, a visa can be denied to an individual who can prove legitimate business ties to an American entity if officials determine that the relationship was forged simply to side-step the ban.
This reveals the most troubling element of the upcoming travel ban: It leaves a massive discretionary vacuum that will be filled by consular officers and CBP agents. The window for inconsistent enforcement and bureaucratic bungling by officials appears to be substantial. When Trump rolled out his initial attempt at a travel ban months earlier, it failed precisely because it gave undue influence to the whims of individual officials. There’s no reason to believe that won’t happen again.
The president spoke Thursday about the future of U.S. energy policy, and began by smugly reminiscing about the days when everyone said the U.S. was going to run out of oil and natural gas. “But we now know that was all a big, beautiful myth,” Trump said. Then he proceeded to push one big, beautiful myth after another.
He said America has “extraordinary energy abundance,” which is something “we didn’t know of even five years ago and certainly ten years ago.” That’s not quite true, as the Wall Street Journal’s Russell Gold noted on Twitter. Industry saw the enormity of U.S. natural gas reserves as far back as 2006, and by 2011 the mainstream media was reporting on this abundance of reserves.
“As you all know, I approved the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline in my first week,” he said. “Thousands of jobs.” But Trump did not approve either pipeline. Rather, he signed memos aimed at speeding both approvals. TransCanada’s approval process is still ongoing, and the Dakota Access Pipeline did not receive its final permit until early February. Second, those “thousands of jobs” are temporary—the Dakota Access Pipeline creates only 40 permanent jobs, while Keystone XL creates only 35 permanent jobs.
Trump bragged about how nobody opposed his pipeline decisions. “I though I’d take a lot of heat—I didn’t take any heat,” he said. “I approved them, and that was it. I figured we would have all sorts of protests, we didn’t have anything.” This is hilariously false; more than 200,000 people participated in the People’s Climate March in April, one of the tenets of which was opposition to the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline. Protesters also surrounded the White House the day after Trump issued his pipeline executive orders.
Trump also took credit for an increase liquified natural gas exports, which, as Amy Harder of Axios notes, President Barack Obama was responsible for.
And no Trump energy speech would be complete without coal. “We’ve finally ended the war on coal,” he said, despite most industry analysts claims that coal is still dying and there’s nothing Trump can do to stop it. The president said his new policy of allowing coal leasing on federal lands will be good for the environment, because “the land will be left in better shape than it is right now.” Trump also called out by name the coal magnate Bob Murray, who donated $300,00 to Trump’s inauguration and at least $100,000 to Trump’s campaign.
Most of Trump’s claims were gibberish, but his actions—propping up fossil fuel development with little regard for the climate or environment, or facts in general—are very real. Happy “Energy Week.”
Experts confirm Trump will play a starring role in the future of our planet.
On Wednesday, a group of prominent climate scientists, politicians, and corporate leaders released a statement in the journal Nature warning that we only have three years to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere before certain negative impacts of climate change become irreversible. In fact, by the year 2020, the statement says, global greenhouse gas emissions must actually start to curve downwards, or else it will likely become impossible to limit the harmful impacts of climate change.
Led by U.N. diplomat Christiana Figueres and co-signed by climate scientist Michael Mann and California Governor Jerry Brown, among others, the group said these findings have “more to do with physics than politics.” At maximum, humans can only emit 600 billion more tons of carbon dioxide if we want to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which sought to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius. Right now, humans emit about 41 billion tons of carbon dioxide every year, which means we’ll use up that allowance within 15 years. Therefore, we need to start slowly reducing emissions right now; or, at the very latest, by the year 2020.
Theoretically, Donald Trump will still by president by the year 2020. And considering he’s the leader of the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, it’s safe to say he’ll play a key role in determining whether global emissions slow down enough by that time. Indeed, in comments described by the Washington Post, Figueres acknowledged the group’s statement “was directly aimed at influencing the upcoming G-20 meetings in Germany,” where countries are expected to pressure Trump over his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord. Clearly, the authors know U.S. action is key to achieving the 2020 goal.
But there are no current actions being taken by the Trump administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Quite the opposite. Trump has dubbed this week “energy week,” touting all the actions he’s taken that increase emissions: attempting to revitalize the coal industry, signing an executive order to drill for oil in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, and boosting exports of oil and natural gas. “Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution—one that celebrates American production on American soil,” Trump said.
Figueres’s group of optimists is calling for a different kind of revolution: “a six-point plan for turning the tide of the world’s carbon dioxide.” The clock is ticking.
Andrew Cuomo calls a state of emergency for the MTA, which is in a state of emergency because of Andrew Cuomo.
Over the past few months, the decrepit New York City subway system has gotten more media attention as the horror stories have piled up. Earlier this week, a train derailed in Manhattan, injuring at least three dozen people and trapping hundreds more who had to walk through tunnels to escape. Last month, the F train completely failed, trapping passengers for an hour without air-conditioning, light, or air flow, resulting in a viral video of people desperately clutching at the doors of the subway car, begging to be let out.
The New York Times published a graphic that displayed what all New Yorkers already knew in their bones to be true: Over the past decade, every single subway line has gotten worse. The Times piece pegs this problem to overcrowding, but the underlying issue is lack of funding to accommodate for the growth in ridership.
Earlier this month, in a completely meaningless PR move, Cuomo requested “control” of the MTA so that he could fix it, an attempt to obscure the fact that he already controls the MTA. The only upside to this move was that it resulted in this amazing Gothamist headline: “Cuomo, Who Controls The MTA, After Denying He Controls It And Asking To Control It: ‘Who Knows’ Who Controls The MTA.”
In response to the growing pressure, Cuomo on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the system, committing $1 billion to the MTA Capital Plan and ordering the MTA chairman to provide a reorganization plan for the agency within 30 days. But if past is prologue, New Yorkers will want to see results before commending Cuomo for taking action to “fix” the subway. Cuomo also complained about the fact that subway riders “tweet nasty things about me all day,” which, true.
In his announcement, Cuomo stated that the “current state of decline is wholly unacceptable.” Naturally, Cuomo did not acknowledge that he has been perfectly content with this state of decline for quite some time.
Republicans are happy talk about people dying as long as illegal Mexicans are involved.
House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office sends an email to his list.
Ryan likes to tout his desire to improve the lives of the poor and promote “patient-centered” health care as cover for giving rich people enormous tax cuts, so it’s fake-surprising that this email wasn’t about an uninsured person. It’s anti-immigrant incitement.
Kate Steinle was a 32-year-old woman living in San Francisco, working at a medical company. This very weekend, two years ago, her life was suddenly cut short when she was shot and killed by a convicted felon.
Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez was an illegal immigrant with a rough criminal record of seven felonies. Not only that, but he had been caught already by authorities and deported—not once, not twice, but five times. This man should not have been on the streets.
This is one of President Donald Trump’s favorite scapegoating stories, and Ryan has fully bought into it. It’s fair to call this incitement because violent crime is at a historic low, and immigrants aren’t disproportionately violent. Ryan and Trump are whipping up xenophobic panic to build support for policies that won’t do anything to reduce the threat of violent crime.
The silver lining to this kind of racist agitation is that it gives the lie to the disingenuous pleas for decorum marking the right’s defense of the GOP health care bills.
Conservatives generally take great umbrage when Trumpcare critics quite rightlynote that taking health insurance away from millions will lead to preventable deaths. They will have no notable objections to Ryan’s email, and their silence will demonstrate that their interest isn’t making sure arguments are passionless or even accurate. They’re soccer-flopping to avoid accountability for the human consequences of their ideas.
Donald Trump, the president, can’t stop tweeting about women and their blood.
Worried about the Senate’s health care plan? Waiting for the leader of the free world to say something sane about it? Alas, we lived in a utterly depraved world:
Leave aside, for a moment, the fact that this is sexist; future presidential biographers will have the joy of plumbing the depths of Trump’s fascination with women and their blood. This is deranged, stupid, and egotistical; this is pure Trump, unadulterated by his daughter’s mythical moderating influence.
Is this a deliberate distraction from the fact that people are getting pulled from their wheelchairs and arrested for protesting his party’s health care plan? Who knows! The most obvious answer is that Trump is catastrophically stupid, and obsessed with himself, and doesn’t actually care about health care. It’s not a ploy as much as it’s a tic.
Anyway, this latest tantrum is probably fake news:
Very sad! Mika Brzezinski—who mainstreamed Trump for years, and only dumped him when he became difficult to manage—tweeted this in response:
Mildly amusing. Almost forgot poor people are about to lose health care. 5/10, would chortle again.
Did the GOP actually promise to repeal Obamacare? Yes and no.
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump promised “insurance for everybody” and pledged that he, unlike his Republican opponents, wouldn’t cut Medicaid, Medicare, or Social Security. Breaking from GOP orthodoxy on social services played a huge role in winning the presidency, but Republican donors and their allies in the Capitol are aching for a full repeal of Obamacare. Meanwhile, Republicans who represent states that expanded Medicaid—or who are vulnerable in 2018—want something in between Obamacare and full repeal. “It’s sad, in a way,” Rand Paul told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “We control all three branches and yet we’re not interested or able to do what we’ve pledged. People are too focused on getting more federal subsidies and other things, not on the pledge itself.”
Paul, who is among the likeliest no votes in the Senate, gets at the problem neatly. In his view, Republicans have been promising a full repeal of Obamacare for the last seven years, so that’s exactly what they should do now that they have the means to do it. But this is a very pat way of looking at what Republicans actually promised, and what their mandate on health care reform is in the first place.
Over the same seven years, Republicans also promised, in deceptive and vague terms, that they would replace Obamacare with something much better—something that would both lower costs and expand coverage. Paul isn’t wrong that, in the simplest terms possible, the GOP’s single-most important promise over the last four election cycles has been a repeal of Obamacare. But it also leaves quite a bit out, namely that repeal was only part of what they promised and that it was arguably the least important part. Trump’s message on health care was to make it better.
The problem that Mitch McConnell is running into—which is not much different than the one that Paul Ryan ran into when the AHCA failed to pass the House—is that these factions are irreconcilable. You can’t split the difference, philosophically speaking, between someone who wants a full repeal of Obamacare and someone who wants to preserve the Medicaid expansion. All you can do is to throw money at people in the hopes that tens of billions of dollars to fight opioid addiction can paper over seemingly intractable divisions.
The fact that McConnell has decided to give this bill another two weeks (at least) of life suggests that he believes that this is possible. If he thought the Senate bill was dead, there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t just let it die in a floor vote this week. And no one in contemporary politics is better at this than McConnell, which is something that should terrify Democrats. But the problem is that the pledges Republicans have made over the last seven years aren’t as simple as Paul makes them out to be—and right now the bill they’re pushing contradicts most of them.
Donald Trump is going to kick off his re-election campaign with some crude self-dealing.
Earlier than any president before him, Trump filed his paperwork for re-election on Inauguration Day. While the whole concept of the “permanent campaign” is not new, no president has approached it with Trump’s gusto. Along with the paperwork, he has kept his Trump Tower campaign office open, held a series of “thank you tours” that looked awfully similar to campaign events, and led five post-inauguration rallies. Now, after six months in office, he is already tapping big money, headlining a fundraiser tonight at his infamous D.C. hotel. (For context, Barack Obama held his first re-election fundraiser in April 2011, two years after his inauguration.)
Tonight’s proceeds will go to Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising effort between his re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee. According to the event’s invitation, dinner costs $35,000 per person.
While this is the re-election campaign’s first high-dollar fundraiser, it has been raising money since Trump was sworn into office. By the end of March, Trump’s campaign had raised $7 million through small donations and sales of his Make America Great Again hats. Trump also spent roughly $6 million of that money in the first quarter—some of which has gone to his own businesses. This kind of self-dealing is not new: According to CNN, Trump’s 2016 campaign spent $12.5 million on his sprawling business empire.
Even though hosting the fundraiser at the property is not technically illegal, it should still raise red flags. Trump has visited his for-profit properties 37 times as president, a practice that allows him to have his official visits double as free advertising. He represents an unprecedented marriage between politics and business—the dinner will not only swell his campaign coffers, but also boost his business’s bottom line.