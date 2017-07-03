Chris Christie might be privately using a state beach that he shut down but he is definitely NOT getting any sun.
Christie failed to reach a compromise with the Democratic state assembly to pass a budget before July 1, the start of the fiscal year, which means that all of the state parks are closed over the holiday weekend. But any good politician knows that crisis is another word for opportunity and Christie took advantage of the crisis in typical fashion. On Sunday, he and his family took to the deserted beach to catch some rays.
Christie has access to the closed park via a very special retreat known as the “Governor’s Ocean House.” When asked about whether this was fair or not, instead of answering like a normal empathetic human being, Christie told reporters, “Run for governor, and you can have a residence there.” After the photos were taken, Christie was asked at a news conference whether or not he had gotten any sun on Sunday, which he denied. When Christie’s spokesman was later told about the aerial beach photos, he admitted the governor was at the beach but insisted that indeed Christie “did not get any sun” because “he had a baseball hat on.”
As CNN reports, Twitter has rejected such calls and doesn’t believe the body-slam tweet goes against its rules: “Twitter said it considered three factors: the political context of the conversation surrounding the tweet, the various ways it could be interpreted and the lack of details in the tweet itself.”
Twitter’s response is correct and could be extended. Suspending Trump’s account is a singularly idiotic idea. The problem with Trump is not that he tweets out mean things but that he’s president of the United States. Because he’s a powerful figure, there is a manifest public interest in being able to access his thoughts and get a sense of what he considers to be important, which Twitter allows the public to do.
Trump’s tweets are of immense importance politically. They can and have been used against him by opponents and by courts reviewing his executive orders. He’s written at least one tweet that could be the basis of impeachment. If there’s an attempt to remove Trump via the 25th Amendment, his tweets could also be evidence of mental unfitness. The fake civility that will be won by banishing Trump from Twitter is a negligible value compared to the genuine importance of having the tweets as part of the public record.
On Sunday, Donald Trump tweeted a video of him pummeling a man with CNN’s logo for a face, a choppy edit of an old Trump WWE appearance that was made by Redditor HanAssholeSolo, who has a lengthy archive of racist and anti-semitic posts.
It managed to be both silly and threatening, which is probably as good a description of Trump’s first six months as president as there is. It also, unsurprisingly, ate up coverage on the Sunday shows and space on Monday’s front pages. The usual questions followed: Has Trump gone too far? Why isn’t he taking the threat against journalists more seriously? Shouldn’t he be focused on health care? Or opioids? Or Syria? Or literally anything else?
Trump is unusually manic right now, but that only means that the normal cycle of his tweets is sped up. This is what Trump has been doing for years now. He’ll say something outrageous, offensive, and/or dangerous, either on Twitter or at a rally. Then the media will cover this statement as the outrageous, and/or dangerous statement that it is for hours or days. And then Trump blames the media for paying attention to his dumb statement which was designed to get media attention, instead of his administration’s (extremely sketchy) successes. But even Trump must know that this is all a game. If Trump really wanted the media to pay attention to things that weren’t his tweets, then he would stop tweeting.
The Atlantic published an article Sunday with the intentionally provocative and misleading title, “How the Left Lost Its Mind.” The story is instead a “topography of the left’s modern alternative media landscape” (emphasis mine), one that staff writer McKay Coppins hopes “provides a useful start to the kind of exploration and anthropology that’s needed.” Noting that “the denizens of the fever swamps” have taken over the Republican Party, he asks:
Could the same thing happen on the left?
It’s a prospect that deserves more serious attention and debate than it’s gotten this year. The Trump era has given rise to a vast alternative left-wing media infrastructure that operates largely out of the view of casual news consumers, but commands a massive audience and growing influence in liberal America.
Which is not to say it isn’t worthy of further exploration, and Coppins’s story is generally a useful contribution. But there are several noteworthy quibbles:
The most glaring issue with Coppins’s article, though, is beyond his control: It was published just hours before the president of the United States tweeted:
This put the problem of alternative liberal media in necessary perspective.
Like Coppins, I cannot deliver on the headline of my piece. I do not know when Donald Trump lost his mind. But there can be no doubt that, to the extent that Trump ever was sane, he lost his mind wellbefore he became a serious White House contender. The left should militate against any creeping conspiracy-mongering among its ranks, even if the problem pales in comparison to the psychosis of practically the entire right-wing media ecosystem. But make no mistake: The right lost its mind a long time ago, and this is not just some pesky trend in one of our two major parties, but a full-blown national crisis that shows no sign of abating.
Republicans governors are joining the Trump resistance.
Civil liberties and voting rights advocates sounded the alarm earlier this week after President Donald Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity—which is meant to address the non-existent problemof mass voter fraud—wrote to all 50 states “requesting their full voter-roll data, including the name, address, date of birth, party affiliation, last four Social Security number digits and voting history back to 2006 of potentially every voter in the state,” according to The Washington Post. Now a growing bipartisan group of governors is pushing back.
Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox—both Republicans—announced on Friday that their state won’t hand over private voter data, including driver’s license and Social Security numbers, to the commission. “While my office is required to provide public records to this Commission, as we would to any other person or entity,” Cox said in a statement, “I assure the voters of Utah that we will only provide information that is otherwise available to the public.” He stressed, “There has been no evidence of mass voter fraud in Utah.”
The bipartisan backlash on voter fraud coincides with a series of GOP governors joining Democrats in opposing Senate Republicans’ health care bill. As The Hill reported on Thursday, New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu joined Nevada’s Brian Sandoval, Ohio’s John Kasich, and Arizona’s Doug Ducey in voicing concern over the legislation’s cuts to Medicaid. Trump is desperate for a “win” in his beleaguered young presidency, but headed into the July 4 weekend, his own party increasingly is declaring independence from him.
There may be evidence of direction collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians.
Donald Trump and those closest to him have repeatedly insisted that there was no such collusion during the 2016 election. It could easily be argued that direct collusion was unnecessary—Trump publicly encouraged Russian hacks and gleefully disseminated information that came from them, making active collusion unnecessary. But it’s no surprise that Trump and his team have taken the allegation so seriously. Evidence that members of the campaign were in contact with a foreign government that was intent on influencing the election would be borderline treasonous.
On Thursday evening, The Wall Street Journal published a story that could be the first step in establishing that there was some collusion between Russian intelligence and members of the Trump campaign. According to the Journal, Peter Smith, a longtime Republican operative, attempted to acquire the 33,000 “missing” emails from Hillary Clinton’s email server and reached out to hackers in an effort to get them. Smith, who died in May, implied that he was working with Michael Flynn, and “assembled a group of technology experts, lawyers, and a Russian-speaking investigator” to locate the emails.
“We knew the people who had these were probably around the Russian government,” Smith said. The Journal also reports that U.S. intelligence intercepted conversations between Russian hackers who were discussing how to get Clinton’s emails and then send them to Flynn via an intermediary, possibly Smith.
There are lots of unanswered questions in this story, the biggest being why Russia would choose Smith, seemingly a nonentity, as an intermediary in its attempt to influence the U.S. election. But this story puts cracks in two important narratives. The first is that Smith suggests he knew that some of the hackers were working with the Russian government, which contradicts one possible defense: that Trump campaign officials were interacting with cutouts and weren’t aware of their connection to Moscow.
The second, which is much more important, is that if Smith is telling the truth and that he and Flynn were working directly with hackers they suspected of working with the Russian government, then that blows up Trump’s claim that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia. A Trump campaign official tried to preemptively spin this, telling the Journal that any coordination with Flynn “would have been in his capacity as a private individual.” But that only shows how weak Trump’s defense is if this story is true.
Trump’s own cabinet is against this move, with only a few exceptions. At a recent meeting, 19 of 22 assembled officials were against the policy, but Trump, who was among the minority, can override the rest. The push for protectionism is driven by a small inner circle that includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, trade policy director Peter Navarro, and nationalist ideologues Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.
According to Axios, aside from this core group, “Everyone else in the room, more than 75 percent of those present, were adamantly opposed, arguing it was bad economics and bad global politics. At one point, Trump was told his almost entire cabinet thought this was a bad idea. But everyone left the room believing the country is headed toward a major trade confrontation.” If this trade war comes, it’ll be because Trump is desperate to hold on to the minority support he still has left.
Is Trump using the National Enquirer to blackmail Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough?
This morning, Brzezinski and Scarborough made a startling allegation in a Washington Post op-ed. “This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked,” they wrote. “We ignored their desperate pleas.”
They elaborated on their MSNBC show, Morning Joe, by alleging that the Enquirer repeatedly called Brzezinski’s close friends and her teenage daughters about a story the tabloid magazine falsely claimed to have received from Brzezinski’s ex-husband. Then Scarborough had conversations with the White House where, in Brzezinski’s words, he was told “this could go away.”
The story is all too plausible. Trump is very close to the publisher of the Enquirer, which has become a pro-Trump propaganda sheet. Last year, the actress Salma Hayek alleged that Trump planted hostile stories against her in the Enquirer when she turned him down for a date.
The rollout of Trump’s new travel ban is probably going to be a disaster.
Beginning at 8 PM EST, citizens of six predominantly Muslim nations—Libya, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Yemen, and Somalia—will be barred entry to the United States unless they can provide evidence of what the Supreme Court deemed “bona fide relationships” to the United States. While the White House appears to be optimistic about the revised ban’s rollout, it carries many of the same issues that stalled Trump’s initial order months earlier.
For one, the order sets harsh criteria for what relationships are protected as “family ties.” While children-in-law and stepsiblings of American citizens are free to enter, the State Department explicitly refuses to cover cousins, fiancés, and even grandparents. Setting aside the ethical problems of such a delineation, the State Department’s definition of “close family” raises significant legal concerns. Because the Supreme Court was murky on what exactly constitutes a “bona fide relationship” to the United States, American citizens will have grounds to file lawsuits against the administration’s exclusion of certain family members and loved ones.
The State Department has also confusingly assured that all visa applicants from banned nations will be reviewed “case-by-case.” A visa can theoretically be given to someone who cannot prove that they have “bona fide relationships”—a grandparent or uncle, for instance—if it is determined that denying them entry would cause “undue hardship.” At the same time, a visa can be denied to an individual who can prove legitimate business ties to an American entity if officials determine that the relationship was forged simply to side-step the ban.
This reveals the most troubling element of the upcoming travel ban: It leaves a massive discretionary vacuum that will be filled by consular officers and CBP agents. The window for inconsistent enforcement and bureaucratic bungling by officials appears to be substantial. When Trump rolled out his initial attempt at a travel ban months earlier, it failed precisely because it gave undue influence to the whims of individual officials. There’s no reason to believe that won’t happen again.
The president spoke Thursday about the future of U.S. energy policy, and began by smugly reminiscing about the days when everyone said the U.S. was going to run out of oil and natural gas. “But we now know that was all a big, beautiful myth,” Trump said. Then he proceeded to push one big, beautiful myth after another.
He said America has “extraordinary energy abundance,” which is something “we didn’t know of even five years ago and certainly ten years ago.” That’s not quite true, as the Wall Street Journal’s Russell Gold noted on Twitter. Industry saw the enormity of U.S. natural gas reserves as far back as 2006, and by 2011 the mainstream media was reporting on this abundance of reserves.
“As you all know, I approved the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline in my first week,” he said. “Thousands of jobs.” But Trump did not approve either pipeline. Rather, he signed memos aimed at speeding both approvals. TransCanada’s approval process is still ongoing, and the Dakota Access Pipeline did not receive its final permit until early February. Second, those “thousands of jobs” are temporary—the Dakota Access Pipeline creates only 40 permanent jobs, while Keystone XL creates only 35 permanent jobs.
Trump bragged about how nobody opposed his pipeline decisions. “I though I’d take a lot of heat—I didn’t take any heat,” he said. “I approved them, and that was it. I figured we would have all sorts of protests, we didn’t have anything.” This is hilariously false; more than 200,000 people participated in the People’s Climate March in April, one of the tenets of which was opposition to the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline. Protesters also surrounded the White House the day after Trump issued his pipeline executive orders.
Trump also took credit for an increase liquified natural gas exports, which, as Amy Harder of Axios notes, President Barack Obama was responsible for.
And no Trump energy speech would be complete without coal. “We’ve finally ended the war on coal,” he said, despite most industry analysts claims that coal is still dying and there’s nothing Trump can do to stop it. The president said his new policy of allowing coal leasing on federal lands will be good for the environment, because “the land will be left in better shape than it is right now.” Trump also called out by name the coal magnate Bob Murray, who donated $300,00 to Trump’s inauguration and at least $100,000 to Trump’s campaign.
Most of Trump’s claims were gibberish, but his actions—propping up fossil fuel development with little regard for the climate or environment, or facts in general—are very real. Happy “Energy Week.”
Experts confirm Trump will play a starring role in the future of our planet.
On Wednesday, a group of prominent climate scientists, politicians, and corporate leaders released a statement in the journal Nature warning that we only have three years to stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere before certain negative impacts of climate change become irreversible. In fact, by the year 2020, the statement says, global greenhouse gas emissions must actually start to curve downwards, or else it will likely become impossible to limit the harmful impacts of climate change.
Led by U.N. diplomat Christiana Figueres and co-signed by climate scientist Michael Mann and California Governor Jerry Brown, among others, the group said these findings have “more to do with physics than politics.” At maximum, humans can only emit 600 billion more tons of carbon dioxide if we want to achieve the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which sought to keep global temperatures from rising 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius. Right now, humans emit about 41 billion tons of carbon dioxide every year, which means we’ll use up that allowance within 15 years. Therefore, we need to start slowly reducing emissions right now; or, at the very latest, by the year 2020.
Theoretically, Donald Trump will still by president by the year 2020. And considering he’s the leader of the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon dioxide, it’s safe to say he’ll play a key role in determining whether global emissions slow down enough by that time. Indeed, in comments described by the Washington Post, Figueres acknowledged the group’s statement “was directly aimed at influencing the upcoming G-20 meetings in Germany,” where countries are expected to pressure Trump over his recent decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris accord. Clearly, the authors know U.S. action is key to achieving the 2020 goal.
But there are no current actions being taken by the Trump administration to reduce U.S. carbon emissions. Quite the opposite. Trump has dubbed this week “energy week,” touting all the actions he’s taken that increase emissions: attempting to revitalize the coal industry, signing an executive order to drill for oil in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, and boosting exports of oil and natural gas. “Together, we are going to start a new energy revolution—one that celebrates American production on American soil,” Trump said.
Figueres’s group of optimists is calling for a different kind of revolution: “a six-point plan for turning the tide of the world’s carbon dioxide.” The clock is ticking.