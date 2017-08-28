Menu
Poor Jared and Ivanka.

A weekend Vanity Fair profile confirms what everyone already suspected: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump aren’t particularly competent, and are principally concerned with protecting their own brand images. “It’s clear that, after an initial period of awe at the sheer power of their positions, Jared and Ivanka have been stung by the vitriol directed at them,” Sarah Ellison reports. “Increasingly you hear chatter in Washington that Jared and Ivanka won’t last, not because they are at risk of being pushed out, but because they will save themselves from a damaged White House.”

Ellison’s profile isn’t exactly sympathetic to Jared and Ivanka, but it’s possible to detect the signs of future spin. They want us to believe that they had good intentions, that D.C. is mean, and that they didn’t fully understand what they had signed up for. The last assertion is the only one that survives scrutiny. As for the other two: D.C. may be mean, but it’s hard to argue that Jared and Ivanka merit alternative treatment. The first is incorrect on its face.

Their unpopularity is such an inevitable thing that it’s initially difficult to believe that they’re really surprised by it. But it actually makes a perverse sense. If Jared and Ivanka really grasped the depth of Daddy Dearest’s toxicity, they would have disavowed him a long time ago. They didn’t. So the most likely explanation is that they thought his presidency would benefit them. This is not very smart, which is why it’s probably true. Ellison hits at this in her profile:

During those heady weeks after the election, Ivanka realized that her previous life—running her own clothing-and-accessories brand and working alongside her brothers in their father’s real-estate company—was gone forever. The decision to move to Washington, where Ivanka and Jared occupy a $5.5 million home in the Kalorama neighborhood, just blocks from the Obamas, was as much driven by Jared’s deep role in the campaign as it was by Ivanka’s determination to remain at her father’s side. Ivanka initially planned to simply move to Washington with her family and work as an advocate for favored causes. But then she saw the potential opportunity to wield more clout.

Nepotism giveth, and nepotism taketh away. The only reason Jared and Ivanka are wealthy and successful is because of their parents, and rather than chart their own course they decided to become complicit in corruption and bigotry. They may lament the death of their New York life, but they have only themselves to blame.

Is this the end of Rex Tillerson?

One way of looking at the departures of Steve Bannon and Seb Gorka, The Mooch’s brief and wondrous reign as communications director, and the ascension of John Kelly was that they cumulatively represented the triumph of the more conventional voices in Trump’s inner circle—that the globalists had ultimately prevailed, even if they had paid a dear price in the process. “Trump has lost both the agitators for radical action to match radical words (Bannon, Mooch), and his enablers (Priebus),” Mike Allen wrote shortly after Bannon’s departure. “He will still talk to them, but power always shrinks on the outside. He’s left surrounded by the architects of The Conventional.”

But in the wake of Charlottesville and Friday’s incredibly shady pardon of the unusually racist (even by American standards) Joe Arpaio, the more accurate narrative may be that Trump is increasingly isolated. Over the last few days, arch-conventionalists Gary Cohn and Rex Tillerson have distanced themselves from Trump—and may be heading out the door themselves. On Friday, Cohn told the Financial Times that the administration “must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups,” meaning neo-Nazis. And on Sunday, Tillerson distanced the entire country from the president, telling Fox News’s Chris Wallace that Trump “speaks for himself” when he discusses hate groups, implying that his failure to condemn white supremacists was not an American value.

Unsurprisingly, given Trump’s obsession with loyalty, there are rumors that both may be on their way out. On Sunday, Axios’s Jonathan Swan reported that Trump is becoming fed up with Tillerson, having said, “Rex just doesn’t get it, he’s totally establishment in his thinking.” Tillerson has never seemed to be particularly happy or comfortable as secretary of state. But his departure, coming as it does after the departures of Bannon and Priebus and Mooch and Flynn and Gorka and Spicer, would be yet another sign of Trump’s isolation and the failure of anyone, regardless of their globalist or alt-right credentials, to reach him.

“Unbearable” petrochemical smells are reportedly drifting into Houston.

As historic rainfall and flooding continue to pound America’s fourth-most populated city, residents of Houston’s industrial fence-line communities are reporting strong gas- and chemical-like smells coming from the many refineries and chemical plants nearby. I’ve been smelling them all night and off and on this morning,” said Bryan Parras, an activist at the grassroots environmental justice group TEJAS. Parras, who lives and works in Houston’s East End, on Sunday said some residents are experiencing “headaches, sore throat, scratchy throat and itchy eyes.”

Parras said there are chemical smells in the air all over the East End, but particularly in directly communities adjacent to Houston’s sweeping petrochemical industry. And residents can’t escape the smell, because flood waters have overtaken the city, and could reach over four feet in some spots. “Fenceline communities can’t leave or evacuate so they are literally getting gassed by these chemicals,” Parras said.

Some Twitter users in Houston also reported concerns about air quality.

It’s still unclear exactly where the smells are coming from, but Parras suspects the source is the many oil refineries, chemical plants, and gas facilities nearby. Several of these plants have shut down or are in the process of shutting down due to Harvey’s historic flooding, and shutdowns are a major cause of “abnormal” emission events, according to a 2012 report from the Environmental Integrity Project. Short-term impacts of these events can be “substantial,” because “upsets or sudden shutdowns can release large plumes of sulfur dioxide or toxic chemicals in just a few hours, exposing downwind communities to peak levels of pollution that are much more likely to trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory systems.” The communities closest to these sites in Houston are disproportionately low-income and minority.

There are huge public health risks from pollution releases during any hurricane, but the risk is particularly high with Harvey. The plants in the area hit directly by the storm “are responsible for roughly 25 percent of the United States’s petroleum refining, more than 44 percent of its ethylene production, 40 percent of its specialty chemical feed stock and more than half of its jet fuel,” according to the New York Times.

On Sunday, Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke—fresh off a bizarrely off-topic mid-hurricane Twitter endorsement from President Donald Trump—hit out at liberals for “politicizing” Hurricane Harvey. But disaster preparedness is always political, and so is environmental justice. As noxious fumes creep over the fence-line communities of the East End, residents there are underwater, and some of them can’t breathe.  

August 25, 2017

Trump says “good luck”—but here’s how his policies could hurt hurricane readiness.

The truly terrifying Hurricane Harvey has officially strengthened to a Category 3 storm. As reporters across the country scramble to tell the story of the storm’s potential for loss of life, historic flooding, pollution events, and economic turmoil, political journalists are talking about the perils this storm poses to President Donald Trump.

This is not a trivial matter. Harvey will be the first major natural disaster of Trump’s presidency, and reporters say Trump’s response to the damage will be “a critical test of [his] abilities as commander-in-chief.” But Trump has already taken the test of disaster readiness, and he hasn’t exactly aced it. Over the last seven months, the president has both proposed and implemented numerous policies that surround hurricane preparedness, readiness, and response. Here are some of them:

  • In his skinny budget, Trump proposed a $510 million cut to NOAA’s $2.3 billion satellite division. This cut would likely not impact current ability to forecast storms; rather, it would prevent NOAA from improving its forecasting capabilities with new satellites that could give people more notice before extreme weather events hit.
  • According to Newsweek, Trump’s skinny budget also “seeks to cut 26 percent from NOAA’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research, which supports data collection, climate and science, as well as research into more accurate weather forecasting models.”
  • The White House budget for NOAA also calls for a $5 million funding cut “to slow the transition of advanced modeling research into operations for improved warnings and forecasts.”
  • As for FEMA, Trump’s budget would eliminate the agency’s Flood Hazard Mapping and Risk Analysis program, which attempts to show how sea level rise will increase flood risk in cities.
  • Trump recently signed an executive order rolling back requirements that federal infrastructure be built with future sea level rise in mind.
  • Trump’s administration has proposed decimating funding for research on future climate change that could impact severity of storms, and appears to have directed federal scientists to remove references to “climate change” or “global warming” in their research. Human-caused climate change is expected to increase the risks hurricanes pose, because of rising seas and a warmer atmosphere that is able to hold more moisture.
  • Trump appointed Brock Long as FEMA Administrator, who has earned praise for his extensive disaster response experience and was confirmed with little opposition from Democrats. Long has faced criticism, however, over his support for cutting federal funds for flood-prone homes.

Congress is already struggling to pay for natural disaster recovery, and experts say disasters could become even more costly in the future. According to Bloomberg, “The federal government spent $357 billion on disaster recovery over the past decade; the number of billion-dollar disasters in 2016 was the second-highest on record, after adjusting for inflation. The U.S. Government Accountability Office, the independent agency that advises Congress, ranks climate change as one of the greatest financial risks facing the federal government.” With this information in mind, it’s clear that Trump has so far failed his policy test. Hopefully, with Hurricane Harvey about to hit, he will not fail in his response.

The Charlottesville neo-Nazis didn’t chant, “Gary Cohn must resign!”

A brief summary of recent history:

  • A bunch of neo-Nazis in Charlottesville, Virginia, marched through town at night holding fiery torches and chanting, “Jews will not replace us.”
  • President Donald Trump volunteered at a press conference that, among the marchers, there were at least some “very fine people.”
  • Trump’s chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, who is Jewish, resigned in disgust got word leaked anonymously that he was very upset with Trump but would continue working for him, leaving observers to surmise that his barely-concealed desire to become the chairman of the Federal Reserve had overridden his pride of heritage.

Now, in an interview with the Financial Times, Cohn has gone public with his disappointments, but given a laughably self-serving justification for his decision to stay on at the White House.

“I believe this administration can and must do better in consistently and unequivocally condemning these groups and do everything we can to heal the deep divisions that exist in our communities,” he said. “As a Jewish American, I will not allow neo-Nazis ranting ‘Jews will not replace us’ to cause this Jew to leave his job.”

As Cohn notes, though, the chant that Trump indirectly blessed wasn’t “Trump should fire his Jewish economic adviser.” It was “Jews will not replace us.” Those pressuring him to resign wanted him to make a symbolic statement of disgust with Donald Trump, not with the marching neo-Nazis, who don’t actually employ him.

It stands to reason that Trump at some point will read Cohn’s critical remarks and become extremely angry with him. And it would befit the measures of both men if Trump fired him for being insufficiently tolerant of Nazis, after Cohn passed up his chance to be remembered for standing on principle.

Janet Yellen just picked a big fight with Donald Trump.

The Federal Reserve chair on Friday defended Obama-era financial regulations to a room full of economists and financiers at the annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, offering a sharp rebuke to Trump’s agenda just six months before her four-year term runs outs.

“The events of the crisis demanded action, needed reforms were implemented, and these reforms have made the system safer,” Ms. Yellen said, adding that any further reforms should be “modest.”

Trump has called Dodd-Frank a “disaster,” and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin has promised to dismantle the 2010 law, including by eliminating the Volcker Rule, which among other things prevents certain banks from engaging in proprietary trading, or using their own money to make speculative trades.

Trump has sent mixed signals about Yellen, whose term ends in February 2018. The president told The Wall Street Journal in July that he was considering nominating Yellen for a second four-year term and that he has “a lot of respect for her.” In May 2016, however, he said in an interview with CNBC that “when her time is up, I would most likely replace her because of the fact that I think it would be appropriate.” He has also criticized Yellen and the Fed in the past for being too political.

As we know, Trump does not take criticism well, and he has not hesitated to give members of his own administration the axe when they defy him. By criticizing a very insecure person who prides himself on his supposed financial expertise, Yellen may have sealed her fate.

Kasich-Hickenlooper 2020 is the inane unity ticket we deserve.

For all the talk about this country’s partisan divide, politicians, who are still predominately wealthy white men, usually have more similarities than differences. So the fact that Republican John Kasich and Democrat John Hickenlooper are thinking of a joint independent bid in the 2020 presidential election shouldn’t come as a total surprise. According to Axios, Kasich and Hickenlooper “got to know each other at conferences.” They “both are proud policy wonks, and their staffs are said to get along famously.” And they are thinking about starting a podcast to “cement” their brand.

But it’s still incredible that, in this political environment, any Democrat would consider teaming up with a Republican, even one who considers himself the prince of light. It is even more ridiculous that, in this unholy union, Kasich will likely be at the top of the ticket, meaning Hickenlooper, as VP, would have very little power in comparison. Kasich might try to bill himself as the sane member of the Republican Party, but he defunded Planned Parenthood in his state and has supported slow Medicaid phase outs. He has supported cuts to Medicare. And he gives Donald Trump a run for his money when it comes to sheer narcissism.

For his part, Hickenlooper told Business Insider after the 2016 election, “I think the political reality for the Democratic Party is, you know, there are two sides. There’s one side saying that we weren’t liberal enough and another side saying we’re too liberal. I think they’re both right.” Good point, John.

August 24, 2017

Breaking news: Unions are still very important.

Labor Day is coming, and the Economic Policy Institute released a timely report on the status of the American labor movement Thursday morning. Among its findings: Two-thirds of workers ages 18-64 are women and people of color, and black workers are more likely to belong to a union:

The typical union member is often thought to be a worker on a manufacturing line in the Midwest. Manufacturing does have a strong union tradition but people join unions in many industries and occupations. Union members include dental hygienists in Wisconsin, graduate students in Massachusetts, firefighters in Illinois, television writers and scientists in California, security guards in Washington, D.C., digital journalists in New York, and major league baseball players in Georgia and other states.

It is also true that, in the past, union workers were predominantly white men. But as of 2016, roughly 10.6 million of the 16.3 million workers covered by a union contract are women and/or people of color.

The report also says union membership correlates to higher incomes for members of a bargaining unit—and for everyone else. “When the share of workers who are union members is relatively high, as it was in 1979, wages of nonunion workers are higher,” it notes. “Compensation of typical (median) workers grows far faster—four times faster—in states with the smallest declines in unionization than it does in states with the largest declines in unionization.”

But these gains are in danger. In July, the Senate confirmed Trump appointee Marvin Kaplan to a position on the National Labor Relations Board. “Kaplan has never practiced labor law—his sole experience with labor law is on a policy level, drafting legislation to weaken worker protections under the NLRA and holding hearings to criticize the NLRB during the Obama administration,” the AFL-CIO announced in an open letter opposing his nomination. Another Trump appointee, William Emanuel, built a career as a union-busting attorney. Emanuel has not yet been confirmed, but it seems likely that he will be, and that will tip the balance of power on the NLRB to Republicans.

The EPI report makes clear that these confirmations would disproportionately affect people of color and other marginalized communities who now represent the labor rank-and-file. If Democrats really want to resist Donald Trump, they’ll remember this: Fighting Trumpism means fighting unfair labor practices.

Donald Trump just ruined the eclipse.

I did not even see the eclipse because I was too lazy to go outside. But I respect my fellow human beings who enjoy rare and spectacular natural events and now Trump has ruined it for everyone. On Tuesday he retweeted the following meme that another Twitter user had made:

It kind of doesn’t make sense (Trump is the moon to Obama’s sun??), but at least it was merely annoying and childish and did not represent yet another threat to our battered democracy. Trump this morning also went after James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, who recently criticized Trump for his speech in Arizona, saying, “I really question his ability to be—his fitness to be—in this office.” Trump threatened Clapper with some sort of “beautiful letter,” which sounds like gibberish coming from a crazy old man.

Trump also weighed in on how he thought his speeches this week went:

And then he dragged Mitch McConnell through the mud, at the same time that the Senate majority leader was complimenting him in Kentucky:

It’s likely that Trump was responding to the recent news reports that he has actually been angry with McConnell over his alleged failure to defend Trump against the Russia investigations. (It had previously been reported that Trump was mad at McConnell over his failure to repeal Obamacare.)

So to sum up, things that Trump has ruined this morning: eclipses, speeches, beautiful letters, and his relationship with Mitch McConnell.

August 23, 2017

The Virginia GOP practically called Ralph Northam a race traitor.

Northam, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, is descended from slaveowners, but he believes that Confederate monuments should be removed from public spaces. This earned him the ire of the Virginia GOP, which tweeted the following from its official account:


This is familiar rhetoric. Just last night, Donald Trump said those who wanted to take down those monuments are “trying to take away our culture. They’re trying to take away our history.” The coded allusions to “heritage” and “history” not only advance the spurious argument that the Civil War was about defending Southern culture, but also cast these concepts in ominously racial terms. The Virginia GOP might as well have said that Ralph Northam is a race traitor.

Northam is not the only white descendant of Southern slaveowners to object to Confederate monuments. The descendants of Stonewall Jackson have recently done the same. “Heritage” is a racist dog-whistle because our heritage is racist, which is precisely why it must be publicly repudiated. And in doing so, those descendants do not turn their backs to their heritage. They confront it, and tell the truth.

The Virginia GOP deleted the tweets and issued a follow-up:

But the horse left that stable long ago. It is no accident that Donald Trump won the GOP’s nomination for president, or that nearly 70 percent of identified Republican voters agreed with his “both-sides” rhetoric after Charlottesville. The Virginia GOP’s tweets were a classic gaffe, in that they admitted a fundamental truth about the party.

Does Paul Ryan think Trent Lott should’ve remained Senate Majority Leader?

There’s a facet of Paul Ryan’s opposition to censuring Donald Trump for coddling white supremacists I didn’t quite get to in my article this morning, but it’s neatly captured in this short clip of a Q&A he participated in at Intel Wednesday.

Ryan isn’t simply trying to spin you into thinking he’s not the central reason a Trump censure resolution has become “partisan.” He’s also attempting to claim the moral high-ground in the controversy, arguing in effect that the cause of opposing white supremacy is better served by not censuring a president who bolsters white supremacy.

I’m reminded at this juncture of former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott, who was forced to resign after he celebrated the segregationist heritage of his colleague Strom Thurmond, on the occasion of Thurmond’s 100th birthday.

“When Strom Thurmond ran for president, we [Mississippians] voted for him. We’re proud of it. And if the rest of the country had followed our lead, we wouldn’t have had all these problems over all these years.”

By Ryan’s logic, Lott may have “messed up,” but the cause of equality would’ve been better served if he’d remained in power.

Post script: The man solemnly nodding along with Ryan in the background is Oregon representative Greg Walden.