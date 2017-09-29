Menu
Donald Trump’s Puerto Rico response has been shameful.

Nine days after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the territory is in the midst of a humanitarian crisis. Nearly half the population lacks drinking water; nearly everyone has no power. There are 3.5 million American citizens on the island, but the Trump administration has thus far treated the situation there as a problem to get around to whenever it gets around to it.

On Thursday the Trump administration promised to send thousands of relief workers and National Guard troops to assist. But it’s clear that the administration was caught unprepared, that its response has been lackluster, and that so much more could have been done. The consequences of that inaction are devastating.

The Trump White House has tried to stay on top of this budding scandal by making two basically contradictory arguments. The first is that conditions are so bad that they can’t be blamed for not doing much. The second is that, even though things are clearly terrible and not getting much better, the administration is actually doing a great job. Trump did just that on Friday morning:

As usual with this administration, there’s a jumpy and insecure need to constantly tell people that everything is fine, while it’s clear that everything behind the scenes is burning. This is a Katrina in slow-motion, and the Trump administration is only just catching on to how bad things are.

Nope, Roy Moore is not a genius.

“There are plenty of unusual things about Roy Moore. His stated policy positions are not among them,” Matthew Walther chirps in The Week. “The genius of Moore is that he is unwilling to join in the usual proceduralist games that social conservatives in this country have been playing and losing for decades.” Moore, Walther insists, cares about morals instead of money and bears little resemblance to Trump:

Moore is light years away from considering this tension, but it is heartening to think that there soon might be at least one person in the United States Senate for whom Christ is more important than Milton Friedman.

This is unreasonably optimistic. There is no evidence that Moore is anything but an orthodox Republican on economic questions. (“He’s going to be for tax reform, I think,” Rob Portman told Politico, summing up the ethos of the modern Republican Party.) Trump may not have a Christian bone in his body, but what he shares with Moore is a hatred of Muslims and a history of unabashed racism. Moore once spoke to the white supremacist group the Council of Conservative Citizens and referred to “reds and yellows fighting” in a recent speech. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported seven years ago that Moore’s foundation hosted the 2010 Alabama Secession Day Commemoration, “featuring speakers tied to the League of the South, a neo-Confederate hate group that considers slavery ‘God-ordained’ and advocates for ‘the cultural dominance of the Anglo-Celtic people and their institutions.’” These are all facts that Walther either doesn’t know, or chose to ignore.

Moore’s empowerment spells oppression for nearly everyone else. The hyperbole people typically apply to conservative evangelicals actually applies to Roy Moore. He is a proud and explicit theocrat, who wants to criminalize homosexuality and make Christian doctrine the law of the land. If R.J. Rushdoony found a way to upload his consciousness into another person after death, the result would look a lot like Moore. He is a walking Chick tract. He is Charles Coughlin in Protestant skin. There is no joy to Moore, whose dedication to forced purity represents religion at its very worst. And the darkly funny truth is that when people like Moore are in power no one, not even Matthew Walther, is safe. We all fall short of the glory of Roy.

The rollout of Trump’s “tax reform” plan is going about as well as expected.

Back in July, two weeks before John McCain killed Obamacare repeal with a Caesar-esque thumbs down, Donald Trump predicted that passing tax reform would be a piece of cake. “I think after health care, taxes are gonna be so easy,” Trump told The 700 Club’s Pat Robertson. “Health care is very hard. Health care’s hard because you’ll do something a little bit this way, and you’ll pick up that final vote, and you lose four votes over here.” As Trump has learned again and again over the last nine months, health care is hard! But he may be learning that tax reform is as well—and he and his economic advisers are doing themselves no favors.

For starters, Trump is reportedly not that happy with the initial framework, largely because it violates his Art of the Deal principle of always asking for something ridiculous and impossible at the beginning of a negotiation. According to Axios, “Trump wanted to propose an even lower corporate rate. It’s The Art of the Deal: Don’t open the bidding with the number you ultimately want—20 percent (the figure announced yesterday), down from 35 percent. Open with an extreme bid and work back. Trump wanted to propose 15 percent.” That’s very silly. It also, at this point, should be the last of his worries.

The optics of tax reform are obviously bad: Donald Trump and his plutocratic cabinet are giving themselves a huge tax cut, while also proposing raising the bottom rate from 10 to 12 percent. That is not a good look at all, and on Thursday morning economic adviser and extremely rich person who stands to benefit enormously from this bad tax plan Gary Cohn made things even worse.

Here’s how Cohn responded when asked by George Stephanopoulos if he could guarantee that middle-class families wouldn’t see a tax increase under this plan:

COHN: “George, there’s an exception to every rule.”

STEPHANOPOULOS: “So that’s a yes.”

COHN: “Look, I can’t guarantee anything. You could always find a unique family somewhere.”

In the same interview Cohn also made the bogus claim that the cuts would pay for themselves through economic growth, which never happens.

Trump is trying to sell his tax cut plan as an everybody wins plan. But his advisers aren’t sticking to the script and are admitting what’s obvious, which is that the plan is designed to put money in the pockets of the ultra-rich.

Trump is blaming a fictional senator “in the hospital” to explain why Graham-Cassidy failed.

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted this, despite the fact that there is no senator in the hospital:

On Thursday, he repeated this claim on Fox & Friends & Trump:

Josh Dawsey of Politico also tweeted, “Trump just said on six occasions a senator can’t vote because he is in the hospital.”

To which I say: Literally show me a senator in the hospital. Apparently, Trump might be referring to Senator Thad Cochran, who had to tweet on Wednesday that he was in fact not hospitalized and was recuperating at home from a urological issue:

Maybe Trump is just making stuff up. Or maybe he really thinks someone is in the hospital and no one has corrected him, as you might do with your dotty grandfather who is not the president of the United States. Or maybe we are all in the hospital right now and trapped in the alternate reality of Trump’s mind like that episode of Lost. Or maybe Trump is just doing what he does best, which is make up excuses for his wretched and embarrassing failures.

The Supreme Court will get another chance to wreck unions.

The nation’s highest court will hear Janus v. AFSCME, which challenges the collection of mandatory fees for public sector workers. It’s the second case of its type; another, Freidrichs v. California Teachers Association, resulted in a 4-4 deadlock after the death of Antonin Scalia. In both cases, plaintiffs argue that the mandatory fees violate their First Amendment rights by obligating them to support the union’s political work. But unions, as Bloomberg BNA reports, argue that non-union public workers still benefit from collective bargaining:

Unions point out that they are legally obligated to represent every worker in a collective bargaining unit, including nonmembers. Labor organizations are also restricted from spending nonmembers’ money on activities unrelated to bargaining, like political advocacy.

A ban on the fees would be a significant financial blow to public sector unions. It would also follow moves by 28 states to bar private sector unions from forcing nonmembers in a collective bargaining unit to similarly chip in on administrative costs.

The Janus plaintiffs are represented by the National Right to Work Foundation. The Center for Media and Democracy reported in 2014 that the group, which is the legal arm of the National Right to Work Committee, has been funded by the Koch brothers’ Freedom Partners group, the Charles G. Koch Charitable Foundation, DonorsTrust, and Donor Capital Fund. It’s been trying to get a case like Janus before the Supreme Court for years, and if the court rules in their favor—with Neil Gorsuch on the Court this is a likely possibility—it’ll strike a blow to unionization and effectively transform portions of the public sector into right-to-work territory. Non-union members would become “free riders,” benefiting from union work without paying for it; meanwhile, unions may find themselves unable to fund themselves. Janus is about weakening union power, as was Friedrichs.  

That will harm the case’s plaintiffs, though they may not realize it now. A 2016 report from the Economic Policy Institute stated that the decline of unions correlates to lower pay for private sector workers. “At least for middle-wage men, the impact of the erosion of unions on the wages of both union and nonunion workers is likely the largest single factor underlying wage stagnation and wage inequality,” researchers wrote. Freedom from fees will save them money in the short term, but the long-term consequences will shrink their bank accounts and benefit the very corporate interests bankrolling their case. 

Waiving the Jones Act won’t solve Puerto Rico’s problems right now.

A lot of people are upset over the Trump administration’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and for good reason. Trump waited nearly a week to address the devastation that Hurricane Maria caused in the U.S. territory, and when he finally did, he basically blamed the island’s government for its extensive problems. He has yet to ask Congress to pass a relief package. And as Vox notes, he “could deploy more military resources to help with search and rescue operations,” but isn’t.

But another controversial decision by Trump is less clear cut. On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would not temporarily waive the Jones Act, also known as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, which dictates that only American-owned, American-made, American-staffed ships can carry cargo between U.S. ports, including Puerto Rico. Waiving the law would allow international ships carrying food, water, and medical supplies to reach the island, and many people on the island desperately need all of those things.

It’s easy to see why people would be shocked. The U.S. mainland is far from Puerto Rico. “This is an island sitting in the middle of an ocean,” Trump said on Monday. “And it’s a big ocean, it’s a very big ocean.” So why not allow ships from closer places, like Jamaica, to dock and distribute aid? What’s more, Trump waived Jones Act requirements for hurricanes Harvey and Irma, allowing international ships to dock in order to make up for gas shortages. Why he won’t do the same for Puerto Rico, to save lives?

But here’s the thing: There are a ton of supplies in Puerto right now. People just can’t get to them. Only a few of the island’s 22 ports are usable, and at the biggest one in San Juan, there are thousands of huge shipping containers just sitting there, full of food, water, and medical supplies. Jose Ayala, Crowley’s vice president of Puerto Rico services, told the Wall Street Journal that current conditions make cargo transportation nearly impossible. “It’s pretty ugly out there,” he said. “There is damage to the trucking infrastructure, to the distributors, to the supermarkets, to the roads. And then, if your infrastructure is not so damaged, and you can get a driver to the truck, there is no fuel to move the equipment.” He added, “The cargo is here. The people of Puerto Rico should not have any fear that there is not going to be food or medicine on the island.”

To be completely clear: Trump should waive the Jones Act for Puerto Rico, and not just temporarily. The law has long been one of the reasons the economy there is failing, because it creates hurdles that drive up the cost of food and other goods in Puerto Rico. “Under the law, any foreign registry vessel that enters Puerto Rico must pay punitive tariffs, fees and taxes, which are passed on to the Puerto Rican consumer,” The New York Times recently explained. “The foreign vessel has one other option: It can reroute to Jacksonville, Fla., where all the goods will be transferred to an American vessel, then shipped to Puerto Rico where—again—all the rerouting costs are passed through to the consumer. Thanks to the law, the price of goods from the United States mainland is at least double that in neighboring islands... Moreover, the cost of living in Puerto Rico is 13 percent higher than in 325 urban areas elsewhere in the United States, even though per capita income in Puerto Rico is about $18,000, close to half that of Mississippi, the poorest of all 50 states.”

The Jones Act also impacts disaster recovery right now, in terms of cost; as the Huffington Post notes, Puerto Rico may have to pay twice as much for emergency supplies “at a time when it is economically and geographically devastated.” But such costs are not the most immediate concern in Puerto Rico at the moment. Instead, the challenge is getting food, clean water, shelter, and medical supplies to people who are suffering, no matter the cost. And right now, the Jones Act being in place does not appear to be contributing to our inability to do that.

Next year’s elections look worse for Republicans every single day.

When Donald Trump assumed the presidency, the GOP had reason to be hopeful about the 2018 midterms. While it’s true that the party in power tends to lose seats in midterms—especially if the president is unpopular—it was widely agreed that the electoral landscape favored Republicans, forcing Democrats to play defense. “The Senate map is so mind-bogglingly awful for them that retaking the chamber in 2018 seems out of reach,” Vox’ Andrew Prokop wrote in May. “The House map is also slanted in Republicans’ favor, due in part to gerrymandering and in part to geography. Finally, the Democratic coalition is composed heavily of younger and nonwhite voters, who in the past have been less likely to turn out in midterms than the older white voters who vote heavily Republican.”

That thinking began to change as Trump became historically unpopular and the Republican majority proved historically inept. Now, a confluence of events this week suggest that Republicans may be the ones playing defense.

With the death of the Senate’s latest gambit to repeal Obamacare, Graham-Cassidy, the GOP has once again broken its signature, years-long promise to voters. No Republican can escape the stench of such failures: A Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday found Trump’s entire cabinet is underwater with the public. The most popular member, Defense Secretary James Mattis, polls at just 40 percent, while the least popular, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, is at 28.

Then there’s this week’s Senate news. Senator Bob Corker’s announced he won’t run for re-election, setting up what could be a messy GOP primary in Tennessee. And in Tuesday’s Republican primary in Alabama, right-wing theocrat Roy Moore defeated the Trump-endorsed incumbent, Senator Luther Strange, on a platform that consisted largely of ridiculing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore, who is expected to defeat his Democratic opponent in December, will cause immediate problems for McConnell’s legislative agenda. But The Washington Post’s Robert Costa observes that Moore’s victory “could also produce a stampede of Republican retirements in the coming months and an energized swarm of challengers”—more extreme candidates who, if they win the primary, would be easier for Democrats to defeat in a general election. “For Democrats,” Costa wrote, “the prospect of further retirements and revived GOP infighting has sparked talk of competing for Senate seats previously thought out of play.”

Next year’s midterms still look challenging for the opposition party, but at the rate things are going for the Republicans, even an extremely favorable electoral map might not save them.

Donald Trump: Everything is fine.

On Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after Senate Republicans scrapped their latest terrible proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare, and only a few hours after his chosen candidate in Alabama got housed by a nutcase, Trump took to Twitter to say that, actually, everything is going as planned.

This is a very weird and implausible argument. Trump claims that Republicans have the votes to pass Graham-Cassidy, just not before the reconciliation deadline, which is Friday. But if they really had the votes, they would pass the thing. They aren’t voting because they don’t have the votes. Trump is pathetically trying to buy time on a blown promise, telling people that Obamacare will be repealed at an unspecified time in the future.

That’s the public face of failure. In private, however, the usual “Trump is raging at his inner circle about everything” stories are circulating. “Trump is venting about his frustration with what he considers failed leadership by Senate Republicans as he takes his lumps this week in wars with, well, everyone,” Axios reported on Wednesday morning. That “venting” apparently includes physically mocking Mitch McConnell and John McCain “In private, President Trump has taken to physically mocking M&M: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (slumped shoulders; lethargic body language) and Senator John McCain (imitating the thumbs-down of his historic health-care vote).”

First of all, don’t try to make “M&M” a thing. It’s not a thing. Second of all, this walks right up to a familiar line for Trump, who has a long history of mocking the disabled. (McConnell learned to walk after suffering from polio and McCain was tortured while a POW in Vietnam.) And third of all, it is not exactly the kind of behavior you’d expect from someone who “has the HCare vote.” Trump needs McConnell to pass tax reform and much else. He needs McCain, too, although that bridge seems to have been burned right to the ground. Trump might be blaming everyone else for the mess he’s made, but he’s acting like he doesn’t need anyone at precisely the moment when he needs more help than ever.

Alabama wasn’t the only special election last night that was bad for Republicans.

Tuesday was Mitch McConnell’s worst day in a long time. He spilled coffee all over the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, his friend Senator Bob Corker announced he was not running for re-election in 2018, and bigot Roy Moore won the primary in Alabama’s special election for Jeff Sessions’s seat, defeating McConnell’s pick, Big Luther Strange. But while all this was happening on the national stage, Tuesday night’s round of special elections saw some less-noticed pickups by Democrats at the state level that bode badly for the GOP.

In Florida, Democrat Annette Taddeo flipped a state Senate seat that was previously held by Republican Frank Artiles. Artiles was forced to resign when he used the n-word in front of two black colleagues. The district was in Republican-controlled Tallahassee, which went for both Hillary Clinton and Marco Rubio (in the Senate race) in 2016. According to DailyKos, this brings the number of Democratic seats in the state Senate to 16, the highest number in 17 years.

And in New Hampshire, Democrat Kari Lerner won a state House seat in a district that Trump won by 23 points in November. Republicans have a two-to-one advantage in registrations in that district, but Lerner defeated her opponent, James Headd, by 39 votes. It’s the third state House seat that Democrats have flipped in New Hampshire since May.

All in all, Democrats have flipped eight state legislative seats in special elections since Trump won the presidential election, while Republicans have flipped none.

Ahead of 2020, when state legislatures will control the once-in-a-decade process of redrawing district lines, there is a lot of ground that Democrats have to make up, following massive losses at the state legislative level over the last decade. But after last night, they are one step closer.

Roy Moore’s victory in Alabama was a triumph of Trumpism.

Roy Moore, defier of Supreme Courts, thumper of Bibles, hater of gays and everyone else who is not exactly like Roy Moore, is the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama. He was removed, twice, as chief justice of the state Supreme Court; first for refusing to remove a massive, unconstitutional 10 Commandments monument that he had erected at his courthouse, then for trying to opt Alabama out of obeying Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage. He thinks separation of church and state is “a very religious process,” that the rulings of the Supreme Court do not apply to the great state of Alabama, that homosexuality should be criminalized, and that Muslims have infiltrated the U.S. and enforced Sharia in parts of the country. Maybe in Illinois! He isn’t sure, as he told Vox’s Jeff Stein recently.

Now he is running for Senate, which means we’ll hear a lot more of the sort of rhetoric he offered at his victory party last night. Via CNN:

“We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress,” Moore said.”I believe we can make America great, but we must make America good,” he said. “And we cannot make America good without acknowledging the sovereign source of that goodness ... which is almighty God.”

At least he’s a snappy dresser:

When Moore announced his campaign, he didn’t seem like a viable candidate. He had competed in the Republican gubernatorial primary twice, in 2006 and 2010, and lost badly both times. His main opponent this time around, Luther Strange, handily out-raised him, but Moore did have the support of Breitbart, Steve Bannon, and other luminaries of the nativist right-wing.

Moore is now the party’s candidate for Senate for a number of reasons, among them that his brand of fanaticism is familiar in Alabama. But two factors likely played a significant role in boosting his campaign. First, Strange was dogged by accusations of corruption. Second, Donald Trump is president, and Republicans are not done sending outsiders like Donald Trump to Washington. Trump is still popular in Alabama. And his endorsement of Strange notwithstanding, he resembles Moore in their shared Islamophobia, racism, and inability to speak in coherent sentences. Call that last trait “authenticity” if you want; that’s how many voters seem to perceive it. Trump himself has realized he backed the wrong horse; according to ProPublica’s Politwoops project, he has already deleted a string of tweets endorsing Strange.

So Moore will run for Senate, and because he is running for Senate in deep-red Alabama he will probably win. This doesn’t mean the Democratic Party should avoid investing in Doug Jones’s race. It should treat this like a race it can win, at least for morality’s sake; Moore is an unabashed bigot who spoke to the white nationalist Council of Conservative Citizens in 1995, and Jones prosecuted two of the Klansmen behind the Sixteenth Street Church bombing. The prospect of Senator Moore should horrify Democrats into making Jones’s race the best they’ve run yet.

As long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe.

On Tuesday, Senate Republicans made it official: Graham-Cassidy, the latest and most odious attempt to repeal Obamacare, was dead. With Rand Paul, John McCain, and Susan Collins all opposing the bill, Mitch McConnell decided to not go through the indignity of putting it up for a vote:

With the clock ticking—the Senate parliamentarian set September 30 as a deadline to use the reconciliation process—Obamacare is safe(-ish) for now, in large part due to progressive organizations and activists. These groups and individuals have tied up phone lines and clogged Capitol hallways and were, once again, aided by a small, rag-tag group of Republicans who opposed the bill for their own reasons. Rand Paul didn’t believe that the bill was conservative enough. John McCain was protesting the Republican Party’s deviation from “regular order.” And Susan Collins thought the bill would be a disaster.

But as long as Republicans are in power, Obamacare will never be safe. And, as many have noted over the past several months, attempts to repeal Obamacare tend to proceed whenever people think the law is safe. Graham and Cassidy have vowed to keep trying to replace Obamacare with block grants.

The definition of insanity is trying to do the same thing over and over again expecting different results. But Republicans, locked in a political trap of their own making, aren’t going to give this up. Obamacare is safe only until the next attempt to repeal it. And, given recent history, that probably won’t be long from now.