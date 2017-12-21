Menu
Someone tell Ivanka Trump that you still can’t file your tax returns on a “postcard.”

As Republicans celebrate the passing of a tax bill that will disproportionately benefit the rich (and will even benefit Republican lawmakers directly), Trump told Americans this morning that she is “really looking forward to doing a lot of traveling in April when people realize the effect that this has.”

Trump seemingly forgot that, since the tax plan wouldn’t be implemented until 2018, Americans would file their 2017 returns in pretty much the same way. But the real problem is that she also claimed that “the vast majority” of Americans will be able to file their taxes on a single postcard, perpetuating an idea that many tax experts have said is not exactly true.

“It’s kind of crazy to say you can file on a postcard when, first, no one is going to put their Social Security number on a postcard” Mark Mazur, a director of the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, told Reuters.

Republicans have been using the “postcard” image to sell a plan that they claimed would simplify the tax code. Since 2016, Paul Ryan has carried around a mockup of a postcard to illustrate how simple the tax code would be through Republican reform. In November, as Republicans unveiled their tax plan, President Donald Trump kissed a tax return “postcard” prop. But in fact, they have actually made tax filing more complicated for many.

“The whole purpose of tax reform is to eliminate tax breaks to simplify the tax code and reduce rates,” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget in Washington, told The New York Times. “But from what I can see, they only repeal one significant tax break, and very few if any tiny ones.”

The National Park Service has scrubbed 92 documents about climate change from its website.

The documents, which described the climate action plans for nearly 100 parks that are members of the agency’s Climate Friendly Parks program, disappeared from an NPS webpage by Wednesday, according to the Environmental Data and Governance Initiative. The page now says, “These documents are temporarily unavailable for download while we work to make them compliant with newly revised 2018 federal accessibility standards.”

Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, federal agencies have been deleting many mentions of climate change from their websites. However, as Vox reported, there is “plenty of language that still acknowledges humanity’s impact on the climate and the imperative to combat it.” That included this page on the NPS website, which describes how “rapid climate change challenges national parks in ways we’ve never seen before.” Though the climate action plans are gone from the NPS website, there’s no indication that the Climate Friendly Parks program is going to end.

NPS did not respond to a request for comment, but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who oversees NPS, is a known climate-change denier who reportedly is silencing mentions of climate change. Last month, after the Joshua Tree National Park tweeted that an “overwhelming consensus—over 97%—of climate scientists agree that human activity is the driving force behind today’s rate of global temperature increase,” he brought the superintendent of the park from California to D.C. just to reprimand him, according to The Hill. Zinke didn’t formally discipline David Smith, but “made it clear to Smith that the Trump administration doesn’t want national parks to put out official communications on climate change,” the report stated.

It didn’t take long for corporations to take advantage of the tax bill for PR.

Hours after the House and Senate passed a tax bill that dramatically reduced the corporate tax rate, a slew of corporations, including Boeing, AT&T, Wells Fargo, and Comcast, announced bonuses, increased wages, and capital expenditure increases. The move was greeted by Republicans and others in the business community as proof that the tax bill wouldn’t just go to paying for stock buybacks—it would trickle down to workers, just as the GOP promised. “This is exciting stuff. This is good. This is not just a whole bunch of guys saying I can buy back a lot of stock here and jazz up my numbers through financial engineering,” banking analyst Dick Bove told CNBC. “This is a bunch of business leaders saying we can use this tax benefit to grow our company, keep our loyal employees and assist the community.”

But that’s not what’s really happening. The moves announced yesterday were all in the works before the tax bill passed. Wells Fargo, for instance, has announced similar minimum wage increases for the last two years; other changes would have been negotiated with unions and would have been in the works for quite a while. By announcing these changes now, these corporations will gain favor with the Trump administration and the GOP and some good PR.

And that good PR may come in handy down the line, when it becomes clear that the promises of trickle down growth never materialize. Aside from having nothing to do with the passage of the tax bill, this level of spending—$1,000 bonuses, for example—are a drop in the bucket, compared to the windfall these corporations can expect. And they won’t use that new money to invest in workers or infrastructure. They’ll use it to buy back stock and jazz up numbers through financial engineering.

President Bannon will make us nostalgic for President Trump.

You would think that helping elect Trump as president would be achievement enough for the former White House adviser. But Bannon, as Gabriel Sherman reveals in a eye-opening Vanity Fair profile, has an ever bigger goal in mind: becoming president himself. The thought of Bannon, who has no previous political experience, winning the presidency might sound absurd. But after Trump, anything is possible.

One big reason Bannon wants to run is that he feels the Trump revolution has been squashed by the Republican establishment, led by Mitch McConnell. Running for president would be part of a wider program to get Trump-style insurgents to conquer the GOP. In Sherman’s account, Bannon also comes across as an autodidactic know-it-all who hates to play second fiddle. As Sherman reports:

In October, Bannon called an adviser and said he would consider running for president if Trump doesn’t run for re-election in 2020. Which Bannon has told people is a realistic possibility....

While Bannon praised Trump during our conversations—he said he’s the best orator since William Jennings Bryan—he doesn’t deny he was unhappy in the White House. “It was always a job,” he said. “I realize in hindsight I was just a staffer, and I’m not a good staffer. I had influence, I had a lot of influence, but just influence.”

If he becomes president, Bannon will have a lot more than just influence.

We will never be rid of the Uranium One “scandal.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has ordered the Department of Justice to review evidence in its dormant investigation of the role of Bill and Hillary Clinton in the approval of a deal that allowed United States companies to sell uranium to Russia’s state atomic energy company. In 2010, Uranium One was given approval by multiple federal agencies to sell a majority stake to Rosatom, the Russian energy company.

Sessions’s move comes after President Trump routinely alleged that the “real Russia story” involves Uranium One, not collusion between his campaign and the Russian government in 2016. “That’s your Russia story,” Trump said in October. “That’s your real Russia story. Not a story where they talk about collusion—and there was none. It was a hoax. Your real Russia story is uranium.”

The problem, however, is that the Uranium One story was resolved a long time ago. Republicans have alleged that the State Department, then run by Hillary Clinton, allowed the deal to proceed after people connected with Uranium One donated millions to the Clinton Foundation, the nonprofit run at the time by Clinton’s husband. Republicans also allege that it essentially gave Russia control over American uranium. Clinton, however, never approved the sale—it was evaluated by a committee of nine federal agencies before being approved by the president. The vast majority of the donations to the Clinton Foundation, moreover, came from one person connected to Uranium One—who sold his stake in the company three years before the deal in question.

The real reason that Uranium One won’t go away, however, is that another, real Russia scandal is here to stay: Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Resuscitating this pseudo-scandal gives Trump and his allies in Congress and the media a tool with which to obfuscate and equivocate. By focusing on Uranium One, Trump can claim that he is the victim of a political witch hunt, while the real Russia colluder—the currently powerless Hillary Clinton—walks free.

Are Democrats overconfident about the politics of the tax bill?

Washington Post reporter James Hohmann got an earful from Democrats on Wednesday after he suggested in his Daily 202 newsletter that the Republican tax bill, which awaits President Donald Trump’s signature, is likely to become popular next year. “In the two-and-a-half years I’ve been writing the 202, I’ve never received so much pushback,” he wrote on Thursday. “Top operatives at all the relevant Democratic committees and outside groups, as well as the most prominent progressive pollsters in town and campaign managers in the states, argued passionately that the tax bill is not going to become a winner for the GOP.” Most Americans benefiting from the tax cuts won’t save much money, these Democrats said, and voters will realize the bill benefits the rich and corporations at their expense.

Trump is touting the tax bill as a historic legislative victory, but that may well make it toxic—just 37 percent of Americans approve of the president, and they’re not going to love the fact that Trump could personally save millions of dollars thanks to this legislation. Trump is also bragging that Republicans “essentially repealed Obamacare,” but a majority of Americans approve of the health care law. As the Pew Research Center reported last week, “Overall support for the health care law also has grown since last year. Currently, 56% of the public approves of the law while 38% disapproves.” Though a Politico/Morning Consult poll this week showed voters divided over the tax bill, Politico noted the survey “stands in contrast to other public surveys that show majorities in opposition to the bill.”

Still, there’s reason for caution. As Los Angeles Times political columnist George Skelton wrote on Thursday, “No one really knows how the Republican tax plan will play out. Few even seem to know precisely what’s in it.” Earlier this month, The Washington Monthly’s Nancy LeTourneau argued thatRepublicans Won’t Pay a Price for Passing This Horrendous Tax Bill,” because its passage would give Republicans two clear political benefits: “1. The fact that they finally passed a major piece of legislation, and 2. The ability to crow about giving people a tax cut with zero accountability on that assertion until 2019.”

But even if the tax bill doesn’t help them politically, the Democrats are still expected to drub the Republicans in next year’s midterm elections. They’ve now got a double-digit lead over Republicans on the generic ballot, thanks largely to the public’s historic disapproval of the president. If Democrats can’t be sure this tax bill will help them next fall, the GOP can’t be confident it will save them either.

Mike Pence groveling before Donald Trump is painful to watch.

In 2016, Trump supporter Omarosa Manigault-Newman, who would go on to become a short-lived White House adviser, divulged why Trump gets so much satisfaction from displays of bootlicking. “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump,” Manigault-Newman said in an interview with Frontline. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

This insight was vindicated today in a remarkable cabinet meeting. After Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson offered a prayer, Trump invited his Vice President Mike Pence “to say a few words.” Pence prostrated himself with relish. “You’ve restored American credibility on the world stage,” Pence gushed. “You’ve signed more bills rolling back federal red tape than any president in American history. You’ve unleashed American energy. You’ve spurred an optimism in this country that is setting records.”

There have long been rumors that Pence is angling for Trump’s job. But with the president on the verge of signing a big tax reform package, it looks like he’s firmly in charge—and taking his revenge on his doubters.

The only way to defend tax reform is to lie about it.

For the last six weeks, as they rapidly moved a tax reform package through Congress, Republicans lied through their teeth about the contents of the bill. They claimed that they were simplifying the tax code, when in fact they were making it more complicated and keeping many deductions—particularly those abused by the rich—in place. They claimed that cutting the corporate tax rate would create unprecedented economic growth, even though that has never happened before. Cutting the corporate tax rate, they argued, would also translate to higher wages and more jobs, even though corporate leaders have made it clear that they will either hoard their savings or pay them out to stockholders in dividends. They claimed it would be a tax cut for everyone, even though many middle-class taxpayers would see tax increases within the next ten years. And Donald Trump claimed that he personally would be paying higher taxes, even though he, his businesses, and his children will make out like bandits.

Theoretically, all of these claims will be put to the test in the coming months and years. As The Wall Street Journal wrote today, “The U.S. economy is about to become the proving ground for GOP tax-cutting theories.” Voters, this thinking goes, will be able to match up the heated rhetoric surrounding the bill to reality. But judging the effects of tax cuts is tricky. We can now say, with some certainty, that the Bush tax cuts increased the deficit, fueled income inequality, contributed to the 2008 financial meltdown, and disproportionately helped the wealthy—but none of these consequences factored into the debate over tax reform. Furthermore, it takes a long time to judge the effects of legislation like this.

Republicans are looking to exploit that ambiguity. Just as Trump has claimed credit for a stock market bull run that began in the Obama presidency, the GOP will be able to claim that any positive changes in the economy are the result of this bill. And if it all goes south, well, don’t be surprised to see them argue that the solution is more tax cuts.

While Republicans celebrate their tax bill, millions of poor kids are in danger of losing their health care.

Almost nine million children across America rely on the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for health insurance, which fills the gap for families who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to buy private insurance. And because congressional Republicans have neglected to fund it in favor of more pressing issues—like cutting taxes for corporations and literally enriching themselves—16 states are set to run out of money for CHIP by the end of January, leaving potentially millions of kids without care.

It has been 80 days since the Republican-controlled Congress let funding expire. And thousands of families are already being notified that their kids may not be covered next year. The good news is that this is an incredibly easy fix. The bad news is that it will require Republicans to do the fixing.

CHIP enjoys broad bipartisan support, but the details of the policy negotiations to reauthorize its funding mechanism are instructive. Despite happily adding more than $1 trillion to the deficit to finance their tax cuts, Republicans disagree over how to pay for CHIP, stalling reauthorization bills in both the House and the Senate.

Republicans will regret this tax bill sooner rather than later.

Congressional Republicans on Tuesday are expected to vote on a huge giveaway to corporations and the wealthy that raises taxes for many in the middle class. But there is little of the drama that greeted their attempts to gut Obamacare earlier this year. Now, unlike then, the outcome is about as certain as political outcomes get. Republicans have the votes in the House and Senate, and they will send this unpopular bill to Donald Trump’s desk without much fuss.

Trump will undoubtedly gloat on Twitter. Paul Ryan, who is already taking a victory lap, will prepare for retirement, knowing that he accomplished one of his most cherished policy goals. But for most Republicans, there is little to celebrate. Over the last six weeks, there have been few policy arguments in favor of this dreadful bill. When speaking honestly, they acknowledge that they’re doing this for two related reasons: to make donors happy, and to accomplish something by the end of 2017, or else end the year having squandered a unified Republican government.

But in the rush to pass this bill, Republicans are downplaying its political consequences. With an unpopular, divisive president in the White House, Democrats already have a large advantage in the midterm elections. Perhaps Republicans are praying voters won’t notice, but this tax reform bill will only make things worse for them. In 2018, Democrats will be running against Trump and a bill that raises taxes for millions of middle class families while personally enriching members of Congress.

Neil Gorsuch was not servile enough for Donald Trump.

The appointment of Gorsuch will go down as one of the president’s lasting legacies, since the Supreme Court justice is likely to be shaping law for decades to come. Trump himself often touts the appointment as a reminder to his Republican base of what he’s done for them. But in the weeks before Gorsuch’s confirmation, Trump reportedly had second thoughts about his choice, believing Gorsuch was insufficiently grateful for the president’s patronage.

The Washington Post reports:

[E]arlier this year, Trump talked about rescinding Gorsuch’s nomination, venting angrily to advisers after his Supreme Court pick was critical of the president’s escalating attacks on the federal judiciary in private meetings with legislators.

Trump, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions, was upset that Gorsuch had pointedly distanced himself from the president in a private February meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), telling the senator he found Trump’s repeated attacks on the federal judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

The president worried that Gorsuch would not be “loyal,” one of the people said, and told aides that he was tempted to pull Gorsuch’s nomination — and that he knew plenty of other judges who would want the job.

As the Post notes, Trump’s frustration was compounded by a delay in receiving a groveling letter Gorsuch had written to him, which read in part, “Your address to Congress was magnificent.” Once aides showed it to Trump, he was assuaged.

This episode vindicates Gorsuch’s initial criticism of the president. Trump wants servants, not judges.