Menu
Magazine

Mark Wilson/Getty

The problem with Trump’s “s—hole” remark isn’t the profanity.

On Thursday, in a meeting with Senate leaders, the president reportedly questioned why the United States should offer immigration protections to people coming from “shithole” countries, including Haiti and unnamed African nations, instead of people coming from Norway. “Why do we want people from Haiti here?” he reportedly said. Last month, Trump also claimed that all Haitian immigrants have AIDS and argued that we shouldn’t let people from Nigeria into the country because they would “never go back to their huts” after experiencing the wonders of America. On Friday morning, Trump denied using the word “shithole”:

The issue here is not the president’s use of profanity, however. His comments contradict the White House’s insistence that what it is advocating is a merit-based immigration system. After all, Norway is a nationality, not a job or a skill. The president’s comments reveal that the immigration policies he’s advocating are, at root, racist.

Typically, the president’s staff believe this racism will resonate with his base.

January 11, 2018

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Don’t expect fireworks from Steve Bannon’s closed-door interview on Capitol Hill next week.

The former Trump adviser has hired a lawyer and is scheduled to answer questions before the House Intelligence Committee behind closed doors on Tuesday. Committee members had asked Bannon last month to voluntarily testify as part of their ongoing probe into Russian meddling during the 2016 presidential election. Some liberal pundits are grabbing the popcorn:

What will Bannon be able to tell investigators, though? The right-wing media executive worked in the White House during Trump’s dismissal of FBI Director James Comey last May, making him a potential witness in an obstruction-of-justice case against the president. But Bannon didn’t join the Trump campaign until August 2016, well after some of the most scrutinized discussions and meetings about Russia. That includes the infamous Trump Tower meeting in July 2016 between Donald Trump, Jr., Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer who purportedly offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

In interviews made public last week in excerpts from reporter Michael Wolff’s book Fire and Fury, Bannon described that meeting as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.” He also suggested the president’s eldest son would “crack like an egg” under questioning about those events. Trump responded by publicly excommunicating “Sloppy Steve,” and Bannon was forced to step down as CEO of Breitbart News at the behest of right-wing patron Rebekah Mercer. Nonetheless, Bannon has continued to declare his “unwavering” support for Trump’s “efforts to make America great again.”

U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images

The real resistance to offshore drilling might come from oil companies.

President Donald Trump’s decision to allow offshore drilling along most of America’s coasts is proving unpopular with Democratic and Republican governors alike. Florida Governor Rick Scott, a Republican expected to run for U.S. Senate this year, announced his opposition on Twitter and asked to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. After that meeting, Zinke announced that Florida would be exempt from offshore drilling because the state “is unique and its coasts are heavily reliant on tourism as an economic driver.” Now, other states are asking for relief, too.

But state leaders aren’t the only ones cool to Trump’s decision. As Axios reported on Thursday, “BP CEO Bob Dudley showed a muted appetite for pursuing drilling in new areas off America’s coast.” While BP is trying to reduce oil exploration in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Amy Harder writes, Dudley’s caution is likely shared by other major oil companies” because of four factors: the low price of oil, the high cost of offshore oil exploration and drilling, the industry focus on inland oil and natural gas, and the political, regulatory, and litigation hurdles to offshore drilling. California, for instance, has “powerful legal tools to head off new offshore development,” according to The Los Angeles Times. Ralph Faust, former general counsel for the California Coastal Commission, told the paper. “I don’t think there’s any reasonable chance that there will be any leasing or drilling along the coast.”

Michael Thomas/ Getty Images

Missouri’s Republican governor is admitting an affair after allegedly threatening to blackmail the woman.

TV news station KMOV in St. Louis reportedly has obtained a tape of a woman telling her then-husband she had a sexual encounter with Governor Eric Greitens in which he bound and blindfolded her. Describing the episode, the woman says, “I saw a flash through the blindfold and he said, ‘You’re never going to mention my name, otherwise there will be pictures of me everywhere.’” She says she and Greitens met because she used to cut his hair.

The woman’s ex-husband had recorded the conversation without her consent, and she isn’t commenting on the record. Her ex-husband told KMOV the recording was made shortly after the sexual encounter in early 2015. He said he came forward hoping to get ahead of the story after he was contacted by law enforcement and the media. “He took a picture of my wife naked as blackmail. There is no worse person,” the man said of Greitens. He added, “I think it’s as bad as it gets. It’s as bad as it gets when someone takes advantage of something.” (In the recorded conversation, the woman says Greitens apologized after the encounter and claimed to have deleted the photo.)

The governor is admitting the affair, releasing a joint statement with his wife saying they “dealt with this together honestly and privately.” Greitens’s lawyer, James Bennett, denied the allegation of blackmail in a statement tweeted by the governor.

Getty/Pool

Trump’s embarrassing FISA tweets show that Republicans are simply ignoring him.

This morning, shortly after Fox & Friends aired a segment urging him not to reauthorize FISA’s warrentless wiretapping program, President Trump claimed that the program was used to spy on him and his campaign:

According to Axios, GOP leaders were “horrified” by the tweet, in part because the Trump administration had been urging congressional leaders to reauthorize the program. In fact, the administration reaffirmed its support for it in a statement last night.

Less than two hours after sending the tweet, Trump clumsily walked it back:

Trump’s FISA tweets betray a deep ignorance of the program, suggesting that he is getting his policy briefings not from White House staffers, but from television. They also suggest that the president is out of step with the rest of his administration.

But GOP leaders have simply gotten used to this dynamic. In another White House, this lack of message discipline—the president contradicting a policy priority being pushed by his own administration—would be huge news. A source close to GOP leaders told Axios, “I have decided that the only way to stay sane in Trump’s Washington is to ignore everything he says.” That’s what Republican leaders are doing now.

January 10, 2018

Win McNamee/Getty

Now that Steve Bannon is gone, is Stephen Miller calling the shots?

On Tuesday, Bannon’s fall from grace was complete. In less than a week he lost pretty much everything that made him powerful: his connection to the president, the financial support of the Mercer family, his job at Breitbart. Even Bannon’s proteges, most notably Miller, appeared to turn their back on him. In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Miller said that Bannon’s comments to Michael Wolff were “grotesque” and referred to his former mentor as “an angry, vindictive person.”

But while Bannon might be out of the White House, Bannonism still lives in the Trump administration. Even as Trump made public shows of bipartisan dealmaking on immigration, Bannon’s anti-immigrant, take-no-prisoners approach is still very much driving policy.

On Wednesday, McClatchy reported that Republican congressional negotiators have identified Miller as a key roadblock in making a deal with Democrats to prevent hundreds of thousands of DREAMers from being deported. “It’s no secret that he’s an obstacle to getting anything done on immigration,” a Republican House member said. These Republicans blame Miller for making unreasonable demands in exchange for protections for DREAMers and for “coordinating with outside advocacy groups that oppose their efforts.” Miller, it seems, is single-handedly trying to prevent a deal that most Democrats and Republicans want—as does most of the country.

Olivier Douliery / Getty

A federal court has delivered a big blow to partisan gerrymandering.

A panel of three judges struck down North Carolina’s 2016 congressional map as unconstitutional on Tuesday—the first time a federal court had done so as a result of a partisan gerrymander. The plaintiffs claimed that the gerrymandered map was in violation of both the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause. Judge James Wynn Jr. agreed, writing that the GOP-led state legislature had been “motivated by invidious partisan intent.” The court ordered the state’s General Assembly to redraw the boundaries by January 24.

The state has a history of drawing unconstitutional congressional borders. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that two of North Carolina’s congressional districts, drawn in 2011, were racially gerrymandered. But it has not yet ruled on the constitutionality of partisan gerrymandering, which critics say subverts the will of voters by concentrating those of particular persuasions in certain districts.

The high court, however, has two such cases on its docket, one from Wisconsin and a second from Maryland. Chief Justice John Roberts has voiced concerns about the judicial branch wading into political territory, calling the issue “sociological gobbledygook.” However, swing vote Justice Anthony Kennedy is thought to be sympathetic to the argument that partisan gerrymandering is unconstitutional.

January 09, 2018

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Steve Bannon is unemployed.

As the CEO of Donald Trump’s president campaign in 2016, Bannon was undoubtedly one of the main architects of victory. But Bannon mistook his major role in history as proof that he was an indispensable figure, the power behind the throne whom Trump and Republicans would rely on to win future elections. Intoxicated by his own mythology even after he was fired from the White House, Bannon told reporter Michael Wolff that a meeting Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner took with Russian officials was “treasonous.” This was a sin against the family, and as such unforgivable.

Now, the New York Times is reporting that Bannon is stepping down as CEO of Breitbart News, a move forced by billionaire financier and Breitbart stakeholder Rebekah Mercer. (Breitbart confirmed that Bannon has “stepped down.”) The lesson, at least in the short term, is that Trump’s cult of personality is the dominant force in the Republican Party. No one, not even one of the key authors of Trumpism, can challenge Trump without punishment from the party and its donor class.

Mike Lawrie/Getty

Donald Trump’s push to build the Wall is getting desperate.

A border wall dividing the United States and Mexico was the signature promise of Trump’s 2016 campaign. While there is no evidence that such a wall would hinder undocumented immigrants from entering the country, it was a powerful symbol for Trump and his supporters, a rebuke to those who had abandoned “common sense” in favor of “political correctness” when dealing with immigration.

But Trump has gained little traction in his attempts to get Congress to fund the project. The administration is now engaging in a risky dealmaking strategy to trade wall funding for the codification of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which would allow some 800,000 DREAMers to remain in the United States. Furthermore, on Tuesday, the administration reportedly signaled that it would accept cuts or delays to funding for “border surveillance, radar technology, patrol boats, and customs agents” in order to pay for a wall. The New York Times noted that all of these are “proven security measures that officials and experts have said are more effective than building a wall along the Mexican border.”

These changes are a bit strange, given that some Democrats have signaled that they would be willing to increase funding for some of these programs to prevent DREAMers from being deported. But the Trump administration seems willing to sacrifice proven anti-immigration programs to bolster symbolic ones.

January 08, 2018

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

Trump’s favorite immigration target: people fleeing war and natural disasters.

The Trump administration will no longer allow the 200,000 Salvadorans living in the United States under Temporary Protected Status to remain in the country legally, The New York Times reported earlier today. This group fled El Salvador after two massive earthquakes in 2001 left over a thousand people dead and hundreds of thousands homeless. They must now return to a country that is still far from stable. Those who do not leave the U.S. by September 9, 2019, or find an alternative immigration status, will face deportation.

Trump’s decision to rescind protected status for Salvadorans is a continuation of his attack on legal and illegal immigration, particularly those communities benefiting from TPS. It is a humanitarian program that allows those fleeing from war and natural disaster to work and live in the United States without threat of deportation. Those who regularly renew their permits can work legally, and renewal can cost over $450 a pop. The program, which President George H.W. Bush created in 1990, has operated in the United States for nearly three decades.

That is, until the Trump administration lifted TPS designation from Sudan in September of 2017. Two months later, the administration declared that it was ending the TPS designation for Nicaragua, and threatened its end for Honduras as well. And as of of November 20, 2017, Haitians who have lived in the United States since 2010, when a deadly earthquake triggered a large-scale humanitarian crisis, are also no longer covered under TPS.

Though the devastation that can earn a country TPS status might no longer be manifestly evident, infrastructures and economies take longer to heal. Under Barack Obama and George W. Bush, TPS designations were routinely extended in 6-18 month cycles, and could be renewed indefinitely.

Returning to El Salvador would mean returning to a country with few jobs, and where homicide rates have reached “astronomical levels.” And for many TPS beneficiaries who have lived in the U.S. for over a decade, deportation would mean returning to a country that is no longer home. “There is nothing to go back to in El Salvador,” Salvadoran TPS beneficiary Veronica Lagunas told the Times. “The infrastructure may be better now, but the country is in no condition to receive us.”

Getty/Pool

Donald Trump’s legal team really doesn’t want him to talk to Robert Mueller.

NBC News reports that Trump’s lawyers and FBI investigators are in “preliminary talks” about a potential interview between the president and the special counsel. These talks really are in the earliest stages. NBC isn’t suggesting that Mueller’s office has asked for a formal interview, just that Trump’s lawyers are anticipating that such a request will be made. Trump’s legal team “is seeking clarification on whether the president would be interviewed directly by Mueller, as well as the legal standard for when a president can be interviewed, the location of a possible interview, the topics and the duration.”

But what’s most notable about the NBC report is that Trump’s lawyers are doing what they can to limit the scope of such an interview:

[T]he president’s legal team is discussing a range of potential options for the format, including written responses to questions in lieu of a formal sit-down...

[The president’s team is also seeking potential compromises that could avoid an interview altogether...

In addition to the possibility of suggesting the president submit written responses in place of an interview, a second person familiar with the president’s legal strategy said another possibility being contemplated was an affidavit signed by the president affirming he was innocent of any wrongdoing and denying any collusion. It was not clear what such an affidavit might state regarding the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017 at a time when Comey was leading the Russia probe.

That Trump’s lawyers would try to limit his exposure is not surprising in and of itself. But it’s notable because it suggests that there is some anxiety that Trump, who has a history of lying under oath, would perjure himself. After all, Bill Clinton allegedly lying about his affair with Monica Lewinsky in a sworn deposition was what led to his impeachment.

Of course, given the scope of the Mueller investigation—which now may be looking into Trump’s finances, in addition to possible obstruction of justice—it’s unlikely that a signed affidavit denying collusion would be enough to wind down the probe.