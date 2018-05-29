Menu
“Spygate” and a short history of conspiracy-mongering.

President Donald Trump is no stranger to conspiracy theories. Aside from his famous Obama “birtherism,” he has also suggested the American government knew about 9/11 before it happened and that Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered. But with his recent false suggestions that the FBI and Department of Justice under the Obama administration planted spies in the Trump 2016 presidential campaign, Trump is headed down a particularly troubling path.

In an analysis of Trump’s increasing use of conspiracy theories,  Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times argue that stirring up paranoia is a conscious strategy. “It is a vital ingredient in the president’s communications arsenal, a social media-fueled, brashly expressed narrative of dubious accusations and dark insinuations that allows him to promote his own version of reality,” Davis and Haberman observe. “Students of Mr. Trump’s life and communication style argue that the idea of conspiracies is a vital part of his strategy to avoid accountability and punch back at detractors, real or perceived, including the news media.”

If this is a deliberate tactic, it is working—both because many in the right-wing media and Republican Party seem to buy the fables, and because such accusations, almost regardless of whether they are believed, seem tailor-made to distract from potential criticisms and destabilize the public’s sense of what is true and what isn’t. As such, Trump’s effective use of conspiracy theories calls to mind some ominous historical parallels. The most famous American precedent is Senator Joseph McCarthy, whose demagoguery poisoned the political system in the early 1950s, as with his accusation that former Secretary of State George Marshall was involved with treason.

But McCarthy was only a senator, while Trump is president. There are few examples in America’s past of a chief executive so willing not merely to demonize potential enemies, but instead to conjure entirely imaginary demons for political purposes: While credible reports suggest an FBI informant contacted campaign aides over concerns about Russian interference, this is a far cry from the sleeper agent Trump has alleged was sent to infiltrate his campaign.

The only existing parallels are tyrants like Stalin, who used fictions of saboteurs and foreign agents to keep the population in line, and explain away any setbacks. To be sure, Trump is nowhere close to Stalin, and American presidents are restrained by a system of laws and checks that make any quick descent into tyranny unlikely. Just because America isn’t Soviet Russia doesn’t mean Trump isn’t using tyrant’s tools. 

Roseanne Barr is the Trump era.

In the wake of Barr’s racist tweets from earlier today, ABC has cancelled her show.  “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced in a written statement. 

The Barr fiasco is the latest example of the trouble mainstream institutions face as American public opinion frays in the Trump era. Mainstream media is geared towards representing the political center but accommodating both political parties. Just as The Atlantic found itself ensnared in controversy over hiring the inflammatory conservative polemicist Kevin Williamson, so ABC learned that hiring Barr meant being responsible for her most repellent opinions. 

The inspiration for rebooting Barr’s show was to give Trump supporters a program that mirrors their experiences. But the show centers around a figure who embodied the darkest impulses of the times, including conspiracy mongering and racism. 

As Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent suggests, even many Trump supporters are likely to be wary of Barr’s particularly naked racism:

The Roseanne show was a huge hit, with roughly 10 per cent of Americans watching the first show. Subsequent episodes tapered off in ratings but still drew an impressive audience. President Donald Trump himself hailed the ratings success of the show and called up Barr to congratulate her. 

The cancellation is likely to add gasoline to the already burning culture wars. Even in the unlikely event Trump remains quiet, many of his supporters will decry the cancellation as yet another example of political correctness run amok. Conversely, Trump’s opponents will see it as further proof that the Republican Party has been taken over by paranoid bigots. 

ABC’s goal was surely nothing more than ratings, which they got. But they also received a lesson: that you can’t profit from polarization without also being burned by it.

Hurricane Katrina killed 1,833 people. Hurricane Maria killed at least 4,645.

The death toll from last year’s devastating hurricane in Puerto Rico is nearly 73 times greater than the government’s official estimate of 64 deaths, according to a new study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. First reported by The Washington Post on Tuesday, its findings are a damning indictment of the Trump administration’s response to the storm.

Most of the deaths occurred in the days, weeks, and months after Maria, often due to a lack of medical services. The Post describes the case of Ivette Leon, a 54-year-old mother who couldn’t get cell phone reception to dial 911. Her daughter “cradled her mother’s head as she lay dying on the floor of her bedroom ... gasping for air and pleading for help.” Leon died on November 29, more than a month after Maria hit the island. The study says that thousands more died this way: waiting for help that never arrived.

In some cases, help from the U.S. government was slow to arrive because of the limits of Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. But help was also slow to arrive because of the government’s denial about how much help was needed. When President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico in October, he said things could have been much worse. “Every death is a horror,” he said, “but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina and you look at the tremendous—hundreds and hundreds of people that died—and you look at what happened here... You can be very proud. Everybody watching can really be very proud of what’s taken place in Puerto Rico.”

Now, eight months after the storm, 13,000 Puerto Ricans still lack electricity, 283 schools are slated to close because thousands of people have fled the island, and another hurricane season is less than a week away.

Why did a Russian man vandalize a painting of Ivan the Terrible?

After drinking vodka in the café of Moscow’s Tretyakov gallery, a 37-year-old man from the town of Voronezh used a metal pole from a security rope to attack Ilya Repin’s 1885 painting Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581. The painting is now “badly damaged,” the gallery says, the canvas torn in three places.

The painting depicts Ivan the Terrible holding his son after delivering the blow that would kill him. Repin supposedly conceived of the painting a few years earlier, inspired by the theme of vengeance in Rimsky-Korsakov’s symphonic suite Antar. Some Russian nationalists have claimed that the bloody incident never happened, although most historians differ (the son was furious with the father for attacking his pregnant wife; relations deteriorated). Some Orthodox Christians even tried to get the gallery to remove the painting, claiming it was offensive. The gallery refused.

Ivan the Terrible is undergoing something of a makeover these days. In 2016, the Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky unveiled a statue of the leader, who killed thousands of Russians during his 16th century oprichnina. Look at Charles IX of France, Medinsky pointed out. He killed a lot of Hugenots.

Sophie Pinkham has recently written about the nationalist myths of war and triumph that are being rebuilt around the legacy of Ivan the Terrible. Ivan’s siege of Kazan, immortalized on film in Eisenstein’s film about his life, was in 2003 celebrated in a military history book published by Russia’s defense ministry.

It remains unclear, however, what motivated the unnamed vandal of the painting, who said only that he became “overwhelmed by something” after drinking the vodka.

Roseanne Barr apologizes but ABC keeps quiet.

The ABC star early Tuesday tweeted a picture of Valarie Jarrett, former Barack Obama advisor, with the blurb: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” After a barrage of criticism, Barr deleted the tweet and offered this half-hearted mea culpa:

As a display of contrition, this falls far short of the mark. After all, the original offending tweet wasn’t offensive because it was about Jarrett’s politics or looks. Rather, it was conspiratorial, racist, and Islamophobic.

But as insufficient as it is, Barr at least made a gesture of remorse, which throws into relief the utter silence of her employer, ABC. As New York Times reporter Sopan Deb tweeted:

As Deb suggests, Roseanne Barr making incendiary and conspiratorial comments is hardly a surprise.

CNN’s Brian Stelter offered a similar analysis:

ABC knew her history when they gave her a new show and they’ve decided to keep their peace and enjoy the high ratings. Her racism and paranoia says as much about the network as it does about the star.

Update, 12:55 EST: Wanda Sykes, consulting producer on Roseanne, has announced she won’t be returning to the show.

Trump greets North Korean official by misspelling his name.

The proposed summit between President Donald Trump and North Korea might yet happen, despite being cancelled last week by Trump amid harsh words on both sides. The Associated Press reported this morning that senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol was on the passenger list of a flight from Beijing to New York. Trump himself confirmed this report in a tweet that slightly mangled Kim’s name:

Mistake aside, the future of the summit is still cloudy. A Washington Post analysis makes clear that White House remains in chaos even as the earlier system of rival factions has been replaced with a government of loyalists.

“Largely gone are the warring factions that dominated life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in the first year of Trump’s term, replaced by solo players — many with personal connections to the president and their own miniature fiefdoms — laboring to do their jobs and survive,” the Post observes. “Trump has brought in a handful of senior people who believe in him personally, are temperamentally in sync with the brash boss and are invested in his political success more than some of his first-year aides were.”

The problem with the new system is Trump himself, who remains erratic, ill-informed, and all too reliant on Fox News as his main source of information about the world. The president is also deeply mired in the Russia investigations, as he himself acknowledged in another tweet:

As he arrives in America, Kim will discover whether Trump will be able to “start focusing” on North Korea.

Was Harvey Weinstein sending a message with the books he carried to his arrest?

Entering a New York City police station where he charged with rape, the disgraced Hollywood producer lugged three books. Two of them have been identified: Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution by Todd S. Purdum and Elia Kazan: A Biography by Richard Schickel. The third, lacking any text on its leather-bound cover, might be a journal.

Time magazine notes the Schickel’s book might relate to Weinstein’s current situation since Kazan is “among the most well-known examples of a top Hollywood figure whose behavior toward others in the industry turned him into a persona non grata.” Speaking to Le HuffPost (the French version of HuffPost), Louis Jublin, a French public relations expert, said, “He wants to show nevertheless... that he will always remain connected to the 7th art [cinema], whatever happens. It may also be an opportunity to say that in the end, like Kazan, we will remember his works and not his passage to court.”

Twitter was abuzz with speculation about whether Weinstein was sending a message with his choice of books:

A more sinister explanation is that Weinstein is trying to suggest to anyone who wants to testify against him that he, like Kazan during the anti-Communist witch hunts of the 1950s, has information that could hurt them and is willing to use it to protect himself.

Whatever his motives, having your books show up as props in Weinstein’s rape case is not publicity any author would want.

Trump can’t quit Kim Jong Un.

A day after cancelling the June 12 summit with North Korea via an oddly personal letter, President Donald Trump has announced that he might meet with Kim after all. “We’ll see what happens,” he said. “It could even be the 12th.” He added, “We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it. We’ll see what happens.” Trump reportedly liked the conciliatory statement that North Korea offered after his letter.

This is more or less exactly what Jon Wolfsthal, in an essay yesterday for The New Republic, predicted would happen:

Trump’s letter in fact could be read as a relatively transparent attempt to play hard to get, telling Kim he wants the summit more than Trump does. But make no mistake: Trump wants the meeting to happen very badly, and may well be back.

It’s always nice to have called it. But that doesn’t make these wild day-to-day swings any less unsettling to those who may be a little less blasé than President Trump about nuclear dictatorships. Asked whether Kim was playing him, Trump’s offered a dictum for our time. “Everybody plays games,” he said. “You know that.”

Trump’s pardon of Jack Johnson is rife with ironies.

Johnson, who became the first black world heavyweight boxing champion in 1908, was a prime example of how sports are intertwined with racism in the U.S. His victory came as a shock to white Americans. Cynical promoters exploited the backlash by casting a series of challengers as “the Great White Hope.” Johnson’s matches became arenas of racial combat, often leading to outside-the-ring violence when white boxing fans rioted after his victories.

In 1912, Johnson was convicted of violating the Mann Act because he had dated a white woman; he fled to Europe and lived in exile for years before returning to the U.S. in 1920 to serve his sentence. On Thursday, President Donald Trump pardoned him. The New York Times reports:

The president called Johnson “a truly great fighter, had a tough life,” but served 10 months in federal prison “for what many view as a racially-motivated injustice.” Mr. Trump said the conviction took place during a “period of tremendous racial tension in the United States.”

The push for Johnson’s pardon had been going on for many decades. President Barack Obama resisted on procedural grounds—posthumous pardons are rare, and this one had not been cleared by the Department of Justice—but also because Johnson was accused of physical assaulting women.

Merits aside, Trump’s pardon of Jackson is curious given that the president is a cultural heir of those who exploited Johnson. In 2005, Trump proposed to NBC a season of The Apprentice pitting a white team against a black one. “It would be nine blacks against nine whites,” Trump explained in an interview. As a politician, Trump has continued the American tradition of attacking black athletes to stoke racial conflict. On Wednesday, he said of NFL players who don’t stand for the national anthem, “Maybe you shouldn’t be in the country.”

Commentary still can’t forgive Philip Roth.

The writer, who died Tuesday at 85, had a checkered history with America’s foremost Jewish literary magazine. Commentary published his first story for a national outlet, “You Can’t Tell A Man By the Song He Sings,” in 1957, and continued to publish him for years, including two of his most important essays: “Writing About Jews” and “Writing American Fiction,” both manifestos detailing his literary agenda.

But starting in the late 1960s, the writer and the magazine took different paths. With his career-making novel Portnoy’s Complaint (1969), Roth emerged as a savagely funny satirist of American mores and celebrator of the male libido. The novel appeared at the very same time that Commentary, under the editorship of Norman Podhoretz, moved politically to the right. In a wounding polemic, Irving Howe attacked Roth for his vulgarity. Roth responded by satirizing Howe and the magazine as stuffy hypocrites in his 1983 novel The Anatomy Lesson.

Not even Roth’s death has ended the feud. On a Commentary podcast on Wednesday, editor John Podhoretz continued the war that his father had launched. He lambasted Roth’s essay “Writing American Fiction” as “one of the most sheerly anti-American, violently anti-American things ever written.” Aside from American Pastoral, which Podhoretz reads as a defense of bourgeois life, he has little use for Roth. “There is nothing in his books about love,” he said. “He did not really know much about ordinary life, he never had a job, he never had a marriage, he didn’t have children.... Love was something that was clearly totally absent from his life.”

In fact, Roth was twice married, worked as a teacher, and had many friendships and relationships. His books are filled with loving portraits of his parents and his brother. Not that a novelist needs either marriage or children to be great: Jane Austen and Flannery O’Connor, both better writers than Roth, died unmarried and childless.

As for Roth’s supposed anti-Americanism, Zadie Smith was closer to the mark when she wrote in The New Yorker that “Roth was an unusually patriotic writer, but his love for his country never outweighed or obscured his curiosity about it. He always wanted to know America, in its beauty and its utter brutality, and to see it in the round: the noble ideals, the bloody reality.”

Podhoretz’s conflation of criticism of America with anti-Americanism is fitting, though, since that was one the main reasons Commentary and Roth parted ways. It’s just a shame that Roth is no longer around to satirize a second Podhoretz.

Trump’s letter to Kim Jong Un reads like a conscious uncoupling.

Sixteen months into Donald Trump’s presidency, picking at his writing and speaking style feels old: Much ink, Google confirms, has already been spilled on the president’s tone, which is more energetic and informal (critics might say more puerile) than previous presidents’. But Trump’s latest composition, released Thursday, has real import: a letter to Korean leader Kim Jong Un canceling their upcoming summit in Singapore.

Trump’s letter is remarkably personal. Comparable statements from previous administrations have employed a combination of first-person plural, with the “we” usually representing the administration, and the distant third person. When the Obama White House cancelled a meeting with Putin in 2013, its statement never addressed anyone in the Russian government by name. We value the achievements made with Russia in the President’s first term,” it read. “However, given our lack of progress ... we have informed the Russian Government that we believe it would be more constructive to postpone the summit.

Trump’s announcement came as an open letter addressed specifically to Kim Jong Un. “We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our current negotiations,” the letter politely begins, then quickly moves to the first and second person: “I was very much looking forward to being there with you. Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

Amid the familiar saber-rattling—“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used”—what stands out is the intimacy. The letter reads less like a thrown gauntlet and more like a passive-aggressive celebrity statement on a bad breakup: “I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you.”

Long-distance relationships are tough.