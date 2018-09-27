Christine Blasey Ford rejects mistaken identity theory.
One of the major lines of defense deployed by the advocates of Brett Kavanaugh is the idea that this is a case of mistaken identity. In her testimony before the Senate, Christine Blasey Ford rejected this as forthrightly as possible.
Senator Dianne Feinstein asked Ford how she was “so sure” it was Brett Kavanaugh who covered her mouth in the alleged attack. “The same way I’m sure I’m talking to you now,” Ford responded. “Just basic memory functions and also just the level of norepinephrine and the epinephrine in the brain that as you know encodes that neurotransmitter that codes memories into the hippocampus and so the trauma-related experience is locked there whereas other details kind of drift.”
Refining the question, Feinstein asked if “this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” Ford responded, “absolutely not.”
The GOP’s strategy for the Ford hearing isn’t working.
Republicans have defended their decision to outsource their questions to a prosecutor (or “female assistant” in Mitch McConnell’s phrasing) as an effort to depoliticize Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The whole purpose is to create an environment where it is what Dr. Ford has asked for—it be professional and not be a circus,” Committee Chair Chuck Grassley said. “That’s what we’re up to.” In their telling, the Democrats—and Ford—are turning Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination into a political circus. The decision to hire Maricopa County prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was an effort to transcend the sideshow.
It’s now clear that Mitchell is there for two reasons. First and foremost, she’s a human shield. All eleven Republicans on the committee are white men. Mitchell’s presence keeps their fingerprints off attempts to undermine Ford. Judging by Grassley’s own comments—in which he has appeared to be more troubled by the fact that Ford did not come forward sooner than by her testimony about a harrowing alleged sexual assault—Republicans have good reason to believe they are better off not speaking directly to Ford.
Second, she’s there to poke at Ford’s credibility by nitpicking. She has focused on details of her story that are, notably, unrelated to her recollection of the alleged sexual assault itself. She has questioned her memory of being at a country club before the party where the alleged sexual assault took place. She has asked whether or not she drove herself there. She has questioned whether Ford really has a fear of flying by pointing out she flew to Washington for this hearing. She’s focused on inconsistencies within Ford’s testimony, rather than on what the hearing is about: the allegation that Kavanaugh committed sexual assault while in high school.
Fox News anchor admits that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony is credible and affecting.
Remarks by Chris Wallace, a Fox News anchor, illustrate the political problem Republicans will have if they try to challenge the testimony of one of Brett Kananaugh’s accusers in today’s hearings. Wallace described Ford as being “extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible.” He also said the hearings were “a disaster for the Republicans.”
Even more tellingly, Wallace told a story about how Ford’s story has led two of his daughters to speak about sexual misconduct they themselves experienced in high school. “Over the course of this week, like I think a lot of American families, my family —a lot of it on email—has been discussing this and disagreeing and arguing about it,” Wallace remarked. “And two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school.”
The first few rounds of questioning for Christine Blasey Ford can be described in one word: whiplash. Each senator gets only five minutes to ask questions, and the result is a surreal, veering experience between sympathetic Democrats and Rachel Mitchell, the Republicans’ genial but prosecutorial outside counsel.
Democratic senators are using their time to personally question Blasey about her experience, leaning on her experience as a clinical psychologist at one point to describe how memories are formed and stored. “So what you’re saying is this could not be a case of mistaken identity?” asked California Senator Dianne Feinstein. “Absolutely not,” Blasey replied.
The Republican perspective is represented by Mitchell, an experienced sex-crimes prosecutor from Arizona. Mitchell’s demeanor does not convey outright hostility, but her role is clearly intended to discredit Blasey by poking small holes in her account of that night. The optics are bizarre: Republican senators look on stoically as Blasey shares her story and their hired gun tries to disprove it.
The exception to this silence is Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, whose demeanor isn’t helping. His frequent interruptions of his Democratic colleagues to reiterate partisan divides between them added another layer of tension to the entire spectacle. If Republicans hoped this would help their case, it has not yet done so.
Christine Blasey Ford: “Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter.”
The most powerful moment thus far of Ford’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee came when she was asked by Vermont Democrat Patrick Leahy to describe her strongest memory from the night that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her. Her answer was both moving and horrifying.
“Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter,” Ford says, her voice cracking. “The uproarious laughter between the two. They’re having fun at my expense.”
“You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you,” Leahy says.
“They were laughing with each other,” Ford replies.
“And you were the object of the laughter?” Leahy asks.
“I was underneath one of them, while the two laughed,” Ford says.
The exchange underscored how the alleged assault was both traumatizing and humiliating. It also girded Ford’s credibility, which Republicans have gone to great length to attack, showing the extent to which the incident is imprinted on her memory.
Christine Blasey Ford’s gut-wrenching testimony was a huge blow to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Republicans stacked the deck against Ford in the lead-up to her testimony about an alleged sexual assault committed by Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee when the two were in high school. They limited questioning to five minutes per senator. Given that all eleven Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee are white men, they brought in a woman, Maricopa County prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, to cross-examine Ford and keep their hands clean. They refused to subpoena a key witness, Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge, who allegedly committed the assault with Kavanaugh. They did not ask the FBI to investigate.
Ford released her opening statement, in which she details her allegation against Kavanaugh and discusses the profound impact the assault has had on her life, last night. The alleged assault, she wrote, “drastically altered” her life. For “a very long time,” she continues, she was “too afraid and ashamed to tell anyone these details.” And the details are harrowing, with Ford describing the deep dread she felt when Kavanaugh allegedly put his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming: “This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life.”
But Ford’s delivery, in person, was even more powerful. With her voice cracking, many in the room were in tears. Her use of first names made it personal. It destroyed any claim that she could have fabricated the incident.
Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the committee, used his opening remarks to attack Ford’s credibility and suggest that the allegations being brought against Kavanaugh were little more than an eleventh-hour political stunt—a Hail Mary to prevent an inevitable, deserved nomination. Kavanaugh has responded to the allegations in a similar fashion, presenting himself as a choir boy wronged by a partisan mob. But after her searing opening statement, there can be little doubt about Ford’s credibility now.
Are Republicans muddying the waters by dumping anonymous allegations against Kavanaugh?
On Wednesday night, the eve of the hearings where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and one of his accusers Christine Blasey Ford are to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, a torrent of additional allegations against the jurist started appearing in the press and on social media. Unlike the claims of Ford and two other women, these new allegations were anonymous and at times improbable.
As Politico writer Elana Schor explained, these new allegations came from documents released by Republican staffers in the Senate Judiciary Committee. They grew out of a process whereby the committee was investigating all leads sent to it, even unlikely ones. A senior Democratic aide complained to Schor that the GOP was “now releasing anonymous allegations in an effort to make all allegations look frivolous.”
Schor’s Twitter thread on the subject is worth reading:
Whatever the motives for the information dump, it was an irresponsible move that will only sow confusion. It illustrates the fact that in a judicial nomination, reports of criminal activity should be handed over to law enforcement agencies like the FBI, rather than kept in partisan hands.
Trump admits that he has a personal reaction to Kavanaugh accusation.
On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump gave a rare press conference, which quickly devolved into a strange free-association rant, with a special focus on the troubled Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
“It’s a horrible con game,” Trump said. “Hopefully over the next couple of days it will be settled up and solved and we will have a Supreme Court Justice who will go down as the greatest ever.” He praised Kavanaugh as a “tremendous genius.”
Trump did slightly qualify the “con game” remark by saying he was willing to listen to the accusers who have alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh. But the president also seemed to be under the mistaken impression that all three accusers would be speaking at a Senate hearing tomorrow, when in fact only one would be.
As the questioning proceeded, a testy Trump told a female reporter that, “You’ve been asking a question for ten minutes. Please sit down.”
Trump spoke passionately about how he himself has been accused of sexual assault. “I’ve had a lot of false charges against me, unfortunately,” He asserted. He claimed that four or five women who made these accusations were paid to do so. In fact, there are more than twenty allegations against Trump.
Asked why he gave men like Roy Moore, Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly the benefit of the doubt when they were accused, Trump said, “It’s not a benefit of the doubt. I’ve known them for a long time, a lot of these people.” The president also suggested that his predecessor George Washington would also be subject to personal attacks by the Democratic Party if he were nominated by the Supreme Court. “He may have had a bad past, who knows?” Trump asked. “Didn’t he have a couple of things in his past?”
Elsewhere in the press conference, he claimed China respected “Donald Trump’s very, very large brain.” He also referred to a Kurdish reporter as “Mr. Kurd.”
Trump’s United Nations performance shows that America First has become America isolated.
This was supposed to be the week that the Trump administration showcased its foreign policy with the president giving a high profile speech at the annual United Nations General Assembly. But Trump’s speech provoked laughter when he used the occasion to boast that he’s accomplished perhaps more than any other administration in history. It was a potent reminder that, two years into Trump’s bid for an America First foreign policy, America has a diminished global presence. Even when America is not mocked, it can be safely ignored.
As Brookings Institution fellow Thomas Wright shrewdly argued in The Atlantic, the shrinking stature of America is due partly to the fact that Trump and his National Security Advisor John Bolton are focused on esoteric bureaucratic battles at the expense of having a coherent global strategy.
As Wright notes:
[Trump] had nothing new to offer on China or Iran or Europe. Bizarrely, but not unexpectedly, there was no mention of the central theme of the National Security Strategy—that America’s most pressing challenge is a geopolitical competition with Russia and China. He reprised his old themes of blaming allies. And he defaulted to the pet projects of John Bolton, his national-security adviser, a man motivated more by legal theories than by foreign policy and the national interest. So we got a plan for protecting American sovereignty from the multilateralists (although not from Russian political interference). Obscure agreements, such as the UN Global Compact for Migration, were named and vilified.
In sum, Trump and Bolton were “fighting theological arguments about the nature of sovereignty instead of shaping geopolitical outcomes.”
Even when Trump did try to influence global opinion on a substantive issue, he found no eager ears to heed him. Trump made a great show about warning of the dangers of Iran’s alleged nuclear ambitions and called for renewed economic embargoes.
As Barbara Slavin of the Atlantic Council noted in Axios, Trump’s anti-Iran comments were tinged by impotent rage because the world clearly didn’t care what he said. “The Trump administration is angry that most of the world—including key allies Britain, France and Germany—have rejected its withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and are attempting to circumvent sanctions on Iran,” Slavin observes. “But overemphasizing the challenge Iran poses only further undercuts U.S. credibility and makes it easier for other nations, such as China, to actively oppose U.S. policy.”
The coup de grâceof Trump’s failed diplomacy came when he made a bizarre joke linking his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe:
Perhaps the best America can hope for is that Japan and the rest of the world continues to ignore Trump.
Trump of course, is an old hand at fending off accusations of sexual misconduct, with more than 20 women making allegations of varying severity against him. Trump has very strong views on how to handle such accusations. In Bob Woodward’s bookFear, there is an account of the president speaking to “a friend who had acknowledged some bad behavior toward women.”
According to Woodward, Trump said, “You’ve got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women. If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you’re dead. That was a big mistake you made. You didn’t come out guns blazing and just challenging them. You showed weakness. You’ve got to be strong. You’ve got to be aggressive. You’ve got to push back hard. You’ve got to deny anything that’s said about you. Never admit.”
This strategy has worked for Trump before, even if it is combined, after the release of the Access Hollywood tape, with a partial admission of wrongdoing (by describing his boasting of sexual assault as “locker-room banter”). But Trump was able to bluster through these accusations because he was in a zero-sum contest where the alternative was a widely unpopular politician (Hillary Clinton). The Kavanaugh nomination is different: Success hinges not on winning an electoral college majority but in persuading a handful of swing senators such as Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona.
The danger for Kavanaugh’s chances of confirmation is that Trump’s “push back on these women” strategy will alienate the swing senators. There are signs this is already happening, given a speech made by Flake on the Senate floor that specifically castigated Trump:
The other danger is that Trump’s intervention will turn the nomination process into an even bigger circus than before. This can be seen in Trump’s exchange with the attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing one of Kavanaugh’s accusers.
A third woman comes forward with allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.
In a sworn affidavit made public on Wednesday, Julie Swetnick says that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were present when she was gang raped at a Maryland house party in 1982. She does not directly accuse Kavanaugh of taking part in it, but alleges that he frequently drank to excess at similar house parties she attended in the early 1980s and says she witnessed him grope women without their consent.
Swetnick, who attended high school near where Kavanaugh lived and at the same time as him, also describes a culture of alcohol abuse and misogyny in which he and his friends took part. In her statement, she says that she witnessed Kavanaugh “consistently engage in excessive drinking and inappropriate contact of a sexual nature with women during the 1980s.” Though Kavanaugh has acknowledged some alcohol use during his high school and college years, he has disputed claims that he often became so inebriated that he would black out.
Kavanaugh has not yet responded to the latest allegation. In statements issued after Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez accused him of sexual assault over the past two weeks, the federal judge denied any allegations of sexual misconduct. Swetnick’s statement comes less than 24 hours before Kavanaugh and Blasey are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it’s likely that lawmakers will ask him questions about it.
It’s unclear how the new allegations will be received by the committee beyond that. Swetnick’s statement became public after it was posted on Twitter by her lawyer Michael Avenatti, who announced last weekend that he was representing a then-unnamed woman with allegations against Kavanaugh. Avenatti’s involvement has antagonized Republicans who see him as a sensationalist political opponent and frustrated Democrats who fear that his involvement could undermine their growing case against the Supreme Court nominee.
Little is also known about Swetnick herself. In the affidavit, she describes herself as a government employee with multiple security clearances related to her work for the Treasury and the Mint. Her claims are further bolstered by the fact that she was likely aware that lying in a sworn statement can carry criminal penalties and would jeopardize her ability to hold those clearances.