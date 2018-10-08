Menu
Jair Bolsonaro (Miguel Schincariol/AFP/Getty Images)

A good night for Brazil’s far right.

Jair Bolsonaro, a candidate who has spoken nostalgically of military dictatorship, appeared Sunday night to have won just under 47 percent in Brazil’s presidential election. He will now face a runoff in late October with his nearest rival, the leftist Worker’s Party candidate Fernando Haddad.

The election has been marked by controversy. The previous Worker’s Party candidate, 72-year-old former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was barred from running and remains in jail on corruption charges. (You can read The New Republic’s previous coverage of Lula’s fall, and the complicated position of the Brazilian left, here.) Haddad, a former education minister who won 29 percent of the vote Sunday, was only chosen to replace him in mid-September. Bolsonaro, meanwhile, was stabbed at a rally on September 7, his poll numbers rising slightly during his convalescence.

As detailed in The New Republic’s prior coverage of the faceoff, Bolsonaro approves of violence against gay people, has said the military dictatorship should have killed more, has told a congresswoman she was too ugly to rape, and dedicated a vote in 2016 to the memory of a torturer. He has won many supporters, however, as a populist law-and-order candidate amid economic stagnation—a potent combination, historically. The runoff October 28 will now determine whether he or Haddad wins the Brazilian presidency.

October 05, 2018

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Brett Kavanaugh will be a Supreme Court justice.

On Friday afternoon two undecided senators, Maine Republican Susan Collins and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, announced they would vote tomorrow to confirm Kavanaugh, ending the last-minute drama about whether the Republicans had the votes. Barring an unprecedented change of mind, President Donald Trump’s nominee will go through on a 51-49 vote.

Collins explained her vote in a speech on the Senate floor that echoed many of the arguments Kavanaugh himself made in last week’s contentious hearings. Just as Kavanaugh delivered highly partisan remarks that blamed Democrats and “millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups” as the source of opposition to him, Collins spoke out against “dark money” groups targeting the jurist.

“Interest groups have also spent an unprecedented amount of dark money opposing this nomination,” Collins complained. “One can only hope that the Kavanaugh nomination is where the process has finally hit rock bottom.”

But as CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski noted, Kavanaugh himself was also supported by dark money groups, including the Judicial Crisis Network, which spent $17 million to support Trump’s previous nominee, Neil Gorsuch:

Collins also argued that Kavanaugh was a moderate, Republican-nominated jurist in the tradition of Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy, and David H.Souter. As such, she said, he was likely to defend reproductive freedom as enshrined in Roe v. Wade. Many analysts found this argument far-fetched:

On the subject of the sexual assault accusations against Kavanaugh, Collins revealed herself to be a proponent of the mistaken identity theory that gained traction among some conservatives: that Christine Blasey Ford had been assaulted, but that she misidentified Kavanaugh as the attacker.

After Collins’s speech, Manchin explained to the press why he would vote for Kavanaugh—accompanied by chants of “shame” in the background.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty

The president of Interpol has disappeared, likely in China.

Interpol, the international organization to coordinate policing between 192 nations, is confronting an unsolved mystery in its own ranks with the disappearance of its president, Meng Hongwei. He hasn’t been seen since September 29, when he left France for China. In 2016, Meng became the first Chinese citizen to become head of Interpol. At the time, there was concern among human rights groups that he would be compromised because of China’s human right’s policy.

On Twitter, journalist Isaac Stone Fish, former Asia editor of Foreign Policy, speculated that Meng might have run into difficulties with the Communist Party.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Kavanaugh narrowly wins procedural vote but his final fate is uncertain.

With a 51-49 Senate vote for cloture, Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination has cleared the penultimate hurdle before the final vote, which could come as early as Saturday. The vote was along party lines with two exceptions: Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski voted no and West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted yes.

The narrowness of the victory points to an extremely close final vote. There are only four real uncertain votes: Murkowski, Manchin, Arizona Republican Jeff Flake and Maine Republican Susan Collins. Having voted no on cloture, Murkowski is unlikely to vote yes on the final vote, although anything is still possible. Kavanaugh would need to win three out of the four of this group.

What’s notable is that the situation remains in flux so close to the final vote. The murkiness was captured by conflicting analysis on Twitter:

Keith/Getty

The Nobel Prize honors #MeToo moment while Trump derides it.

Friday, October 5, is the first anniversary of The New York Times publishing its groundbreaking investigation of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual predation.

While the #MeToo movement began before the article, it’s fair to say the Weinstein revelations gave the cause of fighting gender inequality and sexual abuse a new surge of urgency and energy. With the publication of the article, the world truly entered the #MeToo era.

Two diametrically opposed events show how #MeToo defines the era. With his full-throttle support of his Supreme Court judicial nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which includes mocking one of the women who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault, President Donald Trump has made himself the avatar of the #MeToo backlash.

On Friday, the president tweeted:

While Trump derided victims of sexual violence as “screamers” and “paid professionals,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the annual Peace Prize to two activists who have made it their life work to combat the use of rape as a weapon of war: Dr. Denis Mukwege, a Congolese doctor who treats victims of rape and Nadia Murad, a Iraqi spokesperson for the cause of those who, like herself, were raped by the Islamic State.

“Denis Mukwege is the helper who has devoted his life to defending these victims,” the Committee wrote. “Nadia Murad is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others.”

Michael Reynolds-Pool/Getty I

Kavanaugh confesses he was “too emotional” at the Senate hearings.

One of the strangest Supreme Court nominations in American history continues to surprise. On Thursday, Brett Kavanaugh used a Wall Street Journal essay to address critics who thought he broke norms with his highly partisan and angry rhetoric during the hearings last week. In those hearings, Kananaugh blamed accusations of sexual assault made against him on a conspiracy of Democrats who wanted “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He also raised the spectre of revenge, warning Democrats that “what goes around comes around.”

After his tirade, there were understandable concerns, voiced by figures like former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, about whether Kavanaugh had the proper temperament for the highest court of the land.

Kavanaugh’s Wall Street Journal essay was clearly meant to assuage such worries, an intent visible even in the headline: “I am an Independent, Impartial Judge.”

On the face of it, it’s strange that this claim has to be made. After all, independence and impartiality are the bare minimum qualities any judge should have, not just a Supreme Court justice. If Kavanaugh has to assert that he possesses these qualities, then that suggests a deep flaw in his nomination.

In his mea culpa, Kavanaugh justifies his injudicious remarks by saying they sprang from personal sources:

I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been. I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.

Even on its own terms, these comments make no sense. How would blaming a Democratic conspiracy and raising the prospect of revenge (“what goes around comes around”) please his parents, his wife or his daughters?

As New York University historian Tom Sugrue tweeted:

October 04, 2018

Allison Shelley / Getty Images

Retired Justice John Paul Stevens: Brett Kavanaugh isn’t qualified for the Supreme Court.

The Palm Beach Post’s Lulu Ramadan reported that Stevens told a small crowd at an event in Florida that the beleaguered Supreme Court nominee had disqualified himself with his performance at last week’s Senate hearing.

Stevens is hardly alone in that conclusion. His remarks are still an extraordinary step for a Supreme Court justice to take, even in retirement. Though the justices often disagree with one another in private, they typically maintain a united front in public and virtually never offer even indirect criticism of colleagues on the record. (Stevens and Sandra Day O’Connor did criticize the Senate’s handling of the vacancy left by Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016.)

Stevens’s remarks follow an unprecedented level of opposition to Kavanaugh’s confirmation from the American legal community, citing both the sexual assault allegations against him and his partisan performance last week. An open letter criticizing Kavanaugh’s aggression and injudicious temperament during the hearing garnered the signatures of more than 1,700 law professors from across the country by Thursday afternoon. The American Bar Association also made a rare intervention by urging senators to reopen the FBI’s background check process after the hearing.

It’s unlikely that Stevens’s critique will carry great weight among Republican senators. Though Stevens himself once identified as a Republican and was appointed to the high court by Gerald Ford, he ended his judicial career as the leader of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing as the GOP moved further to the right. He also drew conservatives’ wrath earlier this year by publishing an op-ed calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed after a series of school shootings.

Zach Gibson/Getty

Kavanaugh’s strategy pays off as reaction to FBI probe breaks down along partisan lines.

Senators are starting to react to the now completed FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Predictably, there is a sharp partisan divide. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a press conference that the report “looks to be the product of an incomplete investigation that was limited, perhaps by the White House.”

Republicans, even those who are considered swing votes on the Kavanaugh nomination, took the opposite tack. “It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Maine Senator Susan Collins said. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, who was instrumental in getting the FBI investigation launched, took the same line. “I had planned to vote for him before, but I certainly wanted the FBI, the professionals, to look at it,” Flake said. “And they have. I think they’ve been thorough.”

The partisan divide is a good portent for Kavanaugh and vindicates the tactics used by the jurist and the Trump administration of turning the nomination into a question of party loyalty. In hearings last Thursday, Kavanaugh painted opposition to him as being politically motivated.

“This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record,” Kavanaugh thundered. “Revenge on behalf of the Clintons. and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

The message to the GOP was clear: Opposition to me is coming from biased Democrats, so loyal Republicans should rally to my side. In a rally on Monday night, President Donald Trump described Democrats who opposed Kavanaugh as “evil people.”

Kavanaugh and Trump made a gamble that they could afford to alienate Democrats with this strident rhetoric because it would bring Republicans, who have a bare majority in the Senate, in line. This strategy seems to be paying off.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

If many millennial Democrats had their way, Bernie Sanders would be barred from running for president.

A new BuzzFeed and Maru/Blue poll found that 25 percent of Democrats between the ages of 22 and 37 believe that people over 65 years are too old for run for president, while another 22 percent believe the age limit should be 70 years old. This would rule out potential 2020 Democratic contenders including Bernie Sanders (77), Joe Biden (75) and Elizabeth Warren (69).

And yet, the poll also found that almost half of millennial Democrats consider themselves democratic socialists or socialists. Sanders has used both labels to describe himself. The poll did not define “socialist,” “socialism,” or “democratic socialist” for its respondents.

If Bernie had won the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, when he was 75, he would have been the oldest nominee in U.S. history. Hillary Clinton, at 69, went on to become the oldest nominee in the Democratic Party’s 188-year history.

A YouGov poll from 2015 found that the vast majority of Americans would set the “ideal” age range for a new president much lower than Clinton or Sanders’s ages. Less than 1 percent of Americans said the “ideal” is 70 years old or higher, while 92 percent put the ideal range below 60. There was a relatively small difference between Democratic and Republican preferences on this issue: both groups were most likely to pick 50-59 age range as the ideal age range.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty

Major hacking stories about Russia and China confirm that this is the age of cyber-war.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Justice announced it was charging seven Russian intelligence agents—employed by the Russian Central Intelligence Agency equivalent, commonly known as the GRU—with hacking. The move came hot on the heels of British and Dutch officials accusing GRU agents of hacking investigations looking into chemical weapons attacks in Syria and the 2014 downing of an airliner over Eastern Ukraine. 

The same morning, Bloomberg published a blockbuster report alleging that Chinese spies had pulled off a far-reaching hardware hack using microchips planted on the motherboards made by a company called Supermicro, which ended up being used by more than thirty firms. Bloomberg describes the hack as “the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies.”

Taken together, the three news stories illustrate that cyber-war is now a major battlefront between great powers

In a press statement, the Department of Justice claimed that “beginning in or around December 2014 and continuing until at least May 2018, the conspiracy conducted persistent and sophisticated computer intrusions affecting U.S. persons, corporate entities, international organizations, and their respective employees located around the world, based on their strategic interest to the Russian government.”

Three of the seven Russian intelligence agents charged by the Department of Justice  were also charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for alleged hacking as part of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

At a NATO meeting in Brussels, British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson condemned alleged Russian cyber attacks on Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which Dutch officials claimed took place in April and were disrupted. Holland has expelled four Russian intelligence officers allegedly involved in the attack.  

“This is not the actions of a great power,” Williamson said. “This is the actions of a pariah state, and we will continue working with allies to isolate them; make them understand they cannot continue to conduct themselves in such a way.”

The Bloomberg story on Chinese microchips shows that Russia is not the only cyber-war threat. As Bloomberg reports, when Amazon investigated servers sold to them by Elemental Technologies, which used the serves of Supermicro, they made a startling discovery: “Nested on the servers’ motherboards, the testers found a tiny microchip, not much bigger than a grain of rice, that wasn’t part of the boards’ original design. Amazon reported the discovery to U.S. authorities, sending a shudder through the intelligence community. Elemental’s servers could be found in Department of Defense data centers, the CIA’s drone operations, and the onboard networks of Navy warships. And Elemental was just one of hundreds of Supermicro customers.”

Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty

Kavanaugh witnesses who were ignored by the FBI are turning to the media.

The FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh seems to have been highly circumscribed, with many potential witnesses going uninterviewed. On Wednesday, NBC News reported that more than 40 witnesses who wanted to talk to the FBI weren’t able to.

The same day, The New Yorker, which broke the story of Deborah Ramirez’s allegation that Kavanaugh at a Yale party pushed his genitals into her face which led to non-consensual touching, also recorded that they were in contact with witnesses that the FBI had not responded to. “Several people interested in speaking to the F.B.I. expressed exasperation in interviews with The New Yorker at what they perceived to be a lack of interest in their accounts,” the magazine noted.

Ramirez herself felt that a disservice was done to her story by the agency’s unwillingness to talk to potentially corroborating witnesses. “I am very alarmed, first, that I was denied an FBI investigation for five days, and then, when one was granted, that it was given on a short timeline and that the people who were key to corroborating my story have not been contacted,” Ramirez told The New Yorker. “I feel like I’m being silenced.”

Among those who tried to talk to the FBI and failed was Kenneth G. Appold, a professor at Princeton Theological Seminary, who claims he heard about Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior toward Ramirez within a day of it happening.

As The New Yorker notes, Appold was not alone:

In addition to Appold, several other former Yale classmates said that they had reached out to the F.B.I. about Kavanaugh but had not received a response. Stephen Kantrowitz, a former Yale classmate, said in a text message that, “No one who lived in Lawrance Hall (so far as I know) has been contacted by the FBI What a charade.”