Are Chinese and Russian spies getting the goods from Trump’s iPhone?

The New York Times is reporting that intelligence agencies believe that Chinese and Russian spies are habitually listening in on phone conversations President Donald Trump has because of his preference for using an unsecured iPhone. The president likes to use the iPhone because it contains his contact list and also allows him to reach out to cronies that his staff might not want him talking to. But the insecure line is easily accessed by foreign powers.

According to the newspaper, “The officials said they have also determined that China is seeking to use what it is learning from the calls—how Mr. Trump thinks, what arguments tend to sway him and to whom he is inclined to listen—to keep a trade war with the United States from escalating further. In what amounts to a marriage of lobbying and espionage, the Chinese have pieced together a list of the people with whom Mr. Trump regularly speaks in hopes of using them to influence the president, the officials said.”

The Russian government is also reputedly spying on the president’s phone calls but is less inclined to use information to manipulate Trump because they regard him as already simpatico with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The saving grace of the situation can be found in President Trump’s paranoia and lack of policy of knowledge, both of which act as guardrails preventing him from blurting out important secrets.

“Administration officials said Mr. Trump’s longtime paranoia about surveillance—well before coming to the White House he believed his phone conversations were often being recorded—gave them some comfort that he was not disclosing classified information on the calls,” The New York Times observes. “They said they had further confidence he was not spilling secrets because he rarely digs into the details of the intelligence he is shown and is not well versed in the operational specifics of military or covert activities.”

Did anyone not see this Megyn Kelly fiasco coming?

When Megyn Kelly first moved from Fox to NBC, critics predicted sensibility clashes. Now, unconfirmed reports that NBC has booted the host for defending Halloween blackface costumes seem to have proven the critics right.

Kelly made her name as a Fox News host who specialized in racial provocation. She used her platform on national television to hype threat of the utterly marginal New Black Panther Party, repeatedly denigrated black victims of police violence (describing a teen who was manhandled by a cop as “no saint”), and decrying what she called the “thug mentality” in the black community.

Describing Kelly as a “racial demagogue” in early 2017, Jamelle Bouie of Slate listed off some of her more egregious moments:

In 2013, in reaction to my colleague Aisha Harris’ Slate piece, “Santa Claus Should Not Be a White Man Anymore,” the Fox anchor infamously claimed that both Santa Claus and Jesus of Nazareth were white men. “Jesus was a white man, too … he’s a historical figure and that’s a verifiable fact, as is Santa.” (The truth is that “white” as a political or racial category didn’t exist in either 1st century Palestine or 3rd and 4th century Turkey—and that Santa’s not real.) In 2015, Kelly insisted that the racist emails exchanged by officials in Ferguson, Missouri—which included a joke about a man seeking “welfare” for his dogs because they are “mixed in color, unemployed, lazy, can’t speak English and have no frigging clue who their Daddies are”—were normal. Kelly has repeatedly invited former Los Angeles Police Department officer Mark Fuhrman on her show to discuss cases of police abuse—where both dismiss the role of racism in police shootings of black Americans.

When Kelly was hired by NBC at the beginning of 2017, there was much speculation that her record as a racist provocateur would come back and haunt her.

“Can Megyn Kelly escape her past?” Caitlin Flanagan asked in The Atlantic. The answer she provided was prophetic:

Fox News can turn a nobody into a star—but only of a certain size. You can’t become a Katie Couric or a Diane Sawyer or a Barbara Walters at Fox, so Megyn Kelly is off to the big time, which will crush her. NBC is not going to let her roll her eyes at black activists, or tell her audience that Santa is white, or hector a Planned Parenthood supporter with a horrified “Where’s your humanity?” Her recent adoption of Sheryl Sandberg–style “you go, girl” feminism isn’t going to help her either. There are only so many uplifting reports on workplace mentoring you can file before sleepy viewers start clicking around. The reason Kelly was so great at Fox is that, unlike just about every other woman to be called this, she actually is a badass. Settle for More aside, she’s spent her career really not caring if you think she’s a racist or a pro-lifer or a bully. She’s a strong, strong woman—but she won’t be one at NBC. She’ll be like everyone else.

Saudi Arabia now says Khashoggi’s killing might have been “premeditated.”

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s state media carried a message from the public prosecutor saying that new evidence suggests that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was an act of “premeditated” murder. This new finding was a result, the public prosecutor asserts, of new information received from a joint Saudi-Turkish investigation.

This represents yet another dramatic shift in the Saudi story. When Khashoggi went missing on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the Saudi government initially claimed he had left the consulate. But they were unable to provide information to verify this claim. Then the Saudi government floated the idea that Khashoggi was killed by rogue agents. Later, after international pressure, the Saudi government acknowledged that Khashoggi had died in the consulate but said it was the accidental result of a fistfight.

The new line comes closest to confirming Saudi government responsibility for the killing but it still leaves unanswered the question of who ordered the alleged assassination. It’s likely that the Saudi government will continue to maintain that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the effective leader of the nation, bears no personal responsibility.

The changing Saudi story comes as a result of the Turkish government repeatedly leaking information pointing towards Saudi government culpability.

As The New York Times reports, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on Wednesday called Mr. Khashoggi’s killing ‘premeditated murder’ and asked a series of leading questions about who in Riyadh had ordered the operation. Turkish officials have leaked several details that point to premeditation, including the fact that a member of the Saudi team that flew to Istanbul resembled Mr. Khashoggi, dressed in his clothes and walked around Istanbul to create a false trail of security camera images that appeared to show the journalist alive.”

October 24, 2018

Virginia becomes the latest state to begin investigating the Catholic church.

Prompted by the grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania which alleged a many-decades-long pattern of sexual abuse and cover-ups in the Catholic Church harming more than a thousand children, thirteen other states are now carrying out their own inquiries. On Wednesday, Mark Herring, Attorney General of Virginia, announced he was opening up an “on going investigation” to determine whether a similar pattern occurred in his state. To that end, he’s established a hotline number for victims of clerical abuse.

Virginia joins the twelve other states plus Washington, D.C. (which announced a similar probe yesterday). According to The Washington Post, Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington “described the attention on the church as generally unfair and biased, and they emphasize that most abuse reports were decades ago.” Cardinal Wuerl himself has been criticized for his handling of abuse cases. He’s stated his intent to resign his post, which he still holds pending Pope Francis naming a replacement.

Herring denies any anti-religious bias, saying he was the church-going grandson of a Presbyterian minister. “Few people in our lives are more trusted and, therefore, more powerful than our faith leaders, especially as we’re growing up,” Herring said. “We look to them for strength in difficult times, spiritual growth and maturity, understanding. I know this is true in my own life. Sadly we have learned that trust and power can be abused and exploited, even in communities of faith, even against children.”

Aside from Virginia, there are investigations in New York, New Jersey, Missouri, and Kentucky, among other states.

Prominent right-wingers spread false-flag conspiracy theories about bombing attempts.

The Daily Beast is reporting that prominent right-wing voices, some of whom have access to the Republican political elite, are already suggesting that the string of bomb attempts targeting prominent Democrats reported by law enforcement Wednesday morning is actually a liberal deception. Radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested the bombing attempts served a political “purpose.” He also noted that, “It’s happening in October. There’s a reason for this.”

Pursuing this argument, Limbaugh said, “there’s a smell test that this stuff has to pass, and, so far, a lot of people’s noses are in the air, not quite certain of what to make of this....Republicans just don’t do this kind of thing.”

Frank Gaffney, founder of the Center for Security Policy, tweeted:

Simply on its own terms, Gaffney’s tweet makes little sense: Sending bombs through the mail always carries the risk of killing people, such as postal workers, even if the intended targets are unharmed.*

Michael Flynn Jr., son of the former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, tweeted that the “timing” of the bomb attempts against billionaire donor George Soros and Bill and Hillary Clinton was “awfully suspicious.” He later deleted the tweet.

These are all figures of the hard right, but they can’t be dismissed as marginal, at least not when Republicans are in power. Limbaugh has a a large audience and President Donald Trump has called into the show as a guest. Flynn Jr. participated in the transition between the Obama administration and the Trump administration. Gaffney is closely allied with current National Security Advisor John Bolton, who helped Gaffney overcome being banned from speaking at CPAC. In other words, these conspiracy theories are being spread by figures with connections to the highest levels of American government.

*Reporting since time of publication has indicated that at least one of the bombs may have been hand-delivered.

Republicans decry toxic politics amid bomb scares, but refrain from self-reflection.

In the wake of bombs sent to several prominent Democrats, conservative politicians and media outlets are emphasizing the need for civility—but failing to name figures who have legitimized political violence, notably President Donald Trump.

At a rally in Montana last Thursday, the president praised congressman Greg Gianforte, who had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault after body slamming a reporter for The Guardian. “Any guy who can do a body-slam,” Trump told the cheering crowd. “He’s my guy.” These words are part of a pattern of Trump inciting or praising violence against journalists and protestors.

The attempted bombings have targeted both politicians and political activists. To date, the list of intended targets include Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan, billionaire donor George Soros, and former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Speaking on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney linked the bombings to “toxic politics at its worst.” He added, “It bleeds over into absolute violence. And that’s absolutely wrong.” He didn’t specify a source of this “toxic” politics.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz tweeted:

This call for “civil” disagreement rings hollow considering that just the previous night he commented that his Democratic opponent for the U.S. Senate, Beto O’Rourke, should share “a double-occupancy cell with Hillary Clinton.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement saying, “We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and other public figures.” Yesterday, she had tweeted:

As with Cruz, Sanders might want to reflect on whether her words and those of her boss might have contributed to the toxic politics that are fueling political violence.

Is someone trying to assassinate top Democrats?

The Secret Service said on Wednesday morning that it intercepted two “potential explosive devices” sent to Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on Tuesday. The announcement comes one day after law-enforcement officials recovered a mail bomb delivered to billionaire investor George Soros.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.” Obama lives in Washington, D.C., while the Clintons and Soros live in New York. The Time Warner Center, which houses CNN’s New York studios, has also been evacuated due to a suspicious package that was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan.

The return address on all of the packages was that of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose office in Florida also has been evacuated due to a suspicious package addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder. Like Brennan, Holder served during the Obama administration.

No suspects have been arrested, but the choice of targets and the proximity to the election points towards a political motive. Soros in particular is the subject of numerous conspiracy theories, sometimes with anti-Semitic overtones, related to his prominent funding of liberal causes. The New York Times reported that federal law-enforcement officials said the devices sent to all three people resembled each other.

Two federal officials have been assassinated in the last 30 years, though a grim streak of luck has prevented the number from being far higher. In 2017, a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice, severely wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and other bystanders. Scalise’s presence may have prevented an even greater tragedy: The Capitol Police officers who shot and killed the gunman were only present because of his position in the House leadership.

Scalise’s shooting came six years after a gunman shot Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords in the back of the head during an event in Tucson. Giffords survived her injuries, though the gunman killed federal judge John Roll and five others shortly thereafter. Roll was the first federal official to be murdered in office since a mail bomb killed federal judge Robert Vance in 1989.

This post is being updated as more information become available.

The free market harshly judges Steve Bannon’s value as a dining companion.

Bannon, the former CEO for the Trump campaign and erstwhile presidential advisor, is scheduled to speak on Friday at the the Hillsborough County Republican Party’s dinner in Tampa Bay, Florida. The event is a fundraiser, although, as the Tampa Bay Times reports, it won’t be raising much money from attendees.

The dinner originally hoped to raise money by charging $20,000 per seat for ten guests to sit at Bannon’s table. There were further VIP tickets going for $1000 a piece. General admission for the event was set at $125.

Ticket prices were dramatically cut last week, when you could pay $5,000 for proximity to Bannon, $300 for a VIP seat, and $50 for general admission. The bargain prices were offered, according to a Facebook post, because “We want to pack the house!!!”

On Monday, an email went out saying the entire event would be free. “The Trump Anniversary Dinner with Steve Bannon this Friday will be COMPLEMENTARY TO ALL,” one of the organizer of the event wrote in a mass email. “We have a donor who will cover our expenses.”

If this trajectory continues, it’s entirely possible that by Friday, Tampa Bay Republicans will be dragging people from the street and offering them money to attend the event.

On Tuesday, Bannon gave a speech at Staten Island and screened his movie Trump at War. According to The New York Daily News, 38 people attended the event.

Trump hopes to prevaricate his way to victory with immigration hysteria.

The White House has scored a major propaganda coup by getting the story of the “caravan” of migrants supposedly heading towards the American border to dominate headlines. But as The Daily Beast reports, that story is based on on “mistruths and embellishment.”

One senior administration official told the website that, “It doesn’t matter if it’s 100 percent accurate.” The official justified the falsehoods by saying, “This is the play.”

A GOP operative took the same line, saying, “Soros is probably not masterminding these people coming to the border.” The operative added that, “When it comes to allowing segments of the base to believe what they want to believe, it happens on both sides. Republicans are no more guilty of it than Democrats.”

The appeal of the “caravan” story is that it riles up the Republican base, as did fear of mass migration from Latin American in other recent cycles. “It’s an issue that motivates Trump’s most ardent conservative base,” the operative told The Daily Beast. “If your worry was that we’re not going to be able to turn our base voters out, well—what’s the opposite of kryptonite?”

In a press gaggle on Tuesday as to whether there is proof of his earlier claim that there were “Middle Easterners” in the “caravan” President Donald Trump responded. “There could very well be.” Asked again if there was proof, he said, “There is no proof of anything.” It was unclear whether he was addressing the issue on hand or making a broader statement of epistemological nihilism.

October 23, 2018

White nationalist Richard Spencer accused of assault by his wife.

BuzzFeed is reporting that in divorce filings Nina Koupriianova alleges that her husband Richard Spencer, a prominent white nationalist, was “physically, emotionally, verbally and financially abusive.” In the filings, Koupriianova describes incidents of “being hit, being grabbed, being dragged around by her hair, being held down in a manner causing bruising, and being prevented from calling for help.”

The filings also include copies of emails and transcripts of phone calls. In one phone call, Spencer allegedly asked Koupriianova, “Do you think your parents will attend your funeral?”

Koupriianova also describes an incident in 2011 where she was dragged down the stairs. “I was very sick with the stomach flu, could not keep food or water down, and wanted to stay in bed recovering. Mr. Spencer wanted to watch a movie downstairs and did not take ‘no’ for an answer,” Koupriianova writes. “He dragged me out of bed by my arms, legs, and hair, dragged me down the stairs, and threw me onto the couch. At that point he calmed down and turned on his movie. The incident resulted in bruises.”

Koupriianova and Spencer married in 2010 and have two children. The filings also claim Spencer was verbally abusive in front of the children.

In court filings, Spencer himself stated that, “I dispute many of her assertions” and that he, “denies each, every, and all allegations.”

Spencer was a widely discussed figure in during Donald Trump’s political rise in 2015 and 2016 because he articulated the ideals of the “alt-right” (a movement he claims to have named). More recently, Spencer’s political star has waned after losing his perch on social media outlets such as Facebook.

White House Council of Economic Advisers denounces socialism, Marx, Lenin, Mao, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration’s Council of Economic Advisers released a report on “The Opportunity Costs of Socialism.” Responding to the increased prominence of democratic socialism in American politics, the report warned that socialist policies would wreck the economy.

The report repeatedly conflated different forms of socialism, mixing together the autocratic policies of states like the Soviet Union and Maoist China with democratic socialism. “The socialist narrative names the oppressors of the vulnerable, such as the bourgeoisie (Marx), kulaks (Lenin), landlords (Mao), and giant corporations (Sanders and Warren),” the report argues.

The report does also discuss the democratic socialism practiced by some European countries. It argues that those countries are not really socialist and also that they are poorer than the United States. “In many respects, the Nordic countries’ policies now differ significantly from what economists have in mind when they think of socialism,” the report contends. “Living standards in the Nordic countries are at least 15 percent lower than in the United States.” The last claim seems dubious both factually (Norway has a substantially higher per capita income than the United States) and also irrelevant if the Nordic countries are not really socialist.

As Sarah Kliff of Vox notes, the report also accidentally makes the case for single-payer healthcare—while arguing against it. The document features a chart which, “compares wait times for seniors in countries like Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States. It purports to show that seniors in single-payer countries wait much longer than those here in the United States.” But as Kliff observes, American seniors themselves have a form of socialized medicine: Medicare. So the chart merely confirms that Medicare is compatible with brief wait times.