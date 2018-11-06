Menu
Steve King closes out his campaign with racism, homophobia and a press ban.

The controversial Iowa congressman continues to be one of America’s most inflammatory politicians. On Monday, he joked that there could be new Supreme Court openings because Justices Elena Kagan and Sona Sotomayor “will elope to Cuba.” The same day, King also made a comment that seemed to liken Mexicans to “dirt.”

As The Weekly Standard reports, King made the comments while talking to constituents about pheasant hunting and soil depletion. The conversation went like this:

King: I raised a bunch this year, and they don’t have enough bite. I guess I’m going to have to go and get some dirt from Mexico to grow the next batch.”

[Laughs]

Audience member: Trust me, it’s already on its way.

King: Well, yeah, there’s plenty of dirt, it’s coming from the West Coast, too. And a lot of other places, besides. This is the most dirt we’ve ever seen.

It’s difficult to read King’s comments as anything other than a veiled insult aimed at Mexicans.

On Tuesday, King’s office banned the Des Moines Register, Iowa’s leading newspaper, from a campaign event. Jeff King, the congressman’s son and a staffer on the campaign, explained in an email that, “We are not granting credentials to the Des Moines Register or any other leftist propaganda media outlet with no concern for reporting the truth.”

Georgia (where else?) is bedeviled by long lines and voting problems.

The Associated Press is reporting hours-long waits and equipment malfunctions at polls across America. “Some of the biggest problems Tuesday were in Georgia, a state with a hotly contested gubernatorial election. Voters reported waiting up to three hours to vote,” the AP said. “At a polling place in Snellville, Georgia, more than 100 people took turns sitting in children’s chairs and on the floor as they waited in line for hours.” In Atlanta, election officials blamed delays on the failure of absent workers and overworked machines.

Politico Magazine’s Michael Grunwald, however, reported that voting is going smoothly in most of Georgia:

It’s likely that part of the trouble is due to heavier than expected turnout, swamping the system. But in Georgia, as elsewhere, some of the problems could be deliberate. Brian Kemp, the secretary of state who is both overseeing the election and running for governor, has been accused of engaging in systematic voter suppression.

The Supreme Court’s weakening of the Voters Right Act of 1965 might also play a role. “More than 200 polls have closed since the Roberts Court gave the state a green light to discriminate,” Bob Moser noted in The New Republic in October. “And as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution revealed this summer (Kemp’s secretary of state office conveniently keeps no track of the closures), they correlate in near-perfect synchronicity with concentrations of high poverty rates across the state—the places where fewer people have cars to drive to the polls, where public transportation is often non-existent, and where African Americans vote Democratic.”

UN uncovers mass graves left by the Islamic State in Iraq.

The BBC is reporting that a United Nations investigation has found 202 mass graves, which might contain between 6,000 and 12,000 victims, in Ninevah, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar in Iraq. The killings occurred between 2014 and 2017, when the Islamic State held territory. According to the BBC, the victims include “women, children, the elderly, people with disabilities, foreign workers, and members of the Iraqi security forces.”

The full UN report calls for greater funding and resources to examine the mass graves, with an eye toward eventually building a war crimes or genocide case:

Mass grave sites could potentially contain critical forensic material that may not only assist in the identification of victims’ remains, but also build an understanding around the scale of abuses and violations that occurred and support the process of determining whether the acts that led to these mass graves amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. The evidence gathered from these sites will be central to ensuring credible investigations, prosecutions and convictions, in accordance with international due process standards. Exhumations not in line with international standards and best practice could lead to the destruction or loss of critical evidence and complicate the identification of bodies, thereby extending the grief of affected families and undermining their right to truth, justice and reparations.

The Islamic State has been largely vanquished in Iraq, although there are still pockets of the nation where the group persists. The United Nations is calling for Iraq to set up a centralized registry to more efficiently help survivors find out information about the dead.

Trump, personally, decided to make migrants the core midterm issue.

Republicans prepared closing ads for the midterms that would echo Ronald Reagan’s famous “morning in America” ads from 1984 and tout the strong economy, but President Donald Trump personally nixed them. Instead, according to a CNN report, Trump preferred to end the campaign by stirring up xenophobic paranoia about immigration.

The president’s decision was partially a product of his concern he needed a way to change the media narrative in the wake of news about a bomber targeting his political opponents and the anti-Semitic massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Republican officials told CNN that Trump “hated” the upbeat, positive ads about the thriving economy and instead the president “insisted to aides that his closing argument for the midterm elections would be a hardline anti-immigration message to fire up his core supporters.”

The result was the now infamous ad featuring Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who killed two police officers. The ad has been rejected for being misleading and racist by NBC, CNN, Fox, and Facebook. Trump gave it his personal stamp of approval by tweeting it.

Trump’s rejection of the more positive message is indicative of one of his political weaknesses. He has a limited tonal range and is most comfortable when pushing a divisive “us versus them” message. While not averse to boasting his accomplishments, he has trouble selling a message that things are getting better.

Fox News is officially Trump TV.

On Tuesday, the White House billed Fox News host Sean Hannity as a “special guest” at President Donald Trump’s final pre-election rally in Missouri, saying he would appear alongside radio host Rush Limbaugh and singer Lee Greenwood. But after an outcry from critics, Hannity tweeted that he was not there to drum up support for the president or Republicans, but to interview Trump for his radio show. Fox News told journalistic outlets the same thing.

Then, twelve hours after the White House’s announcement, Trump called Hannity onstage, where he labeled the journalists covering the rally “fake news” and spouted Trump’s 2020 reelection slogan, “Promises Made, Promises Kept.” Bizarrely, Hannity also claimed he had “no idea” Trump was going to call him to the stage. Fox News host Jeanine Pirro also appeared with Trump.

It was inevitable that Trump, Hannity, and Pirro would appear together at a campaign rally. Hannity and Pirro’s coverage has mirrored and amplified the White House’s messaging since Trump’s inauguration. But a number of journalists and pundits criticized Hannity’s decision to campaign on behalf of Trump and Republicans.

Under Roger Ailes, Fox News would block these blatant displays of favoritism to preserve a fig leaf of journalistic integrity that pundits like Hannity and Pirro have never deserved. Back in 2010, the network canceled a Hannity appearance at a Tea Party rally, fearing that it would damage the institution’s journalistic integrity. That integrity is long gone, at least for the network’s late-night stars—and especially for Hannity. This will damage the credibility of actual journalists like Shep Smith and Chris Wallace, but in a way it’s more honest, too: Fox News has always been more of a Republican propaganda outlet than a news organization. It’s finally admitting it.

Will bad weather really decrease Democratic turnout?

“It’s raining out, right? That’s Republican weather,” Bob Hugin, a New Jersey Republican running for U.S. Senate, said at a campaign event Monday. He hoped the bad weather would continue into Tuesday, discouraging Democrats from going to the polls. “God’s always looking out for us,” he said.

Hugin is getting what he wanted. As of early Tuesday morning, CNN reported, a “significant storm system” was forming over the middle of the country, which “could bring nasty weather to the Northeast, Midwest and South on Election Day.”

Some research does suggest that rain is Republican weather. A 2007 study found that “rain significantly reduces voter participation”—and decreased turnout tends to benefit Republicans. Another study published last year suggested that rain can actually affect voters’ moods. “When the weather is bad ... people tend to be more risk-averse,” the study’s co-author Yusaku Horiuchi told The New York Times. “When people become more risk-averse, people are more likely to be more conservative, and therefore they’re likely to vote for the Republicans instead of the Democrats.”

But Democrats have no reason to freak out. For one, the studies that show benefits for Republicans are not definitive. A 2016 study disputed the finding of the 2007 study that rainfall benefits Republicans,” the The Dallas Morning News pointed out Monday. That study showed that bad weather on Election Day might actually benefit Democrats due to the rise in early voting and mail-in ballots, which Democrats are more likely to use.

In any case, all the research on how rainstorms affect Election Day show a relatively small impact. So if the political forecast calls for a Blue Wave, it will probably come, rain or shine.

Trump incites a “lock her up” chant against women who make sexual harassment accusations.

At a rally in Indiana, President Donald Trump closed out his midterm campaigning by returning to the accusations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Trump told the story of one of the women whose accusations was investigated by the Senate Judiciary Committee, although it didn’t receive much media attention or get taken up by the Democrats. “This woman came out and said she made up the story,” Trump said. This incited the crowd to go into an extended “lock her up” chant, which the president egged on by raising his hands like a conductor. Then Trump extended his critique to other women who made similar accusations, including presumably those that were much more substantial, such as Christine Blasey Ford and Debbie Ramirez.

“And they gotta look at the other ones also, folk,” Trump muttered. “Take a look at the other ones, folks.”

Later at another Trump rally in Missouri, Rush Limbaugh made a more familiar use of “lock her up.” The radio host accused Hillary Clinton of colluding with Russia and rigging an election. This immediately got the crowd worked up into a frenzy.

November 05, 2018

Amazon decides that two new headquarters are better than one.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the retail tech giant is modifying its much-anticipated opening of a second headquarters. The company has decided to open two headquarters, instead of one as originally planned.

As the newspaper notes, “The driving force behind the decision to build two equal offices in addition to the company’s headquarters in Seattle is recruiting enough tech talent, according to the person familiar with the company’s plans. The move will also ease potential issues with housing, transit and other areas where adding tens of thousands of workers could cause problems.”

Twenty cities are on the shortlist for possible the new headquarters but, according to the Journal, three of those cities lead the pack: New York, Dallas, and Crystal City (in Virginia).

New York state governor Andrew Cuomo has said, “I’ll change my name to Amazon Cuomo if that’s what it takes.”

Anti-immigrant Trump ad rejected by Fox, NBC, Facebook, and other outlets.

The campaign spot commonly described as the Willie Horton ad of 2018 is being rejected by large media outlets, including those with a history of friendliness towards the Republican Party. To date, the firms who have said they will no longer air the ad include Facebook, Fox, NBC, and CNN.

The ad shows Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented immigrant who killed two police officers, and claims that Democrats would flood the country with criminal immigrants. This message is reinforced with images of what looks like a horde of immigrants rushing the border. 

The ad is offensive both on a general level (immigrants are not a criminal class) and on specific facts (Bracamontes had, as it turns out, been released in 1998 by then-sheriff Joe Arpaio, a noted Trump supporter who had been pardoned by the president, and the last time he entered America was under the Republican administration of George W. Bush). 

NBC aired the ad during Sunday Night Football, but promised not to air it again, stating, “After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible.” Fox issued a similar statement:  “Upon further review, Fox News pulled the ad yesterday and it will not appear on either Fox News Channel or Fox Business Network.” Arguably the damage from the ad has already been done, since it was seen by millions. (Sunday Night Football averaged 21 million viewers.)

When asked about the ad, the president said, “I don’t know about it ... a lot of things are offensive. Your questions are offensive a lot of times.”

Trump decries voter suppression even as he practices it.

On Monday morning, the president of the United States sent out two tweets that touched on the subject of voter suppression:

In the first tweet, Trump is recasting the concept of voter suppression to include the posting of poll results unfavorable to Republicans (“Fake Suppression Polls”). In the second tweet, he’s actually practicing a type of voter suppression by suggesting, falsely, that he has the ability to bring down extra police scrutiny and judicial punishment for those deemed to have voted illegally. In fact, voting is handled by the states. But the impression created by the tweet is that opponents of the president should be wary.

As conservative pundit Bill Kristol tweeted:

Former Obama administration official Ronald Klain tweeted to the same effect:

Tight Georgia race is ending ugly with a spurious investigation and racist robocalls.

The Georgia governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp continues to be among the most heated and intense of the 2018 election cycle. Polling shows a tight race and if Abrams wins she’ll be the first female African-American governor in American history. Early voting shows an engaged electorate. The roughly 2 million early votes cast is more than double the number from the last midterm cycle, in 2014:

But the election was marred over the weekend by violations of democratic norms. Kemp, who is serving as the Secretary of State even as he is running for governor, made a last-minute accusation, without evidence, that Democrats had hacked into the state’s voter registration files. Richard L. Hansen of Slate described the move “as perhaps the most outrageous example of election administration partisanship in the modern era.”

Kemp’s actions were all the more disturbing because they haven’t earned any condemnation from the Republican Party, which seems to have signed onto a strategy of voter discouragement.

Outside the Republican Party, other groups were also carrying out dubious voter discouragement techniques. The Washington Post reports that an outside group has been sending out racist robocalls mocking Abrams and her prominent supporter Oprah Winfrey. One call begins, “This is the magical Negro Oprah Winfrey asking you to make my fellow Negress Stacey Abrams the governor of Georgia.” Both Democrats and Republicans have condemned the robocalls.