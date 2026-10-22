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Here’s What’s Getting Lost in Headlines About the Amy Acton Attack Ad

Personal attacks have dominated the Ohio governor’s race, even before the Ramaswamy campaign ran an ad featuring Acton’s estranged mom. Voters, on the other hand, are increasingly worried about affordability and data centers.

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Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton speaks to a crowd.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton
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Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton
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Inside Washington

In the past two days, near-universal condemnation of an attack ad featuring Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton and her estranged mother has brought the governor’s race to national attention. But even before that, this race was full of personal attacks. Why voter issues seem to have taken a back seat in this race is a mystery, especially in a year when people seem extra eager for politicians to speak to their substantive policy concerns.

“This has definitely been a race that has been more about the character of the candidates than it has been about policy issues themselves,” said Dominic Wells, a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University. The candidates will not meet on the debate stage (Acton declined a debate invitation, while Republican Vivek Ramaswamy accepted). So much of the race has played out through campaign ads where the candidates portray each other as unfit for office. “Anti-Ramaswamy campaign ads have linked him to profiting off of [and] backing ineffective prescription drugs,” Wells said. “So they’re painting him as corrupt and dishonest.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign has tried to use Acton’s time as director of Ohio’s Department of Health to tap into conservative frustration over Covid-19 shutdowns and vaccination policies. “This isn’t a message that seems to be sticking with Ohioans as much. Ohioans generally don’t want to hear about Covid anymore,” Wells said. David Jackson, also a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, agrees: “The people who are still mad about masks and still mad about vaccines were probably never going to vote for a Democrat anyway,” he said.

The ad circulated on Tuesday, which featured Acton’s estranged mother, however, represented a major escalation. In the ad, Acton’s mother calls her daughter “a liar” and tells voters: “Don’t let her become your governor. If you think she’ll make your life better, you’re fooling yourself.” Acton has been estranged from her mother since she was 12 years old, after her mother stayed in a relationship with Acton’s stepfather, who sexually abused Acton between the ages of 9 and 12 (and then, when facing criminal charges for it, skipped town). Despite immediate blowback against the ad, the Ramaswamy campaign is planning to spend $4 million to air it on television.

Several Republicans have since denounced the ad. Republican Senator Jon Husted, who is running a tough race for Senate in Ohio, seems to be engaged in a difficult, and maybe physically impossible, balancing act on the topic. “Jon Husted is trying to present himself as a normal, mainline Republican, trying to get some independents to vote for him,” Jackson explained. In Ohio, where the governor’s race and Senate race have been somewhat linked in voters’ minds, the ad puts Husted in a challenging position.

“I would not have run that ad,” Husted said on Wednesday to The Associated Press. But also on Wednesday, he appeared at a rally with Vice President JD Vance and Ramaswamy. At the rally, Vance said he was “disgusted”—not by the ad itself, but by Republicans who criticized it.

When asked about the ad and the substantive debates that seem to be falling by the wayside in this race, Acton spokesperson Addie Bullock said: “Dr. Acton is going to every corner of Ohio to listen deeply to voters and share her plans to lower costs, fully fund public schools, end the corruption in our Statehouse, and ensure that every Ohioan has the opportunity to succeed. Her vision for Ohio stands in stark contrast with her opponent, billionaire scam artist Vivek Ramaswamy, who has spent his campaign spewing repulsive lies from the seat of the private jet he insists on taking everywhere.”

Contrary to the impression given by headlines from this race, there are plenty of policy issues that Ohioans care about this year. As in Ohio’s Senate race, data centers have become a standout issue forcing Republicans to play defense. Acton has called for a “conditional moratorium” under which data centers must use union labor, cover their own utility costs, and follow environmental standards. Ramaswamy, who used to speak positively about data centers, has backtracked somewhat and now says that they should only be built on abandoned industrial sites, must comply with environmental rules, and should provide free electricity for the closest 100,000 residential homes.

All evidence suggests that voters care even more about affordability. Acton’s campaign has put out a detailed affordability plan that includes proposals for working-class family tax cuts and lowering energy bills, among other things. Ramaswamy, meanwhile, has called for cutting property taxes and phasing out state income tax—moves that some experts say could decimate municipal services like police, firefighters, and libraries.

Education is another critical issue in the state. In 1997, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that Ohio’s method for funding public education was unconstitutional. Since then, politicians have tried and failed to reform the education system. The state spent more than $1 billion on voucher programs in the 2026 fiscal year. Acton opposes the voucher programs, and Ramaswamy would like to see them expanded.

The new attack ad against Acton, and the fallout from it, may not change the race, which has already been marked by negativity and personal attacks. Early voting has already started, and voters have been inundated with ads for months. But there’s always a chance that it could make a last-minute difference. “The common thought in Ohio politics is that the state tends to break towards Republicans in the final weeks of the campaign,” Jackson said. “Ramaswamy may have given up that built-in advantage in the last couple weeks here with this backlash.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

Protesters, community leaders, family members, and local news reporters in Senatobia, Mississippi, have been trying for months to get answers and keep the spotlight on the horrifying case of one-year-old Kohen Wiley, who was killed by police in June. Now, the story may finally be gaining national traction. On Monday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced her department’s finding that “use of force was justified” when police shot the one-year-old in his mother’s arms during a confrontation in a Walmart parking lot over a report of diaper shoplifting.

Outrage over the finding is growing now that body cam and surveillance footage published by Darkhorse Press, and subsequently verified by The New York Times, has shown police officers running and pulling their guns en masse at a car that, at the time, was traveling in reverse, away from them. You can read the Times’s analysis of the video, which then shows the sedan moving forward and at least one officer firing into it, here. In July, Mississippi Today reported that the officer involved had previously been accused of “exaggerating the risks that a vehicle posed to officers during another parking lot confrontation that escalated into violence in 2019.” (He has also been named in one other misconduct complaint and has been accused of racist speech toward a co-worker.)

Fitch, a Republican, is running for governor in 2027. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) on Tuesday, prior to the new video emerging, condemned Fitch’s finding and called for the release of evidence and an independent review. “Kohen Wiley was a baby. He posed no threat,” MLBC Chairman and Mississippi Representative Kabir Karriem, a Democrat, said. On Tuesday, Mississippi’s Democratic Party leadership also issued a statement calling for a release of evidence, an independent review, “direct, respectful communication with Kohen’s family” (who reportedly first heard about Fitch’s finding via Facebook), and “strong safeguards governing the use of gunfire against moving vehicles.” The Intercept noted this week that Senatobia police in the past two years have “[jailed] a 10-year-old boy for public urination,” forcefully arrested two teenage sisters while the then-police chief told them to “get your Black ass out of the road,” and “on Mother’s Day 2025 — in the same Walmart parking lot where Kohen Wiley would be shot dead … forced a woman out of her car in front of her young children for sitting in a handicapped parking space.”

Elsewhere:

  • The Bush family increasingly seems to be backing James Talarico against Ken Paxton in Texas’s Senate race. Hot on the heels of last week’s news that Barbara Bush donated to Talarico’s super PAC, George W. Bush’s brother Neil Bush announced on Tuesday that he voted for Talarico, praising the candidate’s character. “I have been deeply troubled by Paxton’s conduct as Texas Attorney General,” he wrote, adding “I believe Donald Trump and those who have enabled him have done enormous damage to the Republican Party.” Last week, Trump called Texas GOP pillars John Cornyn and Karl Rove “WEAK and INEFFECTIVE Political Hacks” for refusing to back Paxton, so… start your clocks.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

As the lawsuit against Cornell University and seven fraternity members over a gang rape continues to make headlines, Data for Progress releases a new survey that found that a majority of voters don’t trust “college administrations, elected officials, or fraternities and sororities to appropriately respond to sexual assault claims,” and they think fraternities and sororities are bad for campus life.

On Thursday at 4 p.m., University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Political Economy Research Institute, in conjunction with Third Act and the Better Futures Project, will host an online conversation between Bill McKibben, Michael Ash, James K. Boyce, and Joel Tickner on “Environmental Policies that Work for Working Americans.” It’s part of “an eight-week series this fall, highlighting policy proposals developed by more than 40 experts on the [university’s] Game Changers: Economic Policies for a Working America, team.”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Here’s Why That’s B.S.

The Trump administration is escalating its “investigation” into Representative Ilhan Omar over whether the age that her now-deceased father put on her immigration application more than 25 years ago was accurate. Watch TNR’s Edie Olmsted make the case that this is really about the midterms.

Political Trivia Question of the Day  

With Rob Sand apparently poised to win Iowa’s gubernatorial race: When did the Hawkeye State last elect a Democratic governor?

(Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky

Emma Janssen, The New Republic Staff/
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Beating Jeff Van Drew Is Personal. Can Democrats Finally Do It?

The race in New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district pits Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock against a Republican that Dems have a grudge against.

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Jeff Van Drew walks outside on a bright day.
New Jersey Representative Jeff Van Drew
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New Jersey Representative Jeff Van Drew
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Inside Washington

Democrats seriously dislike Jeff Van Drew: The Republican representative of New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district used to be a Democrat until 2019, when he switched his party affiliation after voting against the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now, Democratic Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock thinks he could finally unseat Van Drew. Earlier this year, that seemed impossible. But amid near-nonexistent public polling in the district, Mullock claims that internal numbers give him a chance. In a sign of the times, Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Tuesday shifted the race in Democrats’ favor, from “safe R” to “likely R.”

Van Drew has been untouchable for years. In 2024, he won reelection by 17 points. But experts say that three national trends this year might undermine his support: affordability struggles, disillusioned Hispanic voters, and data center blowback. “Our internal polling shows that we’re within one, which is huge,” Mullock told supporters in Vineland on October 17. The most recent public poll was conducted in May 2025 and showed Van Drew up by 10 points against a generic Democrat.

Van Drew’s campaign dismissed Mullock’s claim. “Every cycle the Democrats get together, commission a fake poll saying this seat is in play to use as a fundraising ploy, and every year Congressman Van Drew proves them wrong—this is nothing new,” Ron Filan, Van Drew’s campaign manager and director of political affairs, wrote in a statement. But in early October, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) added the race to its list of districts in play, a sign that internal polling might actually be stronger than Van Drew’s team suggests. “Either one point or 10 points is a shift from two years ago, when Van Drew carried the district by 17 points,” said Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, who managed a handful of Van Drew’s state legislator campaigns between 1994 and 2001.

Mullock’s appeal hinges on his moderate messaging and past successes in the conservative Cape May area. On his website, he describes himself as “an independent voice for working families,” and it’s hard to find a mention of party affiliation. That’s important in the 2nd congressional district, explained Matthew Hale, a professor of political science at Seton Hall University. In New Jersey, he said, there isn’t “an enormous number of far-left or far-right folks compared to the rest of the country.” But they do have some far-right voters, he said, “and most of them live in the 2nd district.”

Hale thinks those voters will likely sink Mullock. “There’s a wall there for the Republican incumbent,” agreed Benjamin Dworkin, the founding director of the Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship at Rowan University. “Whether the Democratic wave is big enough to go over it is unclear.” But Mullock may be able to gain some appeal among the district’s Hispanic voters, who are concentrated in Atlantic City, Vineland, and Millville. Nationally, Hispanic voters have trended away from Trump and Republicans. They were a critical part of Trump’s 2024 coalition, but now about six in 10 disapprove of his handling of the presidency.

Mullock could also benefit from Van Drew’s past support for a data center project in Vineland, which has been the focal point of grassroots organizing. Vineland residents are deeply concerned about the data center’s noise pollution, local water quality, and their electric bills, The New Republic’s own Kate Aronoff wrote in September. Like many politicians, Van Drew was originally supportive of data center development, but he changed his tune once the political winds shifted. One developer involved with the project called Van Drew’s support for it “critical”—a detail that Mullock has highlighted in social media posts. Neither candidate immediately responded to The New Republic’s inquiries about data centers.

As in other parts of the country, New Jersey residents are tying data centers to their affordability concerns, which are particularly acute in a “hardscrabble” area like the 2nd district, Rasmussen said. Plus, there are environmental concerns: Rasmussen’s own mother lives four miles from the data center and can hear it humming at night. The center runs on diesel generators that release pollution into the air without state permission.

Van Drew might well prevail despite all this. But Democrats are hungry to hand him a loss. “He has certainly earned the everlasting animosity of Democrats in the district,” Rasmussen said. “There’s a tremendous sense of betrayal.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

Julian Curo-Churata’s family is still waiting for answers about how the 47-year-old died of “cardiac arrest” due to “septic shock” while at an ICE detention center on September 29, two days after reportedly being in perfect health on a phone call with his wife. Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen has demanded a “full independent investigation” into the death, which is one of “at least 59” that occurred in ICE custody under the second Trump administration, according to The Washington Post’s tally. The Post’s Liam Bowman reports the troubling details of the case: from ICE arresting the father of three in Laurel, Maryland, on his way to work; to Curo-Churata’s three-month detention in Louisiana; to his daily attempts to reassure his six-year-old daughter via video call that he was just working on a construction job and would be back soon; to him actually volunteering to self-deport to Peru so he could “reunite” with his family (a judge denied this request); to a drive between the detention center and the hospital that should have taken seven minutes and inexplicably seems to have taken almost two and a half hours. Bowman reports that, as of Monday, the local coroner still had not completed an autopsy report.

The Texas Tribune reports that 288 new data centers currently planned for the state could raise nitrogen oxide emissions (famously bad for the respiratory system, in addition to causing acid rain and combining with other molecules to increase fine particulate pollution) by 35 percent by 2031, erasing “decades of progress.” But if the centers rely largely on natural gas, nitrogen oxide levels could rise by 146 percent, alongside large spikes in volatile organic compounds and particulate matter. Data centers have become an unexpectedly large issue in the governor’s race. Texas now has 419 of them, making it second only to Virginia (490). Democrat Gina Hinojosa has called for a moratorium on the centers until the government can pass protective legislation. In recent months, Governor Greg Abbott has declared his support for regulations to curb the industry. But a recent report from FracTracker and Public Citizen found that, despite his very public ordering of a “pause” on permits in late August, state regulators are still processing permits. (The Abbott administration responded to the report by insisting that no permits have been “approved.”) On Monday, the Tribune calculated that Abbott has received some $9 million from “data center-related donors” since July 2025.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

At the Center for American Progress, Angelo Villagomez and Beth Pike review the Trump administration’s proposed policy changes on fishing in protected marine national monuments and explain the potential impact. Their takeaway: “Nationally, the five rollbacks threaten to eliminate 87 percent of the nation’s highly protected ocean waters; at the same time, they account for a staggering 21 percent loss in high-level marine protection globally. The United States would be left with only 3 percent of its marine waters protected and likely to support biodiversity benefits.”

Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation estimate that the price of “Halloween candy favorites have jumped 15.3% over the past year, more than four times the rate of overall inflation.” You might assume that’s just due to the global increase in chocolate prices, but no: The company behind Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish raised prices by an eerie 39 percent.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Book of the Week: The Creativity Con
By Thomas Frank

THE GIST: The Baffler founder and “scoffer by trade” is back, and this time it’s with a book aimed at innovation—which is to say at America’s very self-conception.
PRAISE: Publishers Weekly says that “Frank’s wry critique exposes how creativity and innovation are ‘a marker of ghastliness,’ wielded as a justification for policy that benefits only the so-called enlightened few. It’s a sharp look at how prized American values mask inequality.”
CRUISING THE INDEX: Like many of Frank’s books (including What’s the Matter with Kansas? and Pity the Billionaire), The Creativity Con is sweeping—part history, part sociology, part exposé. It’s not shocking that the tech industry comes under special scrutiny, but Frank’s target is larger than Silicon Valley: It encompasses Lockheed Martin, Madison Avenue, Donald Trump, and Richard Florida.
TNR’S QUICK CRITICAL ASSESSMENT: “Creativity and innovation are essential to the story of how our modern economic order was cemented into place,” Frank writes. That’s what this book is really about: not just the con at the heart of innovation, but how elites use innovation as a tool to ensure an economic order that benefits them—and leaves everyone else behind.

—Alex Shephard

Political Trivia Question of the Day   

According to howstuffworks.com, the most offensive political ad of all time (arguably until today, that is) was a 2011 right-wing attack ad on Democratic Los Angeles-area congressional candidate Janice Hahn in a special election. What kind of activity did the ad try to tie her to? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky

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Dems and GOP Differ in One Big Way When It Comes to Cash

Jon Ossoff has outraised Mike Collins by a huge margin. But party and megadonor spending matters more and more these days.

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A crowd is seated behind Jon Ossoff, who is raising one hand in the air.
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff
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Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff
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Inside Washington

Dems and GOP differ in one big way when it comes to cash

With just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, competitive races are blowing through cash at unprecedented rates. “This is a whole new world, even in the post-Citizens United era,” said Jake Grumbach, a professor at UC Berkeley, about the amount of money raised and spent in the 2026 cycle. More than $15 billion has already been raised, and AdImpact predicts ad spending will hit a record-shattering $11.6 billion.

So far, Democratic candidates in the most competitive races have raised the most money. In some races, the difference is massive: In the Georgia Senate contest, Senator Jon Ossoff has outraised his competitor, Representative Mike Collins, by more than a factor of 10. But add super PACs and party spending into the mix, and suddenly Republicans have the advantage. “Republican megadonors and the super PACs they’re funding are more than making up that gap, and in our system, money matters,” said Eric Petry, counsel in the Brennan Center’s elections and government program. “It’s helping to keep Republicans in some of these key states, key races, competitive.”

This chart shows Democratic and Republican candidates' fundraising numbers in the key states of Texas, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, New Hampshire, Maine, Iowa, Kansas, and Minnesota. In almost all of the cases, Democratic fundraising exceeds Republican fundraising (exception: Maine).
Emma Janssen/Flourish

Elon Musk is one such Republican megadonor. Musk, the richest person in the world, has poured more than a quarter of a billion dollars into super PACs and Republican groups. Over the summer, Musk gave $158 million to the Senate Leadership Fund, the GOP’s PAC for Senate candidates. That single donation was more than the Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC raised from all its donors during that quarter.

The flood of money from wealthy donors like Musk has made this a uniquely expensive election. “In the past, it’s typically been not complete parity between Democratic and Republican candidates, but by and large, the two parties have kind of raised and spent relatively equal amounts,” Petry explained. “So far this election cycle, Republicans are on track to dramatically outspend Democrats in a way that we just really haven’t seen before.”

Super PACs like Fairshake, which is aligned with the cryptocurrency industry, and AI-focused Leading the Future, which is backed by tech giants like OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman and Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, have also spent millions to support their preferred candidates and oppose those they see as hostile to their agendas. Experts worry that this unbridled industry spending will ultimately affect the legislation that Congress pursues, particularly now, when Americans want to see the AI industry regulated. “When you’ve got major tech titans spending just gobs of money to influence the political process, that sends a real message to members of Congress to think twice about how they’re approaching these issues,” said Michael Beckel, the director of money in politics reform at Issue One.

PAC money has been a lifeline to Republicans like Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee for Senate in Texas, who has raised far less than his opponent, James Talarico. Between July and September, the GOP’s main Senate super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, raised a record $272.9 million, about $122 million more than its Democratic counterpart. In turn, the Senate Leadership Fund funneled $158 million into Texas PAC, which backs Paxton.

This chart shows Republicans' Senate Leadership Fund out-raising Democrats' Senate Majority Pac ($526.6 million to $324.9 million).
Emma Janssen/Flourish

This chart shows Republicans' Congressional Leadership Fund out-raising Democrats' House Majority PAC ($257.6 million to $176.6 million).
Emma Janssen/Flourish

Republicans have also benefited from a June Supreme Court decision that struck down limits on the amounts that parties could spend in coordination with candidates. National parties, like the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC), can accept much larger donations than individual candidates can, and they can now coordinate their spending of that money with their preferred candidates. At the end of August, the RNC had more than seven times the amount that the DNC had in cash on hand, and the June decision made that advantage all the more powerful.

“Both parties feel like they’re in a political fundraising arms race that they don’t want to fight with one hand tied behind their back, and so they’re using every weapon available,” Beckel said. That’s led Democrats to engage in some strategies that others find unsavory, such as constant spam texts asking for donations and an embrace of their own megadonors like George Soros. (He and his family have  given $103 million to support Democrats this cycle.)

Whether Republican spending is enough to counter the mounting blue wave remains to be seen. But no matter the outcome, experts say, this election should change how we think about money in politics. “This election cycle is really kind of shining a spotlight on just how unequal our campaign finance system has become,” Petry said.

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

Josh Turek had a busy weekend in his campaign for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat, knocking on doors with former Senator Tom Harkin. Talking to the Iowa Capital Dispatch’s Robin Opsahl, both politicians argued that they don’t see Iowa as an inherently red state: “I just think that a lot of Iowans felt—rightfully so—that people maybe in both parties were not really paying attention to their basic needs,” Harkin told Opsahl. “They then sort of said, ‘Well, we’ll try something new and maybe flashy, like Trump.’” Turek added: “I think that Iowans, more than almost any other state, they vote for the person, not just the party.” He contends that Trump “accurately identified the problem” that Iowans face, with lots of talk on the campaign trail about bringing prices down. But then he did “the opposite.”

Turek has been polling neck and neck with Republican Representative Ashley Hinson so far—some polls putting one a couple points ahead, some the other. Democrat Rob Sand, who is running for governor, by contrast has consistently polled between four and 12 percentage points ahead of Republican Zach Lahn. Newsweek’s Anna Skinner on Monday tackled the question of why Turek seems to be lagging behind Sand right now. One big factor that experts identified was name recognition—not just for Turek and Sand but for their opponents. Many people don’t know who Lahn is, which gives Sand an advantage. Turek’s opponent, Hinson, on the other hand, is much better known, since she currently holds one of the state’s four seats in Congress, while Turek as state legislator represents a “district on the far western part of the state,” University of Iowa professor Timothy Hagle told Skinner.

Elsewhere:

  • A new Washington Post/ABC News poll finds, alongside the usual dismal Trump approval rating, that 66 percent of likely voters think the president “is using the presidency to enrich himself, up from 56 percent last fall.” Also of note: For the first time since this poll began in 2014, more voters trust Democrats than Republicans to handle the economy—but that’s only 40 percent of people trusting Dems versus 33 percent trusting Republicans. A more useful way to think about this might be that voters think neither party is especially good at managing the economy!

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

On Wednesday at 10 a.m., the Brookings Institution hosts “AI on the ballot: Data centers and the 2026 midterms,” an in-person and online conversation with Elham Tabassi, Representative James A. Himes, Kyle Chan, Anthony F. Pipa, Mark Muro, Thomas Wright, Valerie Wirtschafter, and Sanjay Patnaik, probing “how decisions about where AI is built and how it is used have become part of the choices facing voters this fall.”

Government watchdog Public Citizen releases a report quantifying the strangeness of the Make America Healthy Again movement’s alliance with the Trump administration. In May 2025, Public Citizen notes, the Trump admin published a “MAHA report” on the dangers of various environmental contaminants. Yet “for 20 of 21 environmental chemical substances that the MAHA report focused on,” Public Citizen notes, “the administration has either moved toward loosening regulations that protect public health (nine chemicals), done nothing (ten chemicals), and endorsed one chemical’s use despite its links to cancer.”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Political Trivia Question of the Day  

For a few days in October 2008, Ashley Todd seemed like she might loom large in that year’s election. But her story turned out to be false. What did she allege happened to her, and what was the bizarre tell that she was lying? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky

* An earlier version of this piece misstated the tool used to create the charts.

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How Data Centers Became This Michigan Dem’s Signature Issue

You might recall Will Lawrence as the co-founder of the Sunrise Movement. Now he’s in a competitive race for Michigan’s 7th district.

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Lawrence speaks at a lectern, surrounded by other people who are seated.
Michigan congressional candidate Will Lawrence speaks at the Mason City Council Data Center Town Hall on September 14 in Mason, Michigan.
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Michigan congressional candidate Will Lawrence speaks at the Mason City Council Data Center Town Hall on September 14 in Mason, Michigan.
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Inside Washington

Can a former climate and housing activist make it to the halls of Congress? Will Lawrence’s opponents are trying to paint him as too radical for Michigan’s swingy 7th district. But as Lawrence races to eight town halls in six days, he told The New Republic that his background as an organizer has helped him win voters’ trust on the hottest topic of the 2026 election cycle: data centers.

The 7th district, which includes the state capital, Lansing, and its surrounding area, is currently represented by Republican Tom Barrett, who won with just over 50 percent of the vote in 2024. Before Barrett, the seat was held by now-Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who also won in a tight race. Limited polling suggests that the 2026 race could be just as tight.

Lawrence, who co-founded the youth environmental advocacy organization Sunrise Movement in 2015 before going on to found a tenant advocacy organization in Michigan, has become a well-known figure in the district since launching his campaign a year ago. “Will Lawrence has been spending every day in the district—extremely open and public throughout,” said Matt Grossman, a professor of political science at Michigan State University. 

2026 is the perfect environment for an activist and organizer to win in a purple area, Lawrence argues: “People feel that nobody in D.C. gives a damn about them, and nobody in Wall Street or Silicon Valley gives a damn about them, either,” he said. In that context, he views his organizing background as a plus. “Being able to motivate and inspire people to take action to win the better life that we deserve, that’s what I’ve been doing all along.” He also thinks his campaign has benefited from an active volunteer network; during the primary, over 800 volunteers knocked on 100,000 doors, his campaign said.

Still, not everyone is eager to elect a former organizer. Attack ads have portrayed Lawrence as too radical for the district. Grossman compared it to Michigan’s Senate race, where Republicans have similarly been trying to portray Abdul El-Sayed as too radical to represent the state. Lawrence also came under fire in July when The Huffington Post published comments from a podcast episode in 2024 when Lawrence said that “the older generation of Black political leadership” holds up capitalism and “defangs the white left.” And during the general, Lawrence has been somewhat more cautious about leaning into his background in climate activism, instead focusing on issues with broader appeal.

“One of the ways he did that early on was, of course, being among the most strident in taking on data centers,” said Grossman. Indeed, Lawrence began talking about data centers before they became a key issue in campaigns across the country. I asked Lawrence how he was able to identify a firebrand issue—one that caught many politicians by surprise—so early on. “It’s because I know how to listen,” he said. “That’s what an organizer’s job is: to listen to people and to take them seriously. And I started hearing last fall that people were very concerned about hyperscale data centers proposed in various corners of my district.” 

The fight against data centers makes sense for the former climate activist. Though data centers aren’t just an environmental issue, Lawrence said, they raise concerns about emissions and water usage. If elected, Lawrence said, he’d like to focus on making sure diesel-fueled data centers don’t “blow a hole in the climate.” He also said he wants to address pollution in the Great Lakes. 

But Lawrence has had to walk a fine line between leaning into his background as a climate organizer and avoiding coming across as a political radical. “It’s not like he runs away from it or distances himself from it,” said Grossman. But “he doesn’t want to run as the climate activist.” That’s particularly true in 2026, when climate politics have fallen precipitously out of the national discourse. Lawrence acknowledged that himself: “The climate crisis is no less urgent now than it’s ever been, and urgent action is still necessary,” he said. “And also, we’re dealing with other acute crises.” He pointed to democratic erosion, the cost of living, and existential threats from AI. 

Data centers have become a flashpoint for all of these issues. While Lawrence supports a full moratorium on data center construction, Barrett has said that he doesn’t think the federal government should be involved. As locals face off against powerful industry forces in their backyard, they’ll be voting, at least in part, on whether they want their leaders to stand back—or instead join the fight.

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

A Harris/Guardian poll released Thursday finds that 72 percent of Democrats, 61 percent of independents, and 50 percent of Republicans currently believe the country to be in a recession—up from 67-54-39 in May–June. Economists, by contrast, do not rate the economy as being anywhere close to a recession—although BlackRock CEO Larry Fink conveniently insisted this week that a data center moratorium would trigger one. (Current Chicago Fed president and former Obama-era chair of the Council of Economic Advisers Austan Goolsbee has argued that an AI slowdown would do no such thing.) 

Amid the panoply of recent attempts to lower fuel prices—note the gas tax holidays in multiple states, the loosening of restrictions on certain types of diesel, etc.—it’s worth noting that neither candidate running in Iowa’s intensely agricultural 4th congressional district can bring themselves to back Trump’s diesel deal. “I have not spoken with any voters who believe that one of the solutions ought to be working with a dictator from Russia,” Republican Chris McGowan said in a televised debate this week. Democrat Dave Dawson called the deal illegal. You can read Iowa Capital Dispatch’s coverage of the debate here. While Cook Political Report has recently suggested that Dems might be ahead in the state’s 1st and 3rd districts, and might even have a shot at the 2nd, McGowan is heavily favored to win the 4th. (There hasn’t been much public polling.) In that context, it’s tempting to read his insistence on distinguishing himself from Trump—he also heavily implied during the debate that he might take action to end the war in Iran—as a sign of the president’s deep unpopularity even among staunch Republican voters.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

Monday at 10:30 a.m., the Brookings Institution will host an online panel discussion about the upcoming midterms. William Galston, Erin Covey, Christopher S. Warshaw, and Kathryn Dunn Tenpas will talk about “potential election outcomes, the role of public opinion, the impact of mid-decade redistricting, and the consequences of new majorities in the House and Senate.”

At the Brennan Center for Justice, Celina Avalos Jaramillo and Joanna Zdanys explain the significance of California’s Proposition 4, a public campaign finance proposal on the November ballot. “Public financing programs currently exist in at least 14 states and 26 localities, including five California charter cities,” write Jaramillo and Zdanys, “but state law currently bans other localities and the state from creating similar programs. Prop 4 would repeal that ban, giving the legislature and local governments the opportunity to create new public financing programs.” The pair call public campaign financing “one of the most powerful” tools to give candidates options outside of courting billionaires and powerful industries.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Good Week: Greece

For the past year, the proud people of Greece have had to politely endure one of the most unqualified U.S. ambassadors of the Trump era (and that’s saying something!). True to her reputation, Kimberly Guilfoyle has been nothing but a fame-seeking party animal since she washed ashore in Athens. But now that Trump has ditched her over the “honey please” scandal, the Greeks have cause to celebrate.

Bad Week: Katie Zacharia

The new White House press secretary’s first week at work has been one for the ages. On Tuesday, Zacharia held her inaugural briefing, and the reviews were unkind. Then her questionable claim of being a lawyer was exposed, prompting a complaint by the California bar. She only made things worse by saying she passed the bar exam in China, backtracking on that answer, and then revealing on Fox News that she’d failed the California bar exam and has been relying on the distinction between “lawyer” and “attorney.” And her first week isn’t even over yet.

—Ryan Kearney

Political Trivia Question of the Day  

Name all of Trump 1.0’s White House spokespeople, in order.

(Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky

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Emma Janssen, The New Republic Staff/
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This Montana Democrat Is Running a Nail-Biter of a Midterm Experiment

Sam Forstag is campaigning on a populist platform. His opponent, Aaron Flint, is trying to turn the race into a culture war, instead.

Presented by AU.org
Democratic congressional candidate Sam Forstag speaks to another person whose back is to the camera
Democratic congressional candidate Sam Forstag
Holly Pickett for The Washington Post/Getty Images
Democratic congressional candidate Sam Forstag
Presented by AU.org

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Inside Washington

Western Montana, home to one of the country’s most competitive House races, is witnessing a test: In a bare-knuckles political brawl, which one wins—economic populism or the culture war? Supporters of Democratic candidate Sam Forstag, a smoke jumper who looks the part of a working-class Montanan, are betting it’s the former. But as Forstag taps into Montanans’ economic frustrations, his Republican opponent’s personal attacks are getting more aggressive.

The race has drawn so much attention that President Donald Trump visited the state on Wednesday to campaign in Montana’s 1st congressional district with Forstag’s opponent, former conservative radio host Aaron Flint. “I’d be happy to take some time to sit down with him and share some stories about the pain this administration’s policies are causing people across this state,” Forstag said in a statement about Trump’s visit. “For better or worse, I look forward to passing bills for the president to sign into law once we win this race to help those Montanans. I’ll work with the president or whoever it takes to get that done.” Polling shows a tight race. Some polls show Flint up by one point, while others show Forstag up by three. The Cook Political Report in late September shifted the race from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican,” a move in Forstag’s favor.

Tuesday’s debate between the two candidates got heated. Forstag and Flint are similar in many ways—both are young white men, both were student body president at the University of Montana, and both emphasize aspects of their careers (Flint is a veteran). But while Forstag focused on economic issues, Flint seemed more eager to portray Forstag as a radical on issues of gender and sexual orientation. “Phony Forstag, unfortunately he pretends to be this poor, blue-collar, working-class guy,” Flint said at one point in the debate. “He was a high-paid LGBTQ lobbyist from Portland who lobbied for all the crazy stuff.” At another point, Flint used a line that other Republicans, like Maine’s Paul LePage, have deployed so far this cycle: “common sense versus crazy.”

Forstag was able to brush off Flint’s attacks, said state Representative Zooey Zephyr. “You know what they say: Don’t wrestle with pigs; you’ll wind up covered in mud,” she said about how Forstag handled Flint’s rhetoric. Zephyr, who is one of the state’s two transgender representatives, told The New Republic that anti-trans rhetoric isn’t the right strategy to win over Montanans. “In 2025, Montana was the only Republican-controlled state where half of Republicans joined us at times to vote down anti-trans legislation. We killed the majority of our anti-LGBTQ legislation. Only red state in the country to do that,” she said.

“He hauls an axe and a chainsaw in his real day job,” said state Senator Ellie Boldman about Forstag, who spends the fire season jumping out of planes to fight wildfires in remote places. Forstag also served as a union leader and a lobbyist for the American Civil Liberties Union in the offseason. “His ability to keep the focus on everyday issues that really affect everyday Montanans and not some of the culture-war issues are what have been winning the day for Sam,” she added. And she, like Zephyr, thinks Montana’s voters aren’t going to buy Flint’s attempt to graft national identity politics onto this race. “In Montana, even Democrats have guns,” she said. “We voted for Donald Trump, and we also enshrined a woman’s right to choose in our constitution from ballot initiatives. We have a long history of rugged individualism.” Voters would rather hear a candidate address pocketbook issues than infringe on individual rights, she argued.

And those pocketbook issues—like the cost of housing and fuel—have played a major role in the race, as they have across the country this cycle. “The lack of affordable housing is [issue] number one, two, and three that comes up almost without fail,” when Forstag talks to voters, said Brandon DeMars, Forstag’s campaign manager.

During the debate, both candidates spoke about the need to make housing more affordable. Housing costs are a major crisis in the state, which has seen a boom in population in the years since the Covid-19 pandemic. New housing construction hasn’t caught up, and private equity buy-ups of existing housing units have made rent more expensive for everyone. Forstag argues that private equity firms shouldn’t be allowed to buy up mobile home parks, while Flint blamed the housing crisis on big government and inflation.

Forstag’s debate performance, Zephyr said, showed why he might be able to pull off a win this year. “What makes Sam an exceptional candidate is he is very clear in telling the story of how these politicians have picked our pockets, telling the story of how the rich have gotten richer,” she said, “while people like him, and the state employees, and the public lands employees have lost their jobs and lost their ability to afford homes.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

In case you’ve missed the significant political scandal that’s been playing out in Massachusetts in recent weeks: Regulators this week finally canceled the nursing home licenses for the RegalCare company—one of the largest nursing home operators in the state—following late September reporting from The Boston Globe’s storied “Spotlight” team, which alleged an appalling degree of neglect of the elderly residents. Owner Eli Mirlis had already had his license revoked in New Jersey in 2018, and he had been the subject of a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. Court for the District of Massachusetts in 2020. (The case that resulted from this complaint—over Medicare and Medicaid fraud—was settled mere days before the Globe report was published.)

Why all this didn’t result in a rapid investigation of the facilities is unclear. Patricia Jehlen and state Representative Thomas Stanley have sharply criticized Democratic Governor Maura Healey’s administration in recent weeks, particularly for having failed to implement a two-year-old law that requires the state to look at out-of-state complaints and other issues before approving new licenses. The Healey administration announced its intention to implement the new regulations shortly after the Globe report appeared and has defended Department of Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, despite the Globe’s Kay Lazar and Neena Hagen finding “little evidence of meaningful vetting of nursing home operators in the past few years, including their performance within Massachusetts.” The state reportedly hasn’t denied or canceled a license in at least seven years.RegalCare’s Massachusetts nursing homes will apparently continue operating with enhanced oversight while the company appeals the decision. Demand for skilled and long-term nursing facilities is projected to rise dramatically in coming years, with some estimates suggesting a greater than 75 percent increase in residents by 2030. So getting oversight sorted is rather urgent.

Elsewhere:

  • Don’t miss the Ohio Capital Journal’s piece about Cincinnati Public Schools’ “first-in-the-nation” program that offers a safe parking lot for families experiencing homelessness to sleep in their cars. Beneath the feel-good narrative lies a grim implicit indictment of the nation’s insufficient support for households facing precarity. The program, which was started in response to a noticeable uptick in unhoused students and families sleeping in cars, also helps get the families on a waiting list for a shelter spot and a hotel stay. However, it will cease operating for the season in November.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

Public Citizen released a new analysis that found that the majority of super PACs active this cycle are funded by a single wealthy donor or very small group—the watchdog offers Elon Musk, George Soros, Marc Andreessen, Ben Horowitz, and Richard Uihlein as examples. “Super PACs have created a parallel political system in which a handful of ultra-wealthy people can pour unlimited money into elections and gain an outsized role in determining which voices can be heard,” said organization co-president Robert Weissman in a press release.On Thursday at 1 p.m., the Roosevelt Institute will host an online “book club” conversation with Paul Osterman about his new book, Disposable Workers: The Transformation of Employment. The Roosevelt Institute’s principal economist, Michael Madowitz, will talk with Osterman about his study of the erosion of “stability and benefits” for twenty-first-century workers.

Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Here’s Why That’s B.S.

Watch TNR’s Edith Olmsted unpack the speech in which Trump seemed to suggest it would be okay for Iran to nuke southern California.

Political Trivia Question of the Day

During World War II, a notable New York GOP congressman was credibly accused of having pro-Nazi sympathies. He was part of a trio of New Deal foes whom FDR liked to mock by repeating their names in a jocular way. Who was he? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky

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