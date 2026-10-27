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Inside Washington

Here’s what’s missing from the affordability discussion

In a midterm season focused on affordability, one big thing is being sidelined in campaign rhetoric: actual poverty. Crushing budget cuts kicked in this month, with government numbers now showing that more than five million Americans have already lost their SNAP benefits due to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, or OBBBA, changes taking effect. More could follow. But compared to fuel prices, SNAP remains a backburner issue for many Democrats. Advocates working on hunger policy say that has to change.

“It’s frankly scary to think about how bad it could get if our leaders don’t listen to constituents and take action,” said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, a hunger relief organization. In the country as a whole, SNAP participation has fallen by 13 percent since the OBBBA, also known as H.R. 1, was signed in July 2025. That pencils out to around 5.5 million people, including two million children, who lost their benefits. Some states have been hit harder than others. In Arizona, the number of people enrolled in SNAP was slashed in half.

In Alabama, more than 97,000 residents lost their SNAP benefits between January 2025 and August 2026. That number, explained LaTrell Clifford Wood, a hunger policy advocate at Alabama Arise, “is enough to fill the football stadium, the Jordan-Hare Stadium, at Auburn University.” Alabama is one of many states that doesn’t have extra space in its budget to account for increased costs, and it has already had to make funding changes to keep its program up and running.

Despite the acuteness of the SNAP cuts, they’ve only become a headline issue for the 2026 midterms in a few key races. In California’s 22nd congressional district, for example, progressive Randy Villegas is challenging incumbent Republican Representative David Valadao, who voted for the OBBBA. In the Central Valley district, one in four families rely on food assistance. In the state, 300,000 people have already lost their benefits since the bill was signed. “Like so many people in the Central Valley, I grew up in a working-class family where we relied on programs like WIC, SNAP, and Medi-Cal to get by,” Villegas wrote in a statement to The New Republic. “These very same programs are now at risk because David Valadao voted to cut them to give tax breaks to billionaires.”

In Kansas last week, Senate candidates Adam Hamilton and Senator Roger Marshall sparred over SNAP cuts during their debate. “As he laments the SNAP benefits, he’s managed to cut SNAP benefits for thousands of children across the state of Kansas,” Hamilton said during the debate. “Apparently, our sitting senator is not ashamed of letting kids go hungry.”

While SNAP in particular hasn’t gotten a lot of airtime, the cost of groceries for all Americans has been a major talking point in the midterms. Lawmakers and advocates are increasingly trying to tie SNAP cuts to the broader food affordability crisis. Last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins outlining what she calls the “food misery index.” According to analysis from Warren’s office, the combination of inflated grocery prices and SNAP cuts has cost Americans $22 billion since OBBBA was signed.

Meanwhile, the anti-hunger community is looking ahead to the day after the election, and setting demands for lawmakers. “Certainly, we’re aiming for a repeal of H.R. 1,” Filipic said. “But [we’re] also looking at some more immediate steps that can be taken. In particular, delaying the cost-sharing provision.”

That provision is set to start in October 2027 and would shift more SNAP costs to states based on their error rates—a measure of how accurately benefits were sent out to recipients. That change would force states to pay millions more on SNAP than they ever have, which could be downright impossible for states with the tightest budgets. This, in turn, could cause millions more to lose their benefits. The states with the highest error rates were granted a two-year delay before the cost shift kicks in, and advocates want every state to receive the same delay.

“Democratic leadership like Mr. Schumer, Mr. Jeffries, need to know that this is a priority,” said Gina Plata-Nino, SNAP director at the Food Research & Action Center. “We hear them talking quite a lot about health care, which is super important. We don’t necessarily hear them talking about SNAP.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

Last-minute get-out-and-vote operations are in full swing. Kansas Reflector reporter Tim Carpenter spoke to Becca Peck of Overland Park, Kansas, who has knocked on an astonishing 4,627 doors in Johnson County and plans to keep going in the final week before the election. “Normally in the midterms, I will get a lot of people that say, ‘I’m not voting this year.’ This year, everybody’s voting,” Peck said. Carpenter noted that the numbers somewhat support this impression. As of the end of last week, 73,000 registered Democrats, 20,000 registered independents, and 60,000 registered Republicans had voted early or by mail. The total of 154,000 early ballots cast is considerably ahead of where that number was at the same point in the 2022 (119,000) and 2018 (92,000) midterms. Kansas’s Senate race has gotten unexpectedly competitive this year, with Democrat Adam Hamilton tied with or even a couple points ahead of Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in recent polls.

“They are not crazy. They’re not making it up,” Urban Institute fellow Gregory Acs told Stateline’s Kevin Hardy, discussing new research that suggests 49 percent of families are now struggling with basic living expenses due to price increases. The increasing gap between voters’ views of the economy and the economic indicators (GDP, unemployment) that politicians typically rely on has been the topic of a lot of debate recently—spurring the use of the rather dismissive term “vibecession” to describe consumer pessimism. But this new research, Acs said, shows that people are “not being marketed into feeling bad. They really do have struggles.”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

On Tuesday at 10 a.m., the Brookings Institution will host an online discussion about the complexities of college pricing, specifically “how families can navigate these decisions to choose a college that is a fit not only academically but also financially, and what changes are needed to improve the process.” Speakers will include Sarah Reber, Phillip Levine, Christina Lopez, and Ron Lieber.

On Wednesday at 1 p.m., the Center for American Progress will host an online discussion about policy approaches to the challenges that small businesses are facing. In addition to the usual problems of navigating economic upheaval, or tax advantages that disproportionately accrue to larger players, “an estimated 6 million business owned by Baby Boomers are expected to need to transition ownership by 2035 as their owners retire, raising urgent questions about how to ensure successful business transitions and preserve the local businesses that communities depend on.” Speakers will include Virginia Representative Don Beyer, Terri-Nichelle Bradley, Kathleen DeLaney Thomas, Gina Schaefer, Anne Zimmerman, and Michael Negron.



—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Four Questions For: Manny Pastreich, President of 32BJ SEIU, headquartered in New York City

Q: Who are you, and what are you working on right now?

A: I’m the president of 32BJ SEIU, the largest property service workers union in the country. Right now, we are running campaigns across the East Coast to get pro-labor candidates elected and flip the House—we have more than eight competitive House races just in our coverage areas. This past week, hundreds of 32BJ members knocked on doors and made phone calls. At the same time, we are preparing for what happens if the administration doesn’t honor the will of the voters.

Q: What is the most difficult thing about your line of work?

A: Facing large employers and a hostile federal administration, we’ve had to look for creative solutions on the state and local level to give workers a voice on their jobs and in the ballot box. Currently, we are bargaining contracts for 70,000 Uber/Lyft drivers, thousands of security officers, and over 10,000 airport workers, who are all trying to achieve the wages and benefits they need to not just live but to thrive. The majority of our union members are immigrants, so the impacts of the administration’s cruel attacks on Temporary Protected Status designations and immigrants generally is destabilizing for our members, their families, and our communities.

Q: What was your biggest success in the last year or two?

A: In addition to the industry-leading contracts we have won for cleaners and residential workers, we have opened the door for Uber and Lyft drivers to have a union. The union of 70,000 drivers will provide a powerful voice and path forward for so many more who are deemed to be independent contractors without many of the protections so many of us take for granted.

Q: What keeps you going in these stressful times?

A: On Saturday, I was with 300 SEIU members ready to knock doors in New Jersey in D-7. The energy was amazing. Our members know we have the power to win at the bargaining table, win in politics, and work toward a vision of a better society. They motivate me every hour of every day. I am truly lucky to have that in times like these.

Political Trivia Question of the Day

You may be old enough to remember the wave elections of 2006, 2010, and 2018. But when was the biggest wave midterm election in U.S. history, when the opposition party picked up a mind-bending 110 seats? Hint: It was a very long time ago, and it was the Republican Party that gained. (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky