Who Will Dems Investigate First?
Big Tech? ICE? Decisions, decisions ...
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Inside Washington
“LAWYER UP.” That was the election night message from Representative Robert Garcia, ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. In January, one of Democrats’ top priorities will be oversight of the Trump administration, corporate America, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). With so many potential targets for subpoenas and hearings, the only question left is: Where will Democrats start?
“The malfeasance list is so large that ranking is a little bit like choosing amongst your children,” said Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, when I asked how she’d like Democrats to prioritize their oversight efforts. She has some ideas, though: “Pick corporate villains but not just corporate villains in a vacuum,” she said. “Those that really help connect Trump corruption to tangible harms regular people are experiencing.” To start, she suggested tech billionaires Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Some incoming House Democrats, in town for their new member orientation, shared their priorities on Monday, which often mirrored their districts or experiences. They also pointed to opportunities to tie accountability to other concerns, like immigration and affordability, that drove voters to the polls last Tuesday.
“I was the mayor of a community that was under federal occupation,” said Representative-elect Daniel Biss, who was previously the mayor of Evanston, a suburb just north of Chicago. “I watched my constituents [get] abducted off the streets because of the color of their skin, where their entire community was terrorized and traumatized, and I just feel deeply compelled to hold ICE and the entire DHS process accountable.”
Randy Villegas, who was elected to represent a majority-Latino district in California’s Central Valley, also has his sights set on ICE. “I very much want to visit the detention center within my district, both Mesa Verde in Bakersfield, California, as well as the extension in McFarland,” he said. “Ultimately, I don’t believe any private corporation should be benefiting off the separation of our families. So I’ll definitely make immigration one of my top priorities.” Both of the facilities he mentioned are operated by the GEO Group, a private prison company contracted with ICE.
Adam Hamawy, a physician who was elected to represent New Jersey’s 12th congressional district, pointed to corporate corruption as his main priority. “Health care insurance has always been an issue, but really, it’s all the big mega corporations,” he said.
Many outside experts and advocates also have their eyes on investigating corporate misdeeds and pay-to-play schemes. “We’ve been following the Trump crypto conflicts of interest since he took office,” said Virginia Canter, chief counsel for ethics and anti-corruption at Democracy Defenders Fund. She also pointed to Musk’s contracts with the federal government and the ties between the Starlink system and the war in Ukraine. Musk reportedly ordered the slowdown of a Starlink system that Ukraine relied upon, blindsiding the Ukrainian government. “Should a private individual have the power to use technology in a fashion that could undermine U.S. national security interests?” Canter asked.
Legal scholar Melissa Murray, a professor at NYU Law, wants Congress to closely scrutinize potential ethics breaches in the court system, including the Supreme Court, and to consider specific reforms. “Real attention to recusal rules. Maybe questions about the court’s docket, its use of the shadow docket,” she suggested. After all, anything Democrats do in Congress “with regard to policymaking is going to be challenged, and it’ll ultimately end up in a federal court, probably the Supreme Court,” she said.
Democrats will have no shortage of people and corporations to investigate beginning in January. But it has to be a two-pronged effort, Gilbert said. Democrats will need “to tell the story, both with oversight, substantive investigations, and hearings that hold up and show accountability for these bad actors,” while also coupling those hearings with “substantive policy that lays out an agenda for fixing the systemic corruption we’re seeing,” she said. “It’s really going to be that one-two punch.”
—Emma Janssen
Outside Washington
As Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration strategy architect, starts his new job as White House chief of staff, The New York Times published a brutal account of how the Trump administration’s policy of deporting court-protected asylum-seekers to third countries has resulted in “many of them being pushed back to the very countries where the Trump administration itself cannot legally send them,” where they face “torture, sexual abuse or persecution.” The Times’ Megha Rajagopalan, Edward Wong, Ruth Maclean, and Hamed Aleaziz have identified 110 individuals sent back to their origin countries in this way. Human rights groups say that’s “almost certainly an undercount.”
The 31st United Nations climate summit (COP31) is underway in Turkey this week. Like last year, there will be no official U.S. representatives there, but a number of non-federal politicians are attending. Among those politicians are 19 members of Congress, all of them Democrats, with Representative Sean Casten of Illinois so far leading the charge in terms of talking to the press. As the summit opened, the U.N.’s World Meteorological Organization issued a dire global climate update. University College London professor emeritus Bill McGuire tells The Guardian that “the latest research suggests we will cross the 1.5C limit permanently in 2028, and with the planet now heating at an extraordinary rate of 0.4C a decade, we can expect to smash through 2C in the late 2030s.” The takeaway? Democrats who kept quiet about climate change on the campaign trail may want to add it back to the to-do list—particularly given climate change’s well-documented contributions to the affordability crisis.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
The Ideas Factory
The Open Markets Institute published a troubling new report on how top tech companies (you know the ones) “could leverage their control over cloud computing, foundation models, operating systems, browsers, online search, and digital platforms to dominate AI agents, exclude competitors, and extend their power even further across the economy and society.” One of the report’s top recommendations: U.S. and European policymakers should “require interoperability and data portability,” authors Max von Thun, Courtney C. Radsch, George Colville, and Dora Wierzbicka write, to reduce top companies’ ability to suppress competition.
In case you missed it: At the Center for American Progress, Damian Murphy recently penned a guide for how Democrats can end the war on Iran. His top step is to “cut off funding for the war effort in an appropriations package.” A war powers resolution would be good, too, he writes, but “the single most powerful tool Congress has at its disposal to bring about an end to the war is the power of the purse.”
The Natural Resources Defense Council is among numerous groups continuing to oppose the permitting reform bill titled the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026—even with its recent modifications. “We support the elements of the legislation that help accelerate needed transmission, clean energy deployment, and grid modernization; but the current package goes too far in weakening essential environmental safeguards and public participation requirements,” said Manish Bapna, NRDC president, in a statement published on the organization’s website on Sunday. In his newsletter called The Crucial Years, environmentalist Bill McKibben has a user-friendly rundown of the reasons why environmental and some accountability advocates are opposing this bill.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
In Closing
Political Trivia Question of the Day
Who was the first defense secretary, nominated by Harry Truman in 1947 after the modern Defense Department was created? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)
—Michael Tomasky