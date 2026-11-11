Did the Ice Under Chuck Schumer Just Get a Bit Thinner?

You’re reading The TNR Blue Book. Get daily scoops, strategy, and developments inside the liberal ideas factory delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for free.

Inside Washington

Senators were skittish on Tuesday when asked if they would support Senator Chuck Schumer for majority leader. Large sections of the Democratic base say they want Schumer out. But alternative plans are scarce, and most Dems won’t do more than hint at them, even when asked outright.

Two potential challenges appear to be brewing: one from Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and perhaps one from Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Van Hollen hasn’t outright announced a bid for the role, but he told reporters on Monday: “I’m in listening mode and haven’t shut the door.” On Tuesday, Slotkin appeared with Senator Bernie Sanders to call for a new approach to leadership. Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said he is a “no” on Schumer. Slotkin said she is a “no” until she sees a plan for governance. “Whoever wants to run this caucus should come forward with a plan on how they’re going to govern differently, what they’re going to do in the first 100 days to put money in people’s pockets, and then in particular how they’re going to communicate differently.”

Slotkin on Tuesday denied that she is gunning for the role. “I am not actively seeking this job. I am seeking change,” she told reporters. But when I asked specifically if she would ever consider seeking the role, she didn’t give a clear answer.

A number of the newly elected senators, on their way to their first caucus lunch on Tuesday, avoided supporting Schumer outright. “We’re all very clear about the urgency of this moment. How this translates into leadership conversations, that I’m not totally clear on,” said Peggy Flanagan, the senator-elect from Minnesota.

Flanagan beat Schumer-backed Representative Angie Craig in Minnesota’s Democratic primary. Craig wasn’t the only Schumer pick that ultimately lost their race. He also backed Alex Vindman in Florida, who lost to Angie Nixon, and supported Maine Governor Janet Mills, who dropped out of her race. Most disastrous of all was his support for Representative Haley Stevens, who lost her primary to Abdul El-Sayed and underwent a public, multiday crashout before ultimately endorsing the Republican candidate just three days before the general election. Schumer has based much of his argument for reelection on Democrats’ monumental pickups on Tuesday, despite those four airballs.

Van Hollen addressed that issue on Tuesday: “We have two members in that room, newly elected senators, who would not be there if Schumer and the DSCC had had their way,” he told Ali Vitali of MS Now. “Schumer and the DSCC sided with the crypto industry and AIPAC against these candidates.” Others have criticized Schumer for his lack of support for other candidates, like Nixon in Florida and Jamie Davis in Louisiana.

Flanagan didn’t comment specifically on Schumer’s unsuccessful Senate picks, but she did hint at support for Van Hollen. “I really respect Chris Van Hollen, and I’m a big fan of his leadership. And so, we’ll see who decided to step in. But I think Chris Van Hollen is fantastic,” she said.

El-Sayed threw his support behind Van Hollen early on and reiterated it to me today. “It’s an evolving conversation, and I’ve been very clear. I think Senator Van Hollen would be a phenomenal leader.” I asked if he’s been hearing more support for Van Hollen from other members. “A lot of excitement there,” he said.

Even though Schumer is projecting confidence, Murshed Zaheed, a former senior leadership aide to former Majority Leader Harry Reid, noted that he can’t recall a situation like this one, where more than double-digit members of the incoming caucus have shown an eagerness to defect from their Senate leader. He attributes senators’ enthusiasm for Van Hollen in part to Van Hollen’s leadership during some of the darkest days of the second Trump administration.

“The first visible opposition to Trump was Chris Van Hollen’s trip to El Salvador” in April 2025 to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who the Trump administration deported in violation of court orders. “Until then, the Democrats were completely cowered in their offices in D.C.,” Zaheed said.

When I asked them about leadership, some senators were coy—and didn’t explicitly say they’d support Schumer. “I’m just excited for our first caucus lunch and [to] hear from folks and understand what our options are going to be,” said newly-elected Annie Andrews. Senator Alex Padilla of California merely said that he is “looking forward to our conversation today at lunch.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

The first place where Democrats’ new power in state governments may be felt? Medicaid. A few stories to watch: In Iowa, Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand has put reversing the 2016 decision to privatize the state Medicaid program at the top of his agenda. Then there’s Medicaid expansion—an option under the Affordable Care Act that allows state Medicaid programs to cover people earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. In Georgia, Keisha Lance-Bottoms winning the gubernatorial race and Dems winning a narrow majority in the state House has put full expansion on the table (Georgia implemented a partial expansion in 2023). Stateline’s Anna Claire Vollers noted last week that the same could happen in Wisconsin (new Democratic trifecta starting in January), Texas (Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s chair and Dems controlling the House), and Kansas (vote count ongoing, but Cindy Holscher is ahead in the governor’s race, and Dems have broken the GOP’s supermajority in the House). It’s far from a sure thing, though. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Sarah Volpenhein reports that in Wisconsin, Democrats might not push for expansion right away. Georgia Dems will have to work with a Republican-controlled Senate, as will Hinojosa and her House allies in Texas. Some politicians are pumped, though—on Monday, Texas state Representative John Bucy III pre-filed House Bills 101 and 102 to tee things up.

A tally you may have missed: Despite many conservatives’ attempts to portray public transit as a socialist plot that real people hate, voters in this election approved a striking 22 out of 27 public transit ballot measures. (If you’re interested in this topic, it’s always a good time to read Liza Featherstone’s classic, insightful piece about why public transit serves as a high-stakes testing ground for competing visions of the role of government in modern society.)

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

The Roosevelt Institute has published a useful rundown from Asad Ramzanali of the Vanderbilt Policy Accelerator, Andrea Dehlendorf of Democracy Takes Work, Molly Kinder of the Breakwater Initiative, and Brian McGrail of Encode on what Anthropic’s upcoming IPO “means for the economy.” Several members of the panel insist, unsurprisingly, that there’s an urgent need for government oversight and regulation. “I fear,” McGrail writes, “that going public will only make it harder for Anthropic to choose safe technology over short-term shareholder interests.”

On Thursday at 10 a.m., the Center for Strategic and International Studies will hold an online discussion on “Israel’s Elections and the Future of the Middle East.” Mona Yacoubian will moderate a conversation between former U.S. ambassador Michael Ratney, Paul Salem, and Celine Touboul.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Book of the Week: Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America’s Most Consequential Institution

By Nathaniel Philbrick

THE GIST: “As goes DOJ, so goes the republic.” That’s the longtime MS Now host’s basic argument, in a book that is “both a diagnosis and a prescription” for the Department of Justice. The book traces the institution from its origin in the Reconstruction era—when it was created to fight the Ku Klux Klan—to the present, when Attorney General Todd Blanche insists that he is the personal attorney for the president.

PRAISE: Department of Fate has no blurbs—a power move if ever there was one—but Kirkus was laudatory. “Written with a novelist’s skill for revelatory detail and a historian’s sharp eye for continuities, the book both infuriates and inspires. The moral indignation seething through Maddow’s account culminates in her conclusion, in which she calls on Congress to beef up the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General and reminds us of the department’s long-forgotten purpose: ‘to fight for everyone in America to have the protections of the U.S. Constitution, including against their own government.’”

CRUISING THE INDEX: This is not just a polemic, it’s also a history covering some of the department’s less widely recognized roles, from Reconstruction roots to union busting later in the Gilded Age, to the rise of J. Edgar Hoover in the early 20th century, to the Civil Rights Movement.

TNR’S QUICK CRITICAL ASSESSMENT: Maddow’s witty and biting lineup of attorney generals reminds us that there is nothing new about a Department of Justice awash with corruption scandals or attorney generals who see their role primarily as protecting the interests of the powerful. But this also strengthens Maddow’s argument that the Trump era represents a departure even from the DOJ’s often sordid history. This is not a good moment for the DOJ. Maddow presents a compelling case for how to fix it.

—Alex Shephard

Political Trivia Question of the Day

Who was the last Cabinet official to be impeached by the House? Hint: It was quite recent! (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky