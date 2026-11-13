Dems Have a Plan to End the Iran War. It’s Risky, Though.

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Inside Washington

Democrats won in November in no small part because of their opposition to the war in Iran. Now they have an opportunity to stop that war even before new members of Congress take office. The catch? It could hurt federal workers and the people who depend on them—and burn a lot of political capital.

Representative Ro Khanna and Senator Chris Van Hollen have suggested using the December 11 government funding deadline to push for an end to the war. In this scenario, Dems would withhold votes from a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government funded, demanding that Congress attach restrictions to war funding if it wants the CR to pass. That, of course, could lead to a government shutdown, and many lawmakers aren’t eager to go down that path just ahead of the holiday season.

“I understand the impulse,” Representative Becca Balint said about the plan to use the CR as leverage. But, she added, “we want to make sure that we are not continuing to—I want to use the right word here—terrorize our federal workforce. They have been through hell and back again.”

The two Democratic appropriations leaders, Senator Patty Murray and Representative Rosa DeLauro, have remained noncommittal on whether they want the CR to include restrictions on war funding. “We’re looking at all options,” Murray told reporters on Thursday. Meanwhile, DeLauro signaled that she’d like to pass a short-term CR to avoid a shutdown and work on a more substantial funding bill in the new Congress. “I want to make it as short as possible,” she told reporters.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries likewise declined to endorse a particular strategy and instead deferred to DeLauro. “I don’t want to get out ahead of Congresswoman DeLauro, but House Democrats have uniformly opposed providing any additional money to Donald Trump’s war machine, to Pete Hegseth’s war machine, over in the Middle East,” he said in a press conference on Thursday.

“I think that we should be looking for every way in which not to have a shutdown,” DeLauro told me when I asked for clarification on her position. “But I understand the view that there shouldn’t be the billions of dollars that are being requested, you know, for Iran, and we need to move to end that war. So we’ll look for the various ways in which that might be accomplished.”

Congress has used a continuing resolution this way before. In 1973, legislators successfully used a funding package to force President Richard Nixon to stop bombing Cambodia. Last week, a group of 40 civil society organizations sent a letter to Congress pushing lawmakers to adopt this CR strategy. “We don’t think we should spend one more minute, spend one more penny, to fund this illegal war,” said Cavan Kharrazian, senior policy adviser at Demand Progress, which was a signatory of the letter.

Democrats could also use the National Defense Authorization Act to restrict the war, either by inserting provisions to stop the flow of funding or by withholding votes. The CR is a stronger bet, Kharrazian explained. “The NDAA is considered must-pass, but continuing government funding has much more leverage to it,” he said.

On Thursday, several lawmakers remained tight-lipped on whether they want to use the CR to restrict war funding. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring this war to an end. It’s illegal, a war of choice, and we’re going to do everything we can to keep the government funded,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. When I asked if she’d prefer not to attach war funding to the CR, she just repeated the same sentence.

Senator Mazie Hirono seemed open to using the CR as leverage. “I think we should make it very clear that the war needs to end, and whatever vehicle we’re going to use for that, I will support,” she said. At the same time, she said she hoped to avoid a government shutdown.

Progressives in the Senate insist that the plan is to keep the government running and say that they need to take the risk regardless. “When we vote on appropriations, we intend to fund the government and stop funds for this war. It is what the American people demand, and what they deserve,” wrote Senators Chris Van Hollen, Michael Bennet, Tammy Duckworth, and Bernie Sanders in a statement.

Van Hollen’s advocacy for ending the war comes as he is considering a challenge to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for the majority leader job next year. “I think this is a really important moment for Democratic leadership,” he told The Washington Sun last week. “Are the Democrats, including the Democratic leadership, going to listen to the verdict of the American people and vote to end this war?”

Even if Democrats could theoretically pass a stopgap CR and return to the funding issue again in January, some think that would be an early capitulation for the party, fresh off their November wins. “We should have that fight now,” Kharrazian said. “We shouldn’t allow the money spigot to continue, for even a month.”

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

A story to watch, semi-buried in a Washington Post piece about Dems’ new power in state legislatures and governorships: Texas state Representative Brian Harrison, the outlet notes, “has called for a special session to limit the governor’s executive powers while Republicans still control the legislature.” He tells the Post: “If we don’t limit those, [Hinojosa] may well be able to advance her priorities without passing almost any legislation.”

Harrison is not the only lawmaker thinking along these lines. In Ohio this week, anticipating not just Amy Acton’s first days in office but the loss of a GOP supermajority, Republican state Representative Ron Ferguson introduced a joint resolution to amend the state constitution to require only a simple majority to override a gubernatorial veto. Other proposals on the table, according to the Ohio Capital Journal, include one to “expand the General Assembly’s ability to rescind state Department of Health orders”—which Republican House Speaker Matt Huffman called a “good thought.” None of this is new: GOP legislatures in Wisconsin in 2018 and North Carolina in 2024, for example, moved to curtail gubernatorial power in lame-duck sessions before a Democratic governor was set to take over.

Elsewhere:

NBC reporter Sahil Kapur noted on Thursday , following the news of Democrat Scott Colom ’s stunning victory in Mississippi, that Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith ’s official website continues to feature “a 2023 article about how she single-handedly blocked Colom’s nomination to be a federal judge.” For more on this remarkable race, check out The New York Times’s story from last week about Angela Lewis , whose father, James Chaney , was murdered by Klansmen in Mississippi days after her birth. The article describes how Lewis, a nurse, drove straight after an overnight shift to her polling place in Meridian to vote for the candidate who will now become the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

, following the news of Democrat ’s stunning victory in Mississippi, that Republican Senator ’s official website continues to feature “a 2023 article about how she single-handedly blocked Colom’s nomination to be a federal judge.” For more on this remarkable race, check out The New York Times’s story from last week about , whose father, , was murdered by Klansmen in Mississippi days after her birth. The article describes how Lewis, a nurse, drove straight after an overnight shift to her polling place in Meridian to vote for the candidate who will now become the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction. The Guardian’s Sam Wolfson explores the phenomenon of the manosphere turning on Donald Trump. The “gay jokes, casual racism, and rape apologia” remain the same, and many of the key players still want immigrants deported. But now they’ve decided that “MAGA is gay.”

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

Paparo about “deterrence in the Pacific,” exploring the complexities of U.S. competition with China in the region. Bruce Jones will offer opening remarks, and Lynn Kuok and Michael E. O’Hanlon will moderate.In case you missed it: The World Resources Institute Clem Perry and Nick Wayth write in their explainer. But in order to harness the potential affordability benefits, governments need to make the switch “affordable up front” for households and businesses, “reduce the financing costs for clean power,” and ensure—among other things—that the cheaper price of producing renewable energy is actually reflected in the price passed on to consumers. While that may sound complicated, consider this striking scenario they outline to show the potential benefits: about “deterrence in the Pacific,” exploring the complexities of U.S. competition with China in the region.will offer opening remarks, andandwill moderate.In case you missed it: The published a useful analysis this week, as Democrats pivoted to thinking about how to deliver on affordability promises, and global policymakers convened in Antalya, Turkey, for COP31 (the United Nations’ annual climate conference). Can electrification help with the affordability crisis? Yes, it can, WRI’sandwrite in their explainer. But in order to harness the potential affordability benefits, governments need to make the switch “affordable up front” for households and businesses, “reduce the financing costs for clean power,” and ensure—among other things—that the cheaper price of producing renewable energy is actually reflected in the price passed on to consumers. While that may sound complicated, consider this striking scenario they outline to show the potential benefits:

Take home heating. Electricity can deliver cheaper warmth even when it costs more per unit than gas. A heat pump moves heat rather than generating it by burning fuel, delivering three to four units of heat for every unit of electricity purchased — an effective efficiency of 300-400%. Even at the lower end of that range, a heat pump uses 70% less purchased energy than a modern gas boiler operating at 90% efficiency. That efficiency advantage means that even if electricity costs three times as much per unit as gas, the energy cost of heating is still 10% lower.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Good Week: Scott Colom

While the Democrats have been celebrating their midterm wave for more than a week, the party’s nominee for Senate in Mississippi had to wait until Wednesday for his victory to be declared. And it’s the most historic of all of them this election season: Colom will be the state’s first Democratic senator since segregationist John C. Stennis left office in 1989, and the state’s first Black senator since Reconstruction.

Bad Week: Jensen Huang

The drip-drip of bad news finally swamped the co-founder and CEO of AI chipmaker Nvidia, who resigned on Thursday after The New York Times reported on a second affair—this one with a subordinate, as opposed to a suspected Chinese spy. That proved too much to withstand, even for the head of the $4 trillion company at the heart of the AI investment boom.

—Ryan Kearney

Political Trivia Question of the Day

Who was the legendary Senate majority leader in the 1960s and ’70s who shepherded through all the major Great Society legislation, and what state was he from? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky