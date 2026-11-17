Here’s Where the Schumer–Van Hollen Race Could Get Really Interesting
A handful of senators who haven’t yet declared their positions in the majority leader race could persuade others to change sides.
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Inside Washington
So where do things stand in the race for Senate majority leader? The Blue Book got a whip count on Monday morning assembled by the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. The group is a major backer of Chris Van Hollen’s challenge to Chuck Schumer, but its list is based on the most recent public statements by every senator who’s spoken on the matter.
So here’s the count. The list shows 15 senators in the “firm Schumer” category, including Sheldon Whitehouse, Catherine Cortez Masto, and Angela Alsobrooks. Tim Kaine is in a “presumed Schumer” category of one. Another 15, including Elizabeth Warren and Chris Murphy, are listed as “publicly uncommitted.” Fourteen are listed under “debate/open.” There are five listed as “won’t vote Schumer” (but who haven’t committed publicly to Van Hollen), and five listed as “firm Van Hollen”: Bernie Sanders, Jeff Merkley, Abdul El-Sayed, Peggy Flanagan, and Van Hollen himself.
Over the weekend, Van Hollen took his campaign for Senate majority leader to the public, speaking at the party’s Denver retreat and posting an ad to social media in his bid to replace Chuck Schumer in party leadership come January. The American people voted “against a politics that is too timid to stand up,” he said in his ad. “We have become a party that too often trims its sails. Too cautious, too rudderless. Too attached to poll-washed, pundit-rinsed, and donor-dried messages.”
Van Hollen is making a stir, no doubt about that. But could he actually win? There are two parts to that question. The first is whether Schumer has the votes. Schumer’s team says that he does, and many sitting Democrats who did not face reelection this year have come out firmly in support. “Under Leader Schumer, Democrats won at least 55 seats,” Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said in a statement. “He earned his position as Majority Leader next Congress.” Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman even signaled that he’d leave the Democratic Party if Van Hollen were to be elected, because of their differing views on Israel and the war in Gaza.
Schumer only needs a simple majority of the Democrats who gather to vote on Tuesday, December 1. One anonymous Schumer ally recently told The Hill that he thinks Van Hollen and his supporters are just trying to get concessions on priorities. “Van Hollen doesn’t think he’s going to win,” the source said. “I think he’s trying to get some meat on the bone for the causes that the new members want.”
The second part of the question is whether senators who don’t want Schumer leading them will actually coalesce around Van Hollen as an alternative. The whip count shows that, as of Monday morning, there are a lot more senators with some reservations about Schumer than there are senators who are ready to commit to Van Hollen.
Another key question in inside-baseball proceedings like this is: Who are the straws in the wind—the key people whom other senators might follow? One Van Hollen supporter, speaking on background, said the two Georgia senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, may influence their colleagues. “The new people will take significant cues from what Ossoff and Warnock decide to do,” they said. “Either could run for president, so people are paying more attention to them.”
This source also advised paying special attention to the 11 (or more likely 12, with Mary Peltola on the cusp of victory) incoming senators. “If there’s a united front from the incoming members, then it’s close to game over,” this person said. “It’ll be hard for others to say no.” A completely united front is impossible—Sherrod Brown is a “firm Schumer” on the list. But among the new class, says this person, James Talarico is probably the one to watch most closely. Schumer supported Talarico in the primary after Colin Allred dropped out, and Talarico has said that he wants to hear Schumer’s “vision” for the Senate. On the whip count list, Talarico is in the “debate/open” category.
Three other names on the “debate/open” list caught the Blue Book’s eye: Mark Warner, Michael Bennet, and Chris Coons. They’re Senate veterans and institutionalists. If some combination of that trio comes out against Schumer, this could actually get interesting.
—Monica Potts and Michael Tomasky
Outside Washington
Many had already predicted that this would be a rough winter for anyone whose home depends on heating oil. Now, The Guardian drops some sample numbers—staggering ones—illustrating what the expected percent price spike due to President Donald Trump’s war on Iran and Russia’s war on Ukraine could look like for individual households. For 61-year-old Heidi Unruh of Kittery, Maine, Michael Sainato reports that it will cost more than $1,500 to fill the tank that heats her home—double what it cost last year, Unruh says—and the tank will need to be refilled “every 47 days when the temperatures are low.”
Last week, Politico reported that some Democratic politicians are already tamping down expectations about their ability to lower energy prices. “That’s a legitimate issue, and it’s not going to be solved in one political cycle,” Illinois Representative Sean Casten reportedly said. “We’re going to fight like hell to lower prices. We’ll be successful in some areas and not in others,” Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii was quoted as saying. “I think everybody needs to give citizens credit for understanding that there are three branches of government. We just took over one of the three.”
Elsewhere:
The Texas Tribune profiles Ben Flores, the Democrat who recently won the race for Texas land commissioner, even though he “was outfundraised 47 to 1 and spent the home stretch of the campaign in a hospital bed, recovering from cancer treatment.” Flores, an immigrant and pig farmer, tells the Tribune’s Eleanor Klibanoff that he’s “not naive” about the circumstances of his victory: “People were pissed off, and we just happened to be standing there.”
—Heather Souvaine Horn
The Ideas Factory
On Tuesday at 1 p.m., the Rocky Mountain Institute will hold a webinar on the post-midterm political landscape for energy, exploring how midterm results have changed—or not changed—”the outlook for new energy technologies in specific states and regions, and across the U.S. as a whole.” Also on the agenda: “What can states do to address ongoing concerns around affordability, load growth, and economic growth?” The discussion will feature Brian O’Hanlon, Sarah Ladislaw, Jacob Corvidae, Derrick Flakoll, and John Coequyt.
Also on Tuesday, at noon, New America will host a discussion between Better Life Lab director Brigid Schulte and clinical psychologist Darby Saxbe about the latter’s new book, Dad Brain, which explores how “the experience of caring for others” changes the human brain. The discussion will also feature “key findings from the Lab’s new Men and Caregiving survey,” which looked at the barriers keeping fathers from fully participating in caregiving.
—Heather Souvaine Horn
In Closing
Political Trivia Question of the Day
If you’ve been wondering if Hakeem Jeffries could be president someday (someone must be), then you should know that the odds are long—only one president in U.S. history had previously served as House speaker. Who? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)
—Michael Tomasky