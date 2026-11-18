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Inside Washington

Yesterday, this newsletter covered the likely vote counts for the Senate majority leader contest between Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Chris Van Hollen. But if Van Hollen were to pull off a win, would he actually lead differently than Schumer would? With Trump in the White House threatening vetoes, substantive policy differences could be limited to a few core issues.

“I think people right now are overemphasizing ideological differences, perceived ideological differences, between the two of them, which is really just not the role of the Senate party leader,” said Mark Schmitt, the director of the political reform program at the think tank New America. Ultimately, he said, the leader doesn’t determine the ideological tone of the Senate; individual senators do.

Still, Van Hollen and Schumer could diverge on Israel and the war in Iran, Schmitt pointed out. So far, Van Hollen has made his views on the war a centerpiece of his surprisingly public and grassroots campaign for leader. Along with a handful of other senators, Van Hollen wants to use the December 11 government funding deadline to push for a stop to the war in Iran. Schumer hasn’t come out either way on the issue.

Van Hollen has also criticized Schumer’s opposition to the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. “We wouldn’t be in this spot if Trump had not torn up the JCPOA. But we wouldn’t even have a JCPOA if the vote of the current leader had prevailed,” Van Hollen said on Monday.

Van Hollen threw another punch at Schumer on November 12, saying that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee shouldn’t take money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC. Schumer used to chair the DSCC, and as Democratic leader, appoints its chair. Van Hollen also said that as leader, he wouldn’t take sides in open primaries. In 2026, Schumer backed moderates in Florida, Maine, Minnesota, and Michigan who lost their primaries.

“If somebody wants a vote on ending U.S. aid to Israel,” Schmitt theorized, “they’re more likely to get that vote with Van Hollen than with Schumer, who’s going to do all he can to say, ‘Not now, we’ll get that vote later.’”

Jim Kessler, the executive vice president for policy at Third Way and a former Schumer staffer, said that it’s easy for Van Hollen to propose big policy swings from his position in the caucus. But as leader, Kessler said, “you are forced to take actions that might anger your base at home and other democratic constituencies because you’re thinking of the broader picture. And no matter what Van Hollen is saying right now, if by some miracle lightning stroke he’s leader, he would have to succumb to those same impulses or be booted out.”

Schumer reiterated on Tuesday that he has the votes to become leader. But Van Hollen and his backers say that they’re not so sure of that. Schumer is publicly backed by 15 senators to Van Hollen’s five backers. That leaves 35 senators uncommitted. The winner will need 28 senators to back him in a closed-ballot election on December 1.

Ultimately, the choice of leader could be more a question of “vibes” (as Schmitt put it) than substance. Committee leaders may ultimately have more impact on legislation and oversight, and there are few questions there: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will likely run Judiciary, Senator Richard Blumenthal is likely to lead the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (which handles oversight), and Senator Bernie Sanders will be at home on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

“Ideologically and generationally, there’s not that much difference between Schumer and Van Hollen,” Kessler said. But the midterm results suggest that maybe Democrats are looking for a different energy. Van Hollen, who rose into the public eye by flying down to El Salvador to meet illegally deported Kilmar Ábrego García, represents a fighting opposition to Trump that many Democrats have been hungry for.

—Emma Janssen

Outside Washington

Democratic Virginia state Senator Mamie Locke this week argued that the Virginia state Senate should not attempt an investigation or expulsion of state Senator L. Louise Lucas, who recently pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering, drug, and money-laundering charges related to her family-run cannabis business. Locke also accused the Trump administration of targeting “powerful Black women.” Locke was responding to Republican Senator Bryce Reeves, who recently pre-filed a Senate resolution to review the charges. You can read the Virginia Mercury’s full report on this and the underlying charges against Locke (they’re pretty complicated) here.

The Agriculture Department’s November 10 proposal to end what’s known as broad-based categorical eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, could remove benefits for 6.3 million people, according to the department’s own projections. The Alabama Political Reporter’s Wesley Walter explains that, among other things, categorical eligibility allows low-income families with some savings to still qualify for benefits. Now, for households that no longer qualify, “it means that those children could lose access to no-cost school meals,” LaTrell Clifford Wood of Arise Hunger tells Walter. The policy switch could also lead to an increased error rate in the state, which, according to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, would lead to the state bearing increased cost-sharing burdens for the SNAP program going forward.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

The Ideas Factory

Data for Progress earlier this week released survey numbers showing 56 percent of “Democratic-leaning voters” favor replacing current Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with someone new to lead the new Democratic majority. Only 31 percent say Schumer should continue to lead.

The Revolving Door Project has published a statement arguing that Nvidia’s turmoil shows the need for a stock ownership ban for members of Congress, to prevent conflicts of interest. “Today, as the Senate weighs [the permitting reform bill known as] BAAJA—legislation backed by Nvidia and the broader AI industry—at least 50 members of Congress have traded Nvidia stock since late 2023, including one of the bill’s authors, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI),” said Revolving Door Project executive director Jeff Hauser in the statement.

The Groundwork Collaborative and the Century Foundation calculate that “the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up 11% over the past year, roughly three times the overall rate of inflation.” Groundwork senior adviser Emily DiVito argues in the press release that Trump’s war on Iran and “reckless tariffs” are to blame, and Century Foundation chief economist Kyle Moore likewise cites “policy choices” contributing to households’ budget struggles.

—Heather Souvaine Horn

In Closing

Political Trivia Question of the Day

As Trump prepares to meet again with Putin and Xi, a two-part question: Who was the first U.S. president to visit China, and who was the first to visit what we then called the Soviet Union? (Sign up for The TNR Blue Book to find the answer in tomorrow’s newsletter.)

—Michael Tomasky