The plot of the book is, at first glance, fantastic—a kind of grotesque picaresque. Much of it is narrated by Pak Jun Doh, who, when we first meet him, has just been conscripted into a naval unit that travels to remote Japanese islands and kidnaps people off the beaches to serve as Japanese teachers in North Korea. Soon he will become a spy, intercepting English-language broadcasts from a fishing boat and—in a set piece that verges on hilarious—travelling to Texas on an obscure diplomatic mission. After his return, he winds up in a prison camp: for the crime, apparently, of having visited America.

This surreality is precisely the point. Every page of the book makes clear that North Korea—where loudspeakers blare propaganda from the wall of every home, the government runs recipe contests for dishes like pumpkin rind soup, and even the plants bear the dictators’ names (“kimilsungia” and “kimjongilia”)—exists in its own universe. Even the years are counted by a different numerical system, as if to emphasize that the nation is beyond the reach of normal time. And yet, as Jun Doh tells one of the Americans, “When you’re in my country … everything makes simple, clear sense. It’s the most straightforward place on earth.”

Straightforward, that is, once you have learned to interpret the code. A middle-aged person who is taller than average is assumed to have had access to meat as a child, and thus to have been a Japanese collaborator. Not long after Jun Doh (now under an assumed name) is miraculously released from the prison camp, he winds up back in prison in Pyongyang. “One look at how he ate told us all we needed to know about the conditions at Prison 33,” one of the interrogators assigned to him thinks. Sometimes the code is beyond cracking. The interrogator’s elderly, invalid parents, who are dependent on their son, are so terrified of him that they speak to him only in political platitudes. In one of the book’s saddest moments, the interrogator remembers his father teaching him as a child that “there are ways we must act, things we must say, but inside, we are still us.” There might come a time when they have to denounce each other for their own protection, but “if someday you must say something like that to me,” the father tells his son, “I will know it’s not really you.” Yet by the time we encounter them, this authentic feeling is gone, worn away by years of suspicion and obfuscation.

Many of the details about North Korea in this book are at least somewhat familiar from news accounts. The novel’s achievement is to explain what they mean, and this is devastatingly unfamiliar. We know, for instance, that every home, every place of work, is required to display pictures of Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung. But we might not have understood the significance of a place where such pictures are not on display—as Jun Doh realizes to his horror when he enters the prison camp and notices that the customary space above the door is empty: This is “a place that did not merit the gaze of the Dear and Great Leaders’ constant concern,” the ultimate nadir of existence. We know that North Koreans are starving; we might not have known that families steal chestnuts from public parks and children learn to set traps for songbirds. We know that the prison camps are brutal; we might not have known that famished prisoners eat dead moths and suck the eggs from trout in the fish ponds. (The fish are counted every day and if one goes missing, everyone will be punished.)

A novel does not need to bring news about the world; it can satisfy its artistic obligations close to home. But as it happens, the contemporary novels that have mattered most to me—Charles Bock’s Beautiful Children and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Half of a Yellow Sun come immediately to mind—do bring news. That they seek to educate their readers does not suffice to make them praiseworthy; rather, they are valuable in and of themselves, as works of literature. If they also bring urgent, painful news—in Bock’s case, about the pornography industry and the lives of runaway teens; in Adichie’s, about the war in Biafra, which is not new news but is too little known outside Nigeria—that is secondary. (Mostly. Often the reason these novelists bring the news is because journalists have failed to do so, or to do so well.)