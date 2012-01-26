The aloofness of Obama and Romney probably reflects, to some degree, technological change. With so much more video of a candidate’s life unspooling on cable news and the Internet, politics now rewards cooler emotional temperatures even more than it did when John F. Kennedy became president. Stepped-up partisanship, too, likely plays some role. As the possibility diminishes that Democrats and Republicans will ever agree on anything, there’s less to achieve through warm displays of affability. Even within the parties, the demands of modern fund-raising could never accommodate a contemporary equivalent to House Speaker Sam Rayburn’s “Board of Education,” where intramural conflicts got resolved every afternoon over bourbon and poker.

But Romney’s and Obama’s detachment also reflects their upbringing. In his memoir, Dreams from My Father, Obama recalls worrying that “I would forever remain an outsider, with the rest of the world, black and white, always standing in judgment.” Romney is less forthcoming about his struggle to fit in, but, at age 14, we learn in The Real Romney, he and his family appeared in a Detroit Free Press feature depicting Mormonism as “one of the smallest and least understood faiths” in southeast Michigan. Romney’s detachment, Kranish and Helman believe, “is a function partly of his faith, which has its own tight social community that most outsiders don’t see.”

The extreme right has tried to undermine Obama by underscoring and exaggerating his outsider-ness, most famously by questioning the validity of his Hawaii birth certificate. He’s a foreigner, they hint, and a Muslim. He’s not like you and me. It pegs the president as the Other without mentioning one thing he indisputably is, which is black. Newt Gingrich’s characterization of Obama as the “food-stamp president” and someone whose worldview is “Kenyan, anti-colonial” carries more than a whiff of this. More subtly, Romney says Obama “takes his inspiration from the capitals of Europe” while “we look to the cities and towns across America.” The attack isn’t racial, but, in equating Obama’s liberalism with European-style social democracy, Romney is saying Obama doesn’t belong.

Ironically, though, it is Obama who strikes me as the more comfortably assimilated of the two candidates. One reason Romney presumably delayed releasing his tax returns for so long was that he worried his generous (and wholly laudatory) tithing to the Mormon Church would alienate voters. That worry is not misplaced. Overt prejudice against the Mormon faith is more common and deemed more acceptable across a broad swath of the population than overt prejudice against African Americans. Questioning Obama’s bona fides within the mainstream culture therefore strikes me as a terrible strategy for Romney. In addition to being xenophobic and untrue—there’s nothing “un-American” about our president—it risks inviting others to question his own mainstream bona fides. For Romney, staying away from such rhetoric would be both the wise and decent thing to do.

