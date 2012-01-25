Susana Martinez and the curse of Sarah Palin.

In May 2010, Susana Martinez was running neck and neck in the Republican primary for the New Mexico governor’s race. Her opponent, Allen Weh, a former chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, had poured hundreds of thousands of dollars of his own money into his campaign. Martinez, a district attorney, was fighting to close the gap. Then Sarah Palin came to town.

On May 16, Palin, whose star power was at its peak, appeared before a standing-room-only crowd in Albuquerque’s Marriott hotel, clad in a black leather jacket, and enveloped Martinez in a hug. “I’ll tell you what, New Mexico, you have a winner here, in someone who is proudly pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-family, pro-fiscal conservative, anti-tax, anti-big government!” she cried. A top Republican strategist familiar with the race says that, in internal tracking polls, Martinez got “an eight or nine percent bounce” after Palin’s endorsement. “It was a total game changer,” he says.

Martinez went on to win the primary and then the general election. Now, when Republican insiders are asked about possible vice presidential candidates, she is often high on the list. As GOP strategist Mark McKinnon wrote to me in an e-mail: “She checks so many boxes Republicans need. Hispanic. Female. Young. From a swing state. She won in a state where Republicans are outnumbered 3-to-1. High approval ratings. Charismatic former district attorney. What’s not to like?” She also happens to be handy with a gun: A YouTube video shows her briskly firing at targets in the desert, hitting nearly every one on the first try. On the surface, at least, Republicans couldn’t have done better if they’d manufactured a vice presidential pick in a lab.

MARTINEZ WAS BORN IN the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, the daughter of a deputy sheriff. When I asked her brother, Jacob, about her childhood, the first word out of his mouth was “bossy.” In a phone interview, Martinez told me her parents got by “paycheck to paycheck” but managed to start a small security guard business.