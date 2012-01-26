Khalil successfully puts to rest two myths clouding Western thinking about the revolution. The first, advanced by Tahrir’s most cynical critics, holds that the uprising was not a revolution but a coup, carried out by elements of Egypt’s powerful military class against a leader who had outlived his usefulness to their kleptocracy. It may well be the case that some high-ranking members of the Egyptian officer corps sought to sidestep Mubarak and his anointed son Gamal. But Khalil rightly insists that it does not necessarily follow that the Tahrir moment was not also animated by genuine grievances and politics. Indeed, as he writes, this was “a society that absolutely needed to have a revolution.”

Pre-revolutionary Egypt, Khalil shows, was a nation trapped by a mediocre autocrat in a boiling cauldron of repression, sexual frustration, and hopelessness. “Mubarak was never as brutal, ruthless, or sadistic as some of his contemporaries, like Saddam Hussein or Hafez El Assad,” he concedes. And yet Mubarak’s regime treated Egyptians with such open contempt that they “lost both respect for themselves and the sense that they could change anything that was happening around them.”

Khalil’s first-hand account of the rigged parliamentary election of 2010, which he correctly identifies as one of the direct triggers of the uprising, is instructive. At one point, Khalil meets a regime-appointed election monitor at a polling station in Alexandria. The monitor is required to stand across the street outside the station—lest he interfere with the blatant rigging underway inside. Confronted by Khalil, the monitor merely smiles and says, “It’s Egypt.” Then there is the shocking case of Khaled Saieed, the shy, young musician beaten to death by plainclothes officers in June 2010, for no apparent reason. For millions of citizens, the senseless killing of Saieed—an archetypical middle class Egyptian youth—crystallized the moral bankruptcy of Mubarak’s police state.

Reflecting on this recent history, it is impossible to conclude that Mubarakism was somehow a viable model in Egypt or elsewhere in the Arab Mideast. But Khalil’s account makes it equally difficult to accept the position—maintained to this day by the revolution’s more starry-eyed Western supporters—that anti-Americanism and anti-Israelism did not define the Tahrir moment. While it is true that, at the height of the uprising, flag-burnings and anti-Western sloganeering were kept to a minimum, enmity toward the West stood at the origins of the Tahrir moment. Indeed, as Khalil points out, the first time protestors occupied Tahrir Square was during the lead-up to the American-led invasion of Iraq. “It started with ‘Down with America’ and turned to ‘Down with Mubarak,’” one activist tells Khalil. Moreover, many of the veteran strategists of the 2011 uprising cut their political teeth organizing angry mobs to attack the Israeli embassy in Cairo. Once the revolution exploded, they asked the Brazilian illustrator Carlos Latuff—winner of the Iranian regime’s Holocaust denial cartoon contest—to create revolutionary imagery for their social media sites.

Khalil himself is a man of the Arab left, where second thoughts about Islamism’s rise in the new Mideast or the illiberal nature of Arab Spring are dismissed out of hand. He sneers at Israeli concerns about the ominous storms gathering across the Sinai: “The fact that [Israel], which has long proclaimed itself ‘the only democracy in the Middle East,’ was so clearly unhappy with the potential emergence of a second democracy speaks volumes about just how twisted and backward the politics of the region have become.” For Khalil, what matters is that “now, for the first time in decades, the opinion of the Egyptian people will be heard.” The new Egypt and the new Middle East, he hopes, will be “built around the idea of a true meritocracy, a place where people can choose their own leaders and then peacefully choose different ones.”