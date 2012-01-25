The world knows well the story of Liu Xiaobo, the Chinese poet and dissident who won the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize—and who is currently serving an eleven-year sentence in prison. Less well-known is the story of his wife, Liu Xia, an artist whose brilliant photographs are equal parts upsetting and compelling. It is a cliché to say that lovers “are one,” but in this case there is much truth to it. Liu Xiaobo’s poems and Liu Xia’s photographs struggle with shared demons and feed from a shared intelligence.

The couple met in Beijing art circles in the 1980s and began living together in 1996. A few months later, Xiaobo was arrested and ordered to spend three years in a reeducation-through-labor camp in Dalian, apparently because he had been too outspoken on the question of political autonomy for Taiwan. Somehow, three years of physical separation only brought the pair closer together in spirit. Initially, Liu Xia was denied permission to visit Xiaobo in the labor camp because the two were not formally married. When they promptly applied for a marriage license, camp authorities, puzzled at the unusual request, felt they needed to check with her to be sure she knew what she was doing. She answered: “Right. That ‘enemy of the state’? I want to marry him!” A wedding ceremony inside the camp was impossible, and regulations forbade Xiaobo from exiting the facility, so they married by filling out forms. On April 8, 1998, it was official.

After the marriage, Liu Xia was permitted one visit per month and, for the next year and a half, did not miss a single opportunity to make the 1,100-mile round-trip from Beijing to Dalian. In this, she resembled Yelena Bonner, wife of Andrei Sakharov, the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize winner. In January 1980, Sakharov was exiled to the closed city of Gorky, where Bonner visited him regularly. Shuttling between two cities—Moscow to Gorky in Bonner’s case, Beijing to Dalian in Liu Xia’s—the two wives served as spiritual and intellectual lifelines for their confined husbands.

After his release, Xiaobo remained free for a decade, but, in late 2008—having helped to write a document called Charter 08, which called for democracy and human rights in China—he was arrested again. One year later, he was tried and convicted on charges of “incitement of subversion of state power.” As part of his trial, he gave a “final statement” that included the following words directed to his wife: