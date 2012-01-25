The Occupy movement has found, at last, the heart of the beast. The good news is that it's in the Swiss Alps, with some of the finest skiing in all of Europe just a stone's throw away. The bad news is that instead of tents the Occupiers get igloos. Who knew Davos could be a hardship post? Give me Cleveland any day.

"To dismiss the Occupy WEF [i.e., World Economic Forum] movement would be a mistake," an anonymous Davos blogger informs us. Do you hear that, plutocrats? The Wall Street Journal reports that there are 70 billionaires among the 2,500 attendees. That makes Davos the only place on earth where a billionaire, for a few days anyway, can bust out of the top 1 percent (not to mention the top 0.01 percent). When billionaires represent roughly 3 percent of WEF attendees, that means, arithmetically, that about two-thirds of those billionaires get to slum it for a few days in the bottom 99 percent. What a lark!

Sometime in the past--the description on the Davos Web site doesn't say when--there was at least one Davos panel on global inequality. "There are many ways to help reduce inequality," the summary said.

First, investment in education will raise the level of skills, which leads to better jobs and hence less inequality. Second, the spread of entrepreneurship and practical business know-how helps to create better jobs and opportunities. Third, governments can empower the population to “climb out” of poverty, form labour organizations and other civil society groups and, more generally, promote democratic political practices.

I like that this précis, unlike last night's State of the Union address, mentions labor unions as a path out of income inequality. I wish it also mentioned progressive taxation, which President Obama did manage to work into his address. Maybe one of those frostbitten Occupy WEF protesters will remind them.