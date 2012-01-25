Mitt Romney's been traveling the country making the pitch that he will bring us back to where we were before the Europhilic social democrat took charge -- that Barack Obama's presidency has been a "detour, not a destiny." His watered-down Reaganesque appeal casts voters back to a gauzy time in the recent past when all was right in the world. "It's been a tough three years," he said in Council Bluffs, Iowa before conjuring up the pre-Obama gravy years: "You can remember well when every week you thought about what movie you might take the kids to at the end of the week instead of thinking about can you get enough meals on the table at the end of the week." Wow, who knew 2007 was so fantabulous?

But such nostalgia talk is pretty common fare for Republican candidates. What is striking to me, and what I'm surprised hasn't drawn more attention the past few weeks, is how much Obama himself is turning to a restoration message for his reelection campaign. In his case, of course, the glory years to be reclaimed are not the latter years of the Bush era (though those were good for Barack Obama!) No, it's the early post-World War II era, when the economy was humming along and the nation's prosperity was far more broadly shared than it has been the past few decades. Here's Obama's big Kansas speech last month:

Over the last few decades, the rungs on the ladder of opportunity have grown farther and farther apart, and the middle class has shrunk. You know, a few years after World War II, a child who was born into poverty had a slightly better than 50-50 chance of becoming middle class as an adult. By 1980, that chance had fallen to around 40 percent. And if the trend of rising inequality over the last few decades continues, it's estimated that a child born today will only have a 1-in-3 chance of making it to the middle class -- 33 percent.

It's heartbreaking enough that there are millions of working families in this country who are now forced to take their children to food banks for a decent meal. But the idea that those children might not have a chance to climb out of that situation and back into the middle class, no matter how hard they work? That's inexcusable. It is wrong. It flies in the face of everything that we stand for.