It says a lot about Le Crazy’s faith in tradition that one of Bernadin’s most famous numbers—“God Save Our Bearskin,” a nude comic version of the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace—is still in the show sixty years later. And it says a lot about Wiseman that he introduces the number by showing one of the Girls, as they are called, carefully brushing an extravagant horsehair tail backstage. Only later do you see the Girls marching on stage wearing the tails, along with busbies and harnesses.

Here, as in all of his films, instead of repeating clichés about his subject or exposing it in titillating fashion, Wiseman shows that Le Crazy’s Girls are not prostitutes—you never see them talking to patrons or breaking the fourth wall. You mostly see them working. He shows that at Le Crazy nudity does not mean the audience can peer into a performer’s uterus, as it does at many strip clubs here in America. In fact, the club’s attitude towards nudity reminded me of a moment in Elaine Sciolino’s book, La Seduction: How the French Play the Game of Life, where the bombshell Arielle Dombasle, who has headlined at Le Crazy, says that for a woman being naked is an act of violence, and that she never lets her husband see her that way.

The Girls are rarely totally naked. Their uniform includes small, black cache sexes covering their genitals,elaborate harnesses made of leather ribbon, garters, lipstick, fingerless gloves, red Louise Brooks wigs, bejeweled caps, glow-in-the-dark finger nail polish and body paint, rhinestone tails, shoes designed by Christian Louboutin, and ingenious costumes with holes cut out to better display their asses. Their bodies are often shielded by elaborate lighting—one resembles a stained glass window and another quarter-sized dots.

Wiseman seems only obliquely interested in The Girls’ identities, measurements, or well-publicized regimen: (they cannot have tattoos; they are mostly either Russian or former French ballet dancers; they must be between 5’6” and 5’8,” and there must be ten and a half inches between their breasts and five inches between their navels and their pubis). In fact, in this film, as characters, The Girls are less memorable than the artists behind them. Ali Mahdavi, the golem-like Artistic Director, Fifi Le Poupil, the peroxide blond costumier, Andree Deissenberg, the half-American, half-French managing director, and Philipe DeCoufle, the director, all are memorably united by their faith in Le Crazy as a French treasure that needs to be preserved, like Julia Child’s cooking or Chanel’s couture. Mahdavi names Fellini and Fassbinder as inspirations.

Skeptics might argue that there is nothing new about pornographers calling themselves artists. Hugh Hefner and Larry Flynt have spoken noisily about their contributions to the First Amendment. The Minsky Brothers, the burlesque impresarios who helped to invent the striptease in the Jazz Age, compared themselves to the Shuberts, the Broadway producers. But whereas the American flesh-peddlers inflated their sense of themselves mainly to escape raids and arrests and to prevent reformers from shutting down their theaters, Le Crazy’s creative team does it out of principle. They really believe it.

When Fifi Le Poupil, the costume designer, explains to one of the dancers that the new skirts are superior to the old ones because they make the ass look round as opposed to bony, it is as if she is reciting a monologue from Moliere. When Mahdavi, a gay Iranian, clarifies that he is less interested in the anatomically perfect woman than the one who tries hard because she will never feel that she is beautiful enough, he sounds like Boris Lermentov, the autocratic Diaghilev character in The Red Shoes. In one scene, Philipe DeCoufle, the show’s director, throws a petulant auteurish fit, because the board will not let him close the theater so that everyone can work full time on “Desirs.” The protest would be comical, except that Decoufle feels his objection so deeply.

One of my favorite things about the film is that Wiseman leans so heavily—and brilliantly—on editing to tell his story. The audition scene, which in Hollywood would provide the inciting incident, is delayed towards the end, where the judges whisperingly evaluate the aspiring girls. Likewise, Wiseman places opening night halfway through. The gorgeous empty theater, with its cherry-colored velvet seats, its bottle of tangerine champagne and glasses on every table, is the equivalent of the female bodies on stage. People start to stream in. There is excitement, there is noise. The audience is vital and diverse, couples of all ages and races, and sexual preferences, and plenty of women.

Wiseman famously does not do research before shooting, or use talking heads to give context, or film jump cuts—these strategies separate his documentaries from the cookie-cutter ones. But the history of Le Crazy, which is now sixty years old, is worth telling. When Bernadin launched the club in 1951, two years after Simone de Beauvoir’s The Second Sex was published, there was little in his background that might have predicted such a vocation. His father was a farmer who came to Paris before World War One. As a young man Bernadin sold pencils and worked in hotel bars. In the 1930s, he took a hotel management course in London, and after the war he worked as an antiques dealer, he painted, and he ran a restaurant for awhile. It was at this restaurant that he met Bing Crosby and Art Buchwald, who both advised him to start a nightclub. He rented some basement rooms, decorated them like a saloon, dressed bouncers in Canadian Mountie costumes and had singers warbling “My Darling Clementine.” There was even square dancing. That did not fly. Bernadin added more strippers, and the singer Charles Aznavour, “France’s Frank Sinatra.” Le Crazy took off.

The question is why it succeeded. Of course there was the hospitable atmosphere of post-war Paris, a city thronging with GIs happy to take in French nudity. Location certainly helped: At 12 Avenue George V, near the Hotel George V and Yves St. Laurent, and close to the Champs d’Elysee, Le Crazy was as far from Pigalle’s sex clubs or Montmartre’s clubs as Marie Antoinette was from those who could not afford cake. In addition to the tourists, Le Crazy drew the Beautiful People, including Maurice Chevalier, Max Ernst, Graham Greene, Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray, the Russian poet Andre Voznesensky, JFK, Fellini, John Cassavetes, Aristotle Onassis, Edie, Andy Warhol, and Salvador Dali, who, in 1964, came up with the idea for a number in which performers were dressed as football players. Woody Allen shot part of What’s New, Pussycat? there.

Le Crazy also succeeded because the revue placed itself firmly in the twentieth century at a time when most Parisian nude revues advertised their Belle Époque roots. The Folies Bergere looked back at Toulouse Lautrec and the can can dancer he worshipped, La Goulue; the Moulin Rouge commemorated the twenties, when Josephine Baker shook her behind. These revues, which were two or three times as large as Le Crazy, featured more feathers and spangles than actual nudity. And they served food, which Le Crazy had the good sense never to attempt.

Also, from the first, Le Crazy was a Franco-American affair. All of the origins myths about Bernadin’s inspiration for the revue in some way involve America, or the idea of it. Bernadin was enthused by Radio City Music Hall, or by watching Yvonne DeCarlo, or by a nude pin-up in an American girlie magazine, or by a Marx Brothers film. Once he had launched the club, Bernadin added magic, elaborate lighting effects, rock and roll and soul, and practical jokes into the nude dancing. (One of the women’s toilets is a double.) He gave the Girls punny names such as Charly Commando, Funky Coconut, Rita Cadillac, Pussy Duty-Free, Rita Renoir, Bertha von Paraboum, and Akky Masterpiece, which made them playfully allegorical. At the same time, Bernadin drew from pop art, Jean Genet, and Artaud’s Theatre of Cruelty to stage numbers in which fantasy, comedy, terror, and ennui coexist with pleasure.

At a moment when striptease was becoming obsolete in America, the numbers at Le Crazy were too produced to be burlesque-style striptease—the so-called “tragedian of strippers,” Rita Renoir removed her crinolines while reading and Dodo d’Hamburg started one undressing act in widows’ clothing. (In an allegorical number about France’s defeat during the war, she played a dominatrix.) But it was less the jokey naughtiness than the cool ironic indifference that attracted Umberto Eco, whose essay “The Socratic Strip,” in 1960, observed that when Lilly Niagara did a “dressing act,” it was with “bored sexuality … spiced with a penance.”

The final trademark of Le Crazy was its appeal to, and reliance on, intellectuals. (Wiseman belongs prominently in this aspect of his subject.) After Le Crazy, writers such as Roland Barthes interested themselves in the subject of women undressing as a literary subject. Bernardin even founded a “Striptease Academy,” and put at its helm Edmund Heuze, a professor at the Academy of Beaux Arts—the American equivalent would be Playboy nominating someone from the Committee on Social Thought to its editorial board.

In the 1980s, plagued by imitators, Le Crazy began to lose audiences. By 1994, when Bernardin shot himself—the cause of his suicide has never been established—his club had become culturally moribund. In 2006, it was bought by Belgian investors, who focused on franchising, hiring personnel from Cirque de Soleil, inviting celebrities to do star turns, and touring in Russia, Asia, and throughout Europe. It seems to have succeeded.

Besides its delight and its wisdom, Crazy Horse provokes a larger reflection about Wiseman’s work. This is his thirty-ninth film, and the third one he has made in Paris. (The first two were La Comedie Francaise and La Danse: Le Ballet de L’Opera de Paris.) Wiseman, who first visited the Crazy Horse in 1957, with his father-in-law, sees Crazy Horse as part of what he once called an ongoing “search for the spoors in our society.”

But there are spoors and then there are spoors. As some critics have noted, Wiseman’s early films, unsentimental, black-and-white portraits of institutions sheltering the most vulnerable members of society, are far from the world of Le Crazy. But Wiseman has always resisted the label of the reformer, and his interest in other types of documentaries goes back at least to the 1990s, when he began to use color, when he filmed Aspen, the fashion industry, and institutions such as American Ballet Theatre. He continues to be best known for his first films, on high schools, prisons, welfare offices, hospitals, state legislatures, and so on; but Wiseman is not the dour goody-goody, the PBS improver of all things, that people sometimes think he is. Even his strict style was never exactly puritanical.

To be sure, to suggest that the American prison system is not up to housing our most vulnerable is different from portraying the flamboyant sexuality of a French nude revue. But both films fit a compliment that Pauline Kael gave Hospital in 1970: that Wiseman does not deal with institutions as social problems. Wiseman, she wrote, makes “you look misery in the eye and you realize that there’s nothing to be ashamed of.” Obviously the misery in Crazy Horse is not exactly wrenching—watching a man on a bad trip vomit all over the floor is different from watching a Russian performer warm up for her act by reciting poetry or seeing a close-up of a pile of gold glitter—but Kael’s point is still good. Some of Wiseman’s films may have inspired outrage, but none of them are sermons.

Wiseman is not a moralist. He is an observer—one of the great observers. He seeks authenticity. Sometimes authenticity is depravity, sometimes it isn’t. Wiseman’s subject is nothing less than what it means to be human. He is a kind of nineteenth-century realist, like Zola or Chekhov with a camera. Is it merely an accident that the president of Crazy Horse Productions is named Philippe LHomme, Phillippe the man?

Rachel Shteir is the author of three books, most recently, The Steal: A Cultural History of Shoplifting.