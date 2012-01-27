[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

Barack Obama, you’ll recall, tried out a joke during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. Citing an onerous regulation that forced dairy farmers to prove they were capable of managing spills, Obama cracked, “With a rule like that, I guess it was worth crying over spilled milk.” Yuk, yuk.

Thinking back on it, I can’t help but notice a parallel to last year’s requisite State of the Union joke. Then, Obama lamented that freshwater salmon were regulated by one federal agency; salmon by another: “I hear it gets even more complicated once they’re smoked."

SOTU speeches are an opportunity to curry favor with both parties. That is one reason Obama likes mocking government’s inefficiencies—because it’s something we can all get behind, in theory. Bureaucracies can be so stifling and irrational, Obama is telling us, it’s plain laughable!