The media didn’t take notice. President Obama didn’t mention it in his State of the Union. Nor did he emphasize it on his post-address swing-state tour stop in Nevada. But the outlook for job creation in some of the country’s hardest hit metropolitan areas turned sunnier earlier this month when President Obama issued an executive order that contained several shrewd and long-overdue measures to promote travel and tourism in the United States.

As it happens, we called for exactly such sensible and pragmatic federal reforms to aid and abet economic recovery in states and metros in the recent economic development agenda we devised for Nevada--a state particularly reliant on travel and tourism.

Broadly, Obama’s order calls for his administration to develop a national strategy on travel and competitiveness and to expedite the processing of visas for foreign visitors (without compromising national security, of course).

Tourism is already the country’s number one service export industry. These initiatives promise to give the industry a further boost by making it even easier for foreigners--especially newly-affluent and travel-hungry Brazilians, Indians, and Chinese--to come and spend their money in the United States.