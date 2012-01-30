Since the better part of Newt Gingrich’s staff jumped ship back in June, when he jetted off to Greece, the campaign has been a bare-bones operation. Even as the Gingrich campaign was flying highest at the polls, it was still beset with ineptitudes like failing to qualify for the Virginia ballot. So who’s been running the campaign these days? Here’s a quick look at some of the key players:

THE LOYALISTS—VETERANS OF NEWT-WORLD

Michael Krull, Campaign Director

Vince Haley, Policy Director

Both men are veterans of American Solutions, Gingrich’s now-defunct 527, but are otherwise relative unknowns. Krull, who compared the campaign’s failure to get on the ballot in Virginia to the attack at Pearl Harbor, worked for a public relations firm that contracted with the George W. Bush administration before becoming the national director of American Solutions, but does not appear to have worked on a campaign before. Haley seems to have a larger presence in the political landscape, but only slightly. He’s floated through a number of Gingrich projects: he worked as Newt’s research director at the American Enterprise Institute, served as a contributor and co-author on a number of his books (Real Change: Moving from the World that Fails to the World that Works and Drill Here, Drill Now, Pay Less: A Handbook for Slashing Gas Prices and Solving the Energy Crisis), and as an associate producer on Gingrich’s documentary Ronald Reagan: Rendezvous with Destiny.