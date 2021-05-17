Joseph Smith: The First Mormon

Donna Hill has made extensive use of that material and her book is the most detailed study of Joseph Smith and the religion he founded yet to be published. She is herself a Mormon, and her brother is a prominent Mormon scholar, but Hill reflects the recent tendency of the Church to let the chips pretty much lie where they fell, an indication of institutional stability and a fading of the paranoia (most certainly warranted) that was for so long a Mormon way of life. Handling what is to her and her fellow Saints sacred matters, Hill deals with the questions most frequently raised in connection with “Joe” Smith’s early activities, the matter of the golden plates, the angelic visitations, the subsequent revelations; and she tackles as well the still ticklish and bothersome matters of financial irregularities, polygamy, the mixture of politics and religion, and the painful problem of the exclusion of blacks from church membership. In each instance, her attitude is fairminded and her handling of the questions is tactful and balanced; though coming out generally on the side of Mormonism and Joseph Smith, she readily admits that prophets are only human, and are thereby subject to errors of the flesh, a truth which Smith himself voiced when he said: “A prophet is only a prophet when he is acting as such.”

Yet it must also be said that fairmindedness and documentation are not enough. We actually get closer to Joe Smith the man in Fawn Brodie’s book, for Brodie is a gifted writer and Hill is not, and though her narrative has plenty of information it lacks movement and passion, with the result that the Prophet never comes to life. Still, her book is of immense value as record—the bibliography runs to almost 20 pages—and in gathering the testimony of the people around Joseph Smith Hill does much toward what will someday surely be done, and that is to tell the story of the Mormons en masse, a unique chronicle of a nation within a nation, whose experience should prove as destructive of national complacency as was Vietnam, Watergate, or Alex Haley’s Roots. That Joe Smith was a charismatic figure, whose personal qualities were responsible for the rise of Mormonism as an international movement, there can be no doubt. That Smith had personal failings which, as in a tragic hero, resulted directly in his death, is Hill’s own stated thesis. But, as she also shows us, of equal importance is the fact that his success in raising a militant nation of the faithful was matched by his fated propensity for antagonizing Americans of other persuasions, and reciprocal to that fact is the bigotry and greed which repeatedly aroused mobs against him and his people until he was killed and they were driven beyond the frontier to a land so wasted that they (like the Indians with whom they identified their millennium) could rest undisturbed in its tenancy for several generations. If we as Americans recognize our best qualities in Brigham Young’s saga, then we should also own to our complicity in the tragedy of Joe Smith that preceded it, indeed that made it necessary. Inseparable as the parts of their union, together they form a distinctive American whole, a national experience as typical as the Mosaic exodus or the long march of Chairman Mao.