Before the 1860s, in short, Mormonism was what its detractors claimed: a theocracy, coupling church and state in a manner bound to offend not only rabble-rousers but ordinary sensible American Protestants. Whether the system of authority was despotic is open to debate. What does seem undeniable, however, is that Smith and Young were kings of the kingdom, or God’s vice-regents, and that theirs was a more autocratic order than was acceptable to mainstream American denominationalism. The Book of Mormon has been described as a compendium of explanations for the topics of debate current in the 1820s (for instance, on the notion that American Indians were descended from the peoples of Israel). Mosiah, chapter 29, is said to have expressed an American preference for representative as against monarchical government. Bushman, with admirable objectivity, dismissed this claim. The Mormon church of the first decades was not the mouthpiece of American democracy. Sir Richard Burton, that arrogant and eccentric English traveler, praised Mormon “aristocracy” (The City of the Saints, 1861). He compared the social structure of Salt Lake City to life in a good regiment: “The prophet is the colonel commanding, and the grades are nicely graduated down to the last neophyte or recruit.” No wonder. Burton remarked with relish, that the Mormon state within a state was so obnoxious to the “petulant fanatical republican of the New World.”

Burton, the translator of Arabian Nights, also saw nothing wrong with the practice of polygamy, which Joseph Smith had instituted. Burton, however, was almost alone among Gentiles in professing such support. Here as elsewhere, Arrington apparently seeks to reconcile his religious beliefs with his duties as a scholar. He gives the facts but little interpretative guidance. Young, that is, obeyed Smith’s revelation, dutifully sealing himself to a plurality of wives. Most of them, we find from Arrington’s appendix, were considerably junior. “In Salt Lake City,” ac cording to an old jest, “the girls all marry Young, and often.” If is hard not to think that the Mormon elders made a disastrous mistake in introducing polygamy, and compounded it by delaying the admission that it was in truth an element of Mormonism. Opposition was no doubt prurient and sometimes hysterical. But what else was to be expected from mainstream, monogamous America?

Does this mean that Mormon and Gentile historians must necessarily disagree? If you are not a Mormon, can you avoid the kind of skepticism with which Mark Twain greeted the legend of Smith, the golden plates, and seer-stones? If not, does Brigham Young fall under suspicion as either naive or duplicitous—indeed, as lecher, tyrant, Tartuffe?

Neither Arrington nor Bushman feels any great strain, one would guess, in balancing faith in Mormonism with professional objectivity. But, perhaps unwittingly, they tend to meet the dual responsibility with a somewhat noncommittal circumspection. Although they do not suppress or distort, they are apt to report rather than interpret controversial issues. It must be admitted, though, that they are not theonly academics to do this; historians as a breed are cautious to a fault, and therefore sometimes a dull lot.

Arrington’s assignment is probably less delicate than Bushman’s, because Young is a less intractable subject for biography than Joseph Smith. If we cannot swallow the tale of Smith’s dealings with the Angel Moroni (a name to delight Mark Twain), then he risks being placed among the self-proclaimed messiahs who recur in religious history, whether amiably as a Father Divine or monstrously as the Reverend Jones of Jonestown. But with Young, given the assumption that he was a sincere Mormon, a biographer like Arrington can concentrate upon the undeniable facts of the man’s career, Twainian skepticism then becomes largely irrelevant. We seek an explanation for Young’s astounding accomplishment—an inquiry that can be genuinely objective, like the open-minded way in which William James, in Varieties of Religious Experience, approached the phenomenon of conversion. Detached from the more bizarre features of Smith’s dispensation. Young becomes—in Arrington’s absorbing if understated narrative—a person whose simplicity and good humor no less than his unquestioning piety would justify comparing him with a Martin Luther or perhaps an Oliver Cromwell.

Professor Arrington does not draw such large analogies. Nor does he speculate about the links between Smith and Young. In this portrait Brigham Young is a “Moses.” But he was also of course a Peter or Paul, following a leader whose creed he had cheerfully espoused. Perhaps Young is to be seen as a consummate consolidator, the head of a second generation of leaders that is vital to the perpetuation of a new religion. No doubt too the discipline, the tithing, and the communality, which Young developed, did much to prevent the Latter-Day Saints from disintegration.

Maybe too something combative and dissident in Young, and in Mormonism generally, mattered more in the early stages than supposed Americanness. His creedal passion was certainly strong, and “primitive” in the sense of actually deriving strength from affronting the established order, and even welcoming persecution. By degrees, the Mormons seem to have perceived that they needed the United States. Young was wise enough after the Civil War to begin to move toward accommodation: a tendency to be taken further by the next two generations of Mormon leadership. The Saints were fortunate in the physical leeway America allowed them. Their social as well as religious experiments could be begun and modified with a degree of latitude, as Brigham himself could (if he wished) turn in his grave every now and then. Perhaps that is what mainstreaming ultimately signifies in the history of the United States.

This article appeared in the August 26, 1985 issue of the magazine.