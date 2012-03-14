IN A NEW YORK magazine article last spring, a young Chinese-American named Jefferson Mao spoke of the cultural importance of doing well on school exams. “You learn quite simply to nail any standardized test you take,” he told Wesley Yang. Yang’s piece described how Chinese neighborhoods in Queens are filled with “‘cram schools,’ or storefront academies, that drill students in test preparation after school, on weekends, and during summer break.” In The Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother, her infamous memoir detailing how she raised prodigy-level children, Amy Chua noted that a “devastated Chinese mother would … get dozens, maybe hundreds of practice tests and work through them with her child” if the young miscreant had the misfortune to come home with a B, “which,” she writes, “would never happen” anyway.

Neither work mentioned the bizarre and tragic tale of Hong Xiuquan, who, like many Chinese immigrant children in the United States, was under fierce pressure to ace his tests in order to reach a high station and bring honor to his family. (As Chua writes, “I have a family name to uphold, aging parents to make proud.”) Born in a village outside of Canton in 1814, young Hong Xiuquan studied hard, memorizing the Confucian classics before reaching his teens. He was regarded as so promising that several of his teachers worked for free in the hope of receiving favor once he passed the notoriously difficult civil service examinations that guaranteed an appointment in the Qing dynasty government. But he failed the three-day test on his first try in 1827. Waiting nine years for his next turn, he failed again. After another failure in 1837, he had to be carried back to his village. Once there, he descended into a trance and experienced forty days of befuddling visions. In 1843, he failed for the fourth time.

Two centuries earlier, a man named Pu Songling went through much the same thing, eventually spending four decades trying to pass the imperial exam. He channeled his frustration into a series of fantastical tales, often collected in translation as Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio, regarded as one of the great works of Chinese literature. Hong Xiuquan responded in his own way. Happening upon a Christian missionary tract translated into Chinese, he decided that his post-test visions were messages from the Christian God. He was being told that he was Jesus Christ’s younger brother—the third member of a Holy Ghost-less Trinity—and that he had been ordered to slay demons. To his thinking, the demons were the autocratic and ethnically foreign rulers of China (Manchus native to regions north of the Great Wall), upholders of the state religion of Confucianism that served as the basis of the examination system. His delusion would lead to what Stephen R. Platt, in his engrossing new book, describes as “likely the bloodiest civil war of all time,” which killed at least twenty million people from 1851 to 1864, beginning when Abraham Lincoln was still a lawyer in Springfield and ending less than a year before Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox.

The phantasmagoria commenced when Hong Xiuquan declared the “Taiping Heavenly Kingdom” in 1851 and appointed himself “Heavenly King” over China, which already had a leader of divine mandate, Xianfeng, the presiding emperor of the Qing dynasty. Mindful that God had handed him a sword in his dream, Hong Xiuquan converted the poor and disenfranchised in his region, those with little future in the shoddily administered empire, into an army that cut a violent path (with various kinds of bladed implements and rusty matchlock firearms) north from Guangdong Province to the walled city of Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, which became the rebel capital in 1853. The Heavenly King, hidden away in an ornate palace with his harem and chamber pot of silver, became the dictator of a puritanical theocracy (no alcohol, no theater, no laziness) whose trance-messages from God were posted around town: “Those who are against us will be killed,” went one.