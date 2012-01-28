I can attest that the equivalent can happen with Porgy and Bess, having watched the signature Houston Opera production of 1976 when I was ten. I still recall being overwhelmed, even as a prematurely cynical and unsentimental boy with no interest in opera, by Donnie Ray Albert’s and Clamma Dale’s rendition of “Bess, You Is My Woman Now.” Despite the full, fruity voices with the orchestra laying it on thick, it sure seemed “real” to me, because all concerned were fully committed to the endeavor.

I find it hard to imagine a ten-year-old having that revelatory experience watching Lewis and McDonald doing that song now, because in the name of modernity the creators haven’t let them, as it were, sing. In fact, I saw the show next to two teenagers (black, female), and they tended to start whispering to each other during the songs. And yes, Broadway can be as grand as opera, and not just in gauzy pop-schlock like Les Miserables. While Lewis and McDonald were “singing” “Bess, You Is My Woman” I found myself yearning for none other than McDonald and Brian Stokes-Mitchell’s rendition of “Wheels of a Dream” in Ragtime. The song is overrated by audiences because it’s big, easy and loud—but at least it’s theatrical. Not “down to earth,” perhaps—but we have iPods for that kind of music, don’t we?

A particularly unfortunate casualty is Norm Lewis. He has one of Broadway’s most beautiful baritones, but this production sets him too high, in a strained head-chest mix. This is occasionally “expressive”—it automatically connotes anguish, and is great for long, high notes that milk applause. But it isn’t beautiful; Lewis is cheated out of doing what he does so well. “I’ve Got Plenty of Nuttin’” is especially weird, placed right on Lewis’ break so that he has to sing the bridge an octave up. Given that the production’s orchestration for this song is about as thin as the scoring for a toothpaste commercial, it would take a couple of copyists roughly an afternoon to just write the accompaniment in a range that makes Lewis sound like a man experiencing love rather than sciatica.

Brantley, caught up in a narcotic adoration of McDonald, is wrong that the show is a matter of her Bess lighting up an iffy production: McDonald is stuck down with everybody else. Bess is a notoriously underwritten part, and while McDonald does her usual fine job, the power in the scene between her and Crown that Brantley focuses on is based on something more mundane than histrionic technique. It’s one of the few times in this production when two performers sing in full-throated voices at length while the orchestra plays fortissimo for longer than about four measures.

The show is a towering score rendered in quotation marks, as if Paulus and Murray assume we’ve heard the score before, and will be intrigued by this “personal” spin on it. But the Porgy and Bess score is unknown to most beyond “Summertime,” and even for most others, the rest of the score is hardly what they sing in the shower. One gives one’s “take” on “I’ve Got You Under My Skin.” One does Porgy and Bess.