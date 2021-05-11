Romney and the Republicans

When asked what sacrifice he has in mind for business, Romney points out simply that limitations on corporate size “will greatly increase competition and make our companies leaner and harder. They’ll do better in world markets then, but we’ll have to give more study to all of the factors affecting modernization and productivity.”

Romney gives the impression at first in some of his speeches that he is addressing himself in a daring manner to the central national issue of how this affluent society can be competitive with others less affluent and more disciplined. His emphasis on this issue inspires the hope that he might be the man to enlist all sectors of American society in equitably shared sacrifice; and even the one-sided demands that he makes on labor do not entirely dispel the thought that he might have something fresh to say. But when pressed to spell out his thoughts on how the US should adapt its economy to changes abroad, Romney turns stale, for he has nothing much to add to his 1958 testimony. “I haven’t started to think this through.” To the suggestion that his reforms would still leave us pretty fat and that more of our private affluence might be channeled into the public sector, Romney responds with warnings of the perils in too much centralized federal power, though he believes that more of our resources should go into state and municipally-financed public improvements and expresses concern that “we are an island of prosperity in the midst of world poverty and starvation, outside of Western Europe and a few other places. I was run out of Mexico with my parents at the age of five because of the envy of the Mexican people.

My people were as poor as they were but through knowledge and industry made the deserts blossom ‘as the rose’. But they didn’t communicate and help others adequately and just got run out. One of the most serious problems we face is coping with the envy of the world.”

Can the US maintain an ever-advancing standard of living while the underdeveloped countries fall more and more behind?

“We’ve got to accelerate this thing terrifically. If we develop the right concepts we can help them to catch up. With our own head start we’re in a position to help them make progress faster than we do ourselves. You can’t blame them, they want it just like those Mexicans. But first we have to get off the side roads and the dead end streets.”

Romney-Style foreign Aid

Brought down to countries and continents, Romney sketches a distinctly Romney-style foreign aid program. The centerpiece would be an “International Bridge” idea which arises out of his experience with American Motors operations abroad. Romney has gone to look into some of his interests in Latin America and Europe, though he has never been to Asia, Africa or the Middle East, and he is sensitive to the charge of “economic imperialism.” He stresses that American Motors enters into “partnership” arrangements with locally-owned licensee plants. The “Bridge” idea would establish patterns of cooperation between private entrepreneurs on a grand scale. “Take two companies, two private companies in two countries. They’d set up an international manufacturing bridge between themselves, with the exchange of production limited exactly to equal national-content production values flowing in each direction.” Canada, let us say, could make tariff-free aluminum components for the American automobile industry, while the US would send back cars in equal proportions, also free of tariff.

Romney has the viewpoint of an internationally-minded businessman on trade with the Common Market, though he observes that “our businesses are already over there, so lowering tariffs doesn’t get at it.” He has no use, however, for the general drift of the foreign economic policies pursued by Republican and Democratic Administrations. Government to government loans, he believes, promote statism. “We’re not even headed in the right direction! We’re encouraging people along the wrong lines all over the world, and we’re not convinced ourselves anymore of the universal application of our principles. We’re retreating and shrinking before political tyranny and central economic control.”

What do we do when a country not under Communist domination goes the way of “political tyranny and central control”?

“Persuade them they’re off the track, by precept and example! Now, I am not advocating that we coerce anyone, but we have to know where we are going. We have to ask ourselves: What is it that we are trying to do? What are they trying to do? Are they completely wedded to a statist society? Then we have to decide whether the direction they’re going in is the direction we’re going in.”

Suppose it is not, as in the case of most of the countries of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and the bigger Latin American powers? “Well, that’s contrary to our principles. We’ve got to—we might just as well face the fact that we have to push them in the right direction. We need a vision of what can be, and we have to fire them up with that. If we were really working a program that showed them what could be done, here at home and in at least a few places over there, they’d follow us. There’s no use encouraging them where they’re wrong, where there’s too much state control. If we’re going to help, we have to make sure it’s going to help. Otherwise, it’s like giving a kid whatever he wants.”

Does he attach importance to disparities in stages of social and economic development in Ghana or India or Brazil that might account for their un-American evolution?

“I believe that our American principles, politically and economically, are in accord with the laws of the universe. We have to believe in that! I recognize, of course, that there might be some situations where we’ll have to do things we don’t like for military or humanitarian reasons. The question to ask in any case is, ‘Do they acknowledge a Creator’?”

Romney leaves one uncertain whether he would continue much of the present foreign aid program. He complains that “we are wasting resources, we’ve just taken a shotgun approach to the world.” He sees little to choose between “mixed” economies and full-scale state control. He is for aid to those countries “responsive” to our suggestions on the best course for their economic development. At the same time, he reacts strongly to the suggestion that he is not for foreign aid or international cooperation. He talks feelingly of the need for “American pioneers with a world vision and a world identity.” He observes uneasily that “we can’t wait” for everyone to conform to our image. “I recognize that there’s no cheap way.” When asked several times, he seemed to say that the economic aid level ($1.2 billion) in the 1961-62 mutual security budget cannot be lowered.

The American Mission

The theme of America’s mission in the world has been preached by Romney for years and one senses that he could no more mute it than he could his convictions on labor. It is his belief that the US Constitution is divinely ordained, and he cites, in support, the revelation of Joseph Smith in Liberty Jail (Section 101 of the Doctrine and Covenants of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints) in which “God made plain His part in the establishment of our basic political and Hocial instruments… Ours was the first nation created on the…premise of the Divine Origin of Man.”

Addressing the University of Utah on February 26, 1949, Romney indicated a special pride in his native West as the true custodian of American freedom. “The South retains remnants and tendencies of a feudal aristocratic civilization, and the East tends to a class-conscious ruling plutocracy and, in the industrial areas, class-conscious industrial workers. What, then, of the

West? ... In the West, for the first time, a people already free worked for their own political, social and economic salvation. These pioneers were uninhibited by inequalities, save those inherent in the nature of man.” His concluding appeal was “to get on with the Christian and American Revolution” to demonstrate, “scoffers and doubters to the contrary…that America was discovered, the Constitution written, and the West settled…as a part of the Divine Plan to remove peoples everywhere from all forms of bondage.” (The same words are in a 1959 Utah speech, though “the West settled” is replaced with “the gospel restored.”)

He is aware that legions of scholars, notably Louis Hartz in The Liberal Tradition in America, have wondered whether Americans “born free” can “ever understand peoples that have to become so.” But Romney is not daunted by the fact that in this world, those who are “uninhibited by inequalities” are a small minority. He has his own favorite scholar. Max Ways of Time, whose 1959 book Beyond Survival argues that the American Way is transferrable abroad, and calls for a revamped foreign policy governed by a newly-defined National Purpose rather than by the National Interest. Among other things, Mr. Ways concerns himself with the “importance of how religion and politics make their inevitable contact.” Romney often uses quotations from Ways in his speeches and sends copies of Beyond Survival to friends. Lebanon’s Charles Malik is also quoted, often with mention of the fact that he is a “Christian Arab.” Billy Graham was quoted after Romney attended a Washington dinner in his honor on March 13, i960. Graham’s report on returning from a world tour that “we are surrendering on the installment plan” impressed Romney.

“Is it coexistence and accommodation or is it victory and worldwide application of our principles that we believe in?” he asked the Kiwanis International Convention on June 30, 1960. “Is it to support the enemies of our enemies because they are against what we are against, or is it to support the principles of human freedom because we believe in them?” The Detroit News was moved to join issue in an editorial arguing that “coexistence is what we have now and what we intend to keep on having because the alternative to it is war… It is an accommodation in the sense of adapting our foreign policy to [American and Russian nuclear stockpiles] though not an accommodation in the sense of reconciling ourselves to the Communist purpose of world domination. . . . We don’t live to conduct a foreign policy. We conduct a foreign policy to live in a certain way.”

Romney man-to-man is generally less flamboyant than Romney on the platform, and this is particularly so when one turns to global strategy, which is “something you and I can’t know a great deal about. The President has the facts before him.” He remains circumspect, but complains that “Khrushchev has the initiative, and so long as you’re on the defensive you’re in the wrong position. . . . I can’t understand why with a thorough knowledge of what he’s going to do we can’t beat him to the punch.” On China and Asia policy, he remarks that “we are on the defensive there, and the defensive path ultimately will lead us to defeat in that area. We have to look at this in the light of our mission and see in what ways our policy needs to be reshaped.”

With his rhetorical assaults on “co-existence and accommodation,” Romney sounds a faint echo of the Radical Right. But he has denounced the Birch Society as “reprehensible.” And on November 11, 1961, he told the rightist All-American Society of Provo, Utah, organized by Ezra Benson’s son. Reed, that “infiltration of Communism is not the greatest problem facing our country. It is the failure to deal with the problems within our country and to exercise our responsibility to the yearning millions of the world who are not as fortunate as we are.”

Mormons, Catholics, Negroes

The Romney image went through a subtle metamorphosis when he announced that he would fast for 24 hours and seek Divine Guidance in deciding whether to run for Governor. The discovery that this was standard Romney operating procedure came as a confusing surprise to those who expected something straight out of Executive Suite.

“The big clown,” said “Gus” Scholle on the morning of his announcement. “He thinks he has a private pipeline to God.” Romney’s retort that “the same pipeline is available to Mr. Scholle, if he cares to take advantage of it” led Scholle to counterattack with a press release citing Matthew (6:5) on the virtue of unpublicized prayer (“And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as hypocrites are, for they love to pray standing in the streets, that they may be seen of men”).

“Biblical slap at Romney stir Furor” reported the Detroit Free Press. “Democrats shuddered visibly… Republicans, hoping to keep religion out of the campaign altogether, were equally unhappy.” The editor of the official organ of the Grand Rapids Catholic Diocese was quoted as saying that “no man, no matter how big he is - which includes Scholle—has any right to hold to scorn a man’s religious practices.”

Politically speaking, the implications of a prolonged dialogue revolving around religion are difficult to calculate. Roughly 60 percent of Michigan citizens were listed as without formal denominational affiliation in a recent survey by the Michigan Council of Churches. Nationally, the figure is 40 percent. But the director of the Michigan Council, Harold C. McKinney, a close Romney adviser, pooh-poohed the idea that the country is getting too sophisticated for religion. “Don’t underestimate the strength of religious identification,” warns McKinney. Most of Michigan’s errant 60 percent, he says, feel a “psychological” affinity with some religion; for practical political purposes, Michigan is closer to 50 percent Protestant, 30 percent Catholic, and 20 percent unaffiliated. “There’s a whole new current of mixed religious and political consciousness out here, a popular unease, you know, arising out of the inability to see solutions to the tremendous range of problems confronting us, international and domestic. This will definitely be an election factor here, and you’ll see it in the reaction to George around the country. Why do you think Billy Graham has such a following? I see a real possibility that George will be able to mobilize some of this uneasiness and spiritual searching into constructive channels.”

Romney’s reputation as a non-smoker and nondrinker—he serves cocktails to visitors, though he is not, strictly speaking, supposed to do so - enhances his appeal among the religious-minded of all faiths. He deplores the fact that “we have turned the Sabbath into anything but what it was designated for.” At a Commencement of Cranbrook Boys School, he said that “personal purity and chastity are absolutely priceless possessions and just as vital for boys as for girls.”

“Every politician tries to make himself look like a Christ-er,” comments a pro-Romney Detroit editor. “But this fellow really is one.”

Romney’s speeches carry a nondenominational spiritual emphasis and rarely remind the listener of his Mormonism. He was awarded an Americanism citation by the B’nai B’rith Anti-Defamation League in 1959 and has patched up relations with the Michigan Roman Catholic hierarchy. The Mormon prophet Nephi called the Roman Church “the mother of abominations,” and Romney, one hears, does not always seem “comfortable” with his Catholic friends. When his strong Mormon sentiments on the separation of church and state appeared in Catholic eyes to intrude on his role at the state Constitutional Convention last month, signs of disquiet could be discerned, but the traditionally Democratic Michigan Catholic hierarchy has reportedly decided to divide its bets this fall.

Nationally, Romney’s Mormonism would probably bother parts of the Bible Belt more than it would Catholics in the cities. Some still remember the clashes which accompanied the migration of the clannish Saints Westward. But it is a long time since Boies Penrose broke up the 1907 debate over seating Reed Smoot in the Senate with his celebrated outburst: “Give me a Mormon who does not polyg rather than a non-Mormon who practices monogamy but does not monog!”

(Romney’s father is a polygamous child, but Romney is not. He has 165 first cousins.)

Curiously, Governor John Swainson also was born a Mormon. But Swainson’s family belonged to the “Reorganized” Church—the 175,000 Josephites, after Joseph Smith—with headquarters in Independence, Missouri, as distinct from the 1.5 million Brighamites headquartered in Salt Lake City. (The Josephites have not been associated with the practice of polygamy.) And Swainson has been a Lutheran since his marriage, while Romney is president of the Detroit Stake of the Church. The coincidence, however, may help take some of the steam out of the Mormon issue in the Dutch Reformed country along Lake Michigan.

But among Michigan’s 700,000 Negroes the Mormon label may do Romney some damage. The book of Moses (5:16-41) tells devout Mormons that the Lord turned Cain black as a curse for the murder of Abel; that the Negro lineage was preserved through the Hood when Noah’s son Ham married Egyptus, a descendant of Cain; and that the members of the accursed Negro race cannot be admitted today to the Mormon priesthood. During hearings on the nomination of Sterling McMurrin as US Commissioner of Education, Sen. Joseph Clark asked McMurrin whether his Mormon faith implied a bias on school integration. McMurrin said it did not and added that “I do not accept the position of the Mormon Church with respect to Negroes. I have made this very clear to the people of the Church.” Romney, however, reacts differently, insisting that “my Church teaches me the Negro is my brother and that the Negro can attain the celestial kingdom just as I can.” He sidesteps the Book of Moses, calling attention instead lo the Book of Nephi (27:33), which states that the Lord “denied none that come unto him, black and white, bond or free, male or female…” Romney links the Nephi citation to the fact that Joseph Smith was an ardent abolitionist.

Indirectly, he acknowledges the Church position when he says that “the question is whether it has any influence on my attitude as a citizen toward Negroes and their rights. It does not.” He lists support for an inter-racial housing cooperative and calls attention to Article 1, Section 3 of the 1961 contract committing American Motors and the UAW to “the policy that applicants will be hired and employees will be treated” without discrimination as to race, creed or national origin—the first provision of its kind in the industry.

Asked whether he would work to remove the ban on entry into the priesthood if he were one of the twelve Mormon apostles, Romney said that “if I were to be in the position you mention, I would not consider that something I would have to do with.” Suddenly, he grows intense, observing that “if people don’t think ours is the true Church, it makes one wonder when they’re concerned about the priesthood, doesn’t it?”

Republican leaders think that the “sleeper” in Romney’s encounter with the Negro community may lie in his capacity to communicate as an evangelical orator and in the sense of kinship between Negro Baptists and the Fundamentalist Mormons. Cornelius McNeil, the butler in J. Willard Marriott’s home in Washington who sees a lot of Romney, thinks he’s wonderful—“always the same man, so nice all the time”—and points out that “they believe the same way and baptize the same way we do. The only difference is they have more money.” When Romney starts pouring it on in Negro churches, it Is said, there will be a lot of Hallelujah.

But though he hopes to cut down Democratic majorities in Wayne County Negro and labor strongholds, Romney gives his main campaign attention to constructing GOP and independents-for-Romney machinery in normally Republican outstate areas and relatively unpredictable suburban wards centered especially in three populous counties (Macomb, Genesee and Oakland). Michigan voters divide broadly into two deadlocked warring camps—closely organized. Democratic Wayne and the outstate GOP areasequally matched with 40 percent of the state’s power. In recent elections Democratic victories have depended on at least breaking even in the “swing” counties.

Room at the Top

Romney offers Republican politicians the wide-ranging appeal of a man who has made it to the top in the knifeplay of modern American business competition, and yet personifies the old-fashioned virtues. To the junior executive in Chicago, his rise gives reassurance that for all of our bigness, there is still room at the top; and for the young man’s mother he is proof that nice boys don’t necessarily get there last.

He also brings to the Party an explicit ideology for a winning Republican coalition: Consumerism. In the crossfire between the Old Guard view that the Party’s conservative identity should not be forsaken in a long shot bid for the big cities and the Modern Republican argument that Presidential elections are won in the urban wards, Romney says, in effect, that the Party can win in the cities and still be true to its principles. His anti-bigness line is addressed directly to the unorganized urban consumer and white collar worker who worries about high prices and feels caught in the squeeze of faceless giants. In place of the conventional Republican effort to pin the blame one-sidedly on organized labor for all of the ills of the farmer and the consumer, however, Romney provides a new sales approach which has the surface appearance of dispensing evenhanded justice to labor and management.

Romney has a lot to offer his party, but in the end he might be rejected nonetheless. If so, the reason will not be that he is too “Modern” a Republican. It will be, in part, because political managers find a maverick unpredictability worrisome. But the preacher in him raises the really serious doubts. Frank Rising, who was director of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association while Romney was at the Automobile Manufacturers, praises Romney’s drive and courage but concludes that “as a politician, he might be a resounding failure. He has no talent for the evasive answer. He is not used to criticism. He can’t be the compendium of other people’s advice and aspirations. He can’t be.”

This article appeared in the March 5, 1962 issue of the magazine.