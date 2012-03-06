When she does describe specific anti-bullying programs that she believes take a good approach by seeking to build “cooperative, compassionate” school communities—an admirable goal, which contrasts with the security- and punishment-focused policies more frequently adopted by schools—Klein often fails to provide evidence that they are effective. When discussing the Sports Leadership Institute, started at Adelphi University (where Klein works), she provides anecdotes from its director attesting to its value and mentions the number of students it served before it was cancelled for budgetary reasons, but she does not offer concrete proof that it reduced rates of bullying. This is not to say that the program was unsuccessful; and perhaps data on its impact do not exist because the program was cut off too soon. But in putting forward programs that allegedly “work,” Klein should have done more to show that they actually do.

The central defect of The Bully Society, however, is Klein’s use of school shootings as a framing device. It distracts from what should be the central discussion—why do we have a bullying crisis and how do we fix it? —by playing, whether inadvertently or not, to the fear already induced by school shootings that they could happen to anyone, anywhere. If the young men (and they are mostly young men) who have perpetrated shootings were bullied, and thousands of students are bullied every day, does that mean there are ticking time bombs everywhere? (According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2009, nearly 20 percent of students in high school reported being bullied in the year before the CDC conducted a survey on the topic.) Although Klein does not pose it directly, this question is implicit in the incomplete theory that she puts forward in the book.

Klein counts 166 school shootings between 1979 and 2009, and is able to assess the motives of 93 of them, based on press and scholarly reports. Setting aside seven incidents that were related to drugs, money, or political protests, she offers evidence that shooters were bullied—such as courtroom testimony from the classmates of Barry Loukaitis, who killed three people at his middle school in Moses Lake, Washington, including one who regularly called him “faggot.” Yet Klein fails to account for why the number of shooters pales in comparison to the number of students bullied across the country. Klein hints at other factors that might have influenced shooters—for instance, that Loukaitis had been diagnosed with depression—but she does not place them fully in her narrative. (Similarly, she does seem to not know where to situate the issue of race; most school shooters have been white, but she never offers a robust explanation as to why.) She also employs alarmist statements, such as this one: “Bullying is dangerous to the target of abuse and to the perpetrator, as well as to the innocent students who may find themselves in harm’s way when the target unleashes his or her wrath.”

Certainly, Klein does not ignore those individuals who are bullied and never act violently—they comprise the vast majority of those bullied, and they suffer from elevated rates of, among other things, depression, isolation, and self-harm. In fact, her book is at its strongest, in the chapters entitled “Gay Bashing” and “Girl Bashing,” when she details the heartbreaking plight of male students who are targeted for seeming too feminine and female students who are called “sluts” for liking certain boys or mocked because they don’t wear the right clothes. Klein describes the story of James Nabozny, who in 1996 successfully brought a case against his school district for failing to prevent anti-gay bullying:

James Nobozny suffered years of relentless verbal, physical, and sexual abuse. He was called antigay epithets, urinated on, made to suffer repeated assaults and indignities, including a mock rape. Eventually he was beaten to the point of requiring surgery, and he and his family began to receive death threats. … “After the mock rape in the eighth grade,” Jamie said in an interview, “I went directly to the principal’s office and told her … what happened. Her response was, ‘If you’re going to be openly gay you have to expect this kind of thing. Boys will be boys.’”