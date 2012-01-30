The purpose of President Obama's visit to the the University of Michigan on Friday was to promote the administration's new, and genuinely innovative, program for making college more affordable. But, along the way, Obama made a point about his own biography – and, implicitly, about Mitt Romney's:

Michelle and I can still remember how long it took us to pay back our student loans. ... Your President and your First Lady were in your shoes not that long ago. We didn’t come from wealthy families. The only reason that we were able to achieve what we were able to achieve was because we got a great education. That’s the only reason. And we could not have done that unless we lived in a country that made a commitment to opening up opportunity to all people.

You can expect to hear a lot more of this if, as seems likely, Romney becomes the Republican nominee. You can also expect Romney and his allies to get angry about it. They think critics who talk about Romney's wealth, even indirectly, are practicing the “politics of envy.” And they would have a point if the critics were simply trying to stoke resentment towards the wealthy. They'd also have the public on their side, according to my colleague Alec MacGillis.

But Obama was actually making an argument about policy on Friday. Specifically, he was making the case for strong public programs – not only as a safety net, for those who face financial difficulty, but also as a ladder of upward income mobility, for those who can’t move up on their own. Here was the crucial passage, which came just before the remarks about Obama’s student loans:

My grandfather got the chance to go to college because this country decided that every returning veteran of World War II should be able to afford it. My mother was able to raise two kids by herself because she was able to get grants and work her way through school. I am only standing here today because scholarships and student loans gave me a shot at a decent education.

As Greg Sargent has observed, this is the same argument that liberals like Elizabeth Warren have been making for a while now. And it is relevant because Romney has said repeatedly that he wants to gut those same programs, as a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities confirms.