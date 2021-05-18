Biography and the Narrator

But the question at issue is neither biographical time nor human time, but that time which we know as narrative-time. The task of all story-tellers is to make the listener or the reader feel time’s passage. To enumerate the facts of a life chronologically, strange as it may seem, achieves an opposite effect: instead of time passing we are shown a miscellany of documents and events, some repetitive, the disordered clutter of existence that requires refashioning into orderly narrative. Leonard Woolf’s autobiography offers an illuminating illustration. Had he followed Kendall’s prescription, he would have given us a step-by-step account of Virginia Woolf’s nervous breakdowns in 1913, 1915, the 1920’s, the late 1950’s, each pigeon-holed in their proper year. Instead, when he reaches her first breakdown in 1913 he relates her entire medical history, moving forward and backward in time between 1913 and 1941. There is no question that we are thus made to grasp the full heroism of Mrs. Woolf’s struggle against the insanity that constantly threatened to engulf her creativity. The impact would have been greatly diluted had we been given the illnesses in their scattered chronological moments among the other events and personages of her life. By this I am not suggesting that the illnesses are not alluded to again in the proper progress of the narrative. Kendall constantly forces his reader in this book to feel that one biographical procedure necessarily excludes another, whereas the modern biographer does not hesitate to use both.

What is involved is an essential sorting and arranging of the story and I do not see how such a procedure renders the subject “boneless.” It is a way of working, like a sculptor who needs a frame on which to shape his clay. But of course Kendall has so little clay that he cannot, in his type of biography, use this kind of narrative. He must write the life of Louis XI admitting that he knows nothing about the king before his thirteenth year. I think it much wiser for the biographer to confess this, rather than to try to work up a factitious background. An introductory picture of the time, such as David Cecil gives us in his Melbourne, is perhaps the only useful course, as well as the only kind of verisimilitude possible.

The expository portions of Kendall’s book are an abbreviated lecture-view of biography in antiquity, the Middle Ages, the 15th Century, and English biography since the Elizabethan era. It is in his final pages that Kendall has his quarrel with these ideas which have had currency since Strachey. He scorns what he calls the “superbiography” without recognizing that it derives from super-archives, and that even with extraordinary melting down is still bound to be larger than many old biographies. He does not seem to grasp the supreme fact that the modern biographer’s constant struggle is against the irrelevant—so “relevant” does every scrap seem to the historian in the dim centuries. He joins Maurois in opposing the foreshadowing of events. He would have his readers pretend, when they pick up a life of Napoleon, that they have never heard of the man. It does not seem to occur to him that a reader’s grasp, in depth, of certain events is sometimes increased by anticipations. The “art” of biography resides precisely in an arrangement of factual material so that truth is enhanced.