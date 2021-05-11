Biography and the Narrator

One consequence of this is that his lectures end by defining the “art” of which he speaks as non-art. For Kendall, biography is “coarse” and “tough.” This contrasts vividly with the words used by Lytton Strachey—“delicate” and “humane.” Biography, says Kendall, is a “showing” of facts, as if they were things on display under glass in a library. He distinctly does not want it to be a “telling.” He conceives of it as a kind of performing art—his definition reads “a simulation, in words, of a man’s life, from all that is known about that man”—a kind of mimicry. But to “simulate” we know is “to seek a false resemblance, as through imitation.” One readily understands this is all that can be done when historical facts are sparse. Modern biographers, because of their surfeit of material, do not need to simulate. For them certain traditional definitions are more serviceable. Sir Sydney Lee called biography “the truthful transmission of personality”; Sir Edmund Gosse spoke of it in a famous essay as “the faithful portrait of a soul in its adventures through life.” One might, if one wished, read the word “psyche” for the word “soul.” The simplest definition might be that “a biography is the recounting of a life in narrative prose.” But it is precisely on the problem of narration that Kendall departs from some of his fellow craftsmen to espouse the old-fashioned chronicle. He is also singularly rigid in wanting modern biographers, faced say with Roosevelt’s papers at Hyde Park, or the voluminous documents of the abbreviated Kennedy era, or Churchill’s 90 years, to turn these in effect into chronicle-histories.

Kendall rejects psychology as beyond the capabilities of a biographer. To the argument that a “psychological speculation” is as valid as any other kind, Kendall rejoins “neither sort of speculation is valid for biography.” Yet when he describes his own difficulties with historical “gaps,” such as the absence of all information about King Richard’s years from ten to fifteen, he can discover only what his subject “in all probability” did at a certain place during this time. He is pleased that he filled the gap by describing the place. This however still tells us little about Richard. The lacuna remains; and when Kendall says he finally “concluded” that Richard “must have developed his feeling” for this region during this time, we wonder at the “must have,” and recognize that Kendall himself speculates. We can only reiterate that a speculation about a person’s psyche based on his behavior seems as valid, and perhaps even more valid, than a speculation upon the influence of a given place.

The weakest part of Kendall’s book seems to me to be his refusal to accept biography as narrative. He insists that a biographer cannot use narrative modes of fiction without harm to truth. “Biographical time and novelistic time do not mix,” Kendall writes thereby showing that he confuses both kinds of time. His argument is that “thematic groupings” of the events of a life distort human chronology; the subject is treated as if it were as “boneless as an oyster”; the materials of the life become “so much mud to be arbitrarily patted into cakes,” and the time-dimension of the subject is violated.