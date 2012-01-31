In advance of today’s primary, the Republican establishment has gone into overdrive to convince Florida voters that Newt Gingrich is a faux-conservative, ethically challenged has-been. The collective Republican panic has been fun to watch, not least because some of the GOP all-stars condemning Newt are best known for their own ethical lapses and heated rhetoric. Here’s a rundown of some of the Republican leaders calling the kettle unpresidential.

Jack Abramoff. When asked on Meet the Press about Freddie Mac’s million-dollar payout to Gingrich for “strategic counseling” services, Abramoff warned against “People who come to Washington who have public service and they cash in on it. And they use their public service and their access to make money, and unfortunately Newt Gingrich is one of them who have done it… He is doing and engaging in the exact kind of corruption that America disdains.” Abramoff should know: In 2006, he pled guilty to mail fraud, conspiracy, and tax evasion in a scheme to bilk money from Indian tribes that had hired him to lobby on behalf of their casinos. He was released in 2010 and has since released a memoir detailing his crime.

Tom Delay. The former House member hammered Gingrich in the press last week, saying that the presidential hopeful is “not really a conservative.” “He’ll tell you what you want to hear,” DeLay told a radio host. “He has an uncanny ability, sort of like [Bill] Clinton, to feel your pain and know his audience and speak to his audience and fire them up. When he was speaker, he was erratic, undisciplined.” Delay certainly has experience with Gingrich, having served as the Majority Whip when Gingrich was House Speaker. He’s also no stranger to controversy: He was convicted in 2010 on money laundering charges for funneling corporate money to help and elect Republican candidates to the Texas legislature.

John H. Sununu. The former New Hampshire governor and chief of staff to George H.W. Bush defended Romney’s decision to not release his tax returns, turning the tables on Gingrich. “Newt has a serious problem with the package that the Ethics committee had when they fined him $300,000,” he told CNN. “Ring out the laundry. That's more important than anything else.” During his own White House tenure, however, Sununu went whole hog in his personal abuse of federal resources for private gain, amassing a record of ethics breaches that included using Air Force jets for skiing trips and dentist appointments, and using a White House limousine to attend a posh stamp auction.

