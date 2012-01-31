In that moment just before New Hampshire, when it was briefly possible to imagine Jon Huntsman fighting deep into the primaries, New York magazine’s John Heilemann made an astute observation. He pointed out that Huntsman’s real audience on election night wouldn’t be the country or the voters in other early states or even the political media. It would consist of exactly one person: Jon Huntsman Sr., the billionaire chemical magnate who, if the mood struck him, could take out his checkbook and completely upend the race. “An investment of, say, $10 million — a rounding error on the Huntsman Sr. balance sheet — would allow the [son’s] super-PAC to blanket the airwaves in South Carolina and Florida with ads, many of them (no doubt) attacking Romney," Heilemann wrote. "And while that might still not be enough to put Huntsman Jr. in serious contention … it could inflict a serious toll on the front-runner.”

On the night of Mitt Romney’s Florida triumph, it’s safe to say that the relevant audience was yet another billionaire Republican—this one with a soft spot for the lunar musings of one Newt Gingrich. As the political world knows well by now, it was a timely infusion of $5 million from Sheldon Adelson, the Las Vegas casino mogul and hard-core Zionist, that largely underwrote Newt’s South Carolina win. And it was another $5 million from Adelson that helped Newt muster a response, albeit vastly inadequate, to Romney’s punishing air campaign in Florida.

Here’s why Adelson matters even at this late date: Newt is still popular enough with conservatives, and Romney still sufficiently unloved, that another $5 or $10 million haul would create more than a minor annoyance for the ostensible frontrunner in the coming months, a time when Romney would like to be training his fire on Barack Obama. Even amid his general evisceration in Florida, Newt still beat Romney handily among the Republican voters who consider themselves “very conservative” (42 percent to 30 for Romney) and strong Tea Party supporters (45 percent to 33), both of which accounted for about one-third of the electorate. The combination of that rump of support and the Adelson money could produce several victories for Gingrich on Super Tuesday alone, when voters in Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee all go to the polls.

Without the Adelson money, on the other hand, the primary campaign goes poof. As former television executive (and George W. Bush cousin) John Ellis explained on Buzzfeed, the major media outlets have already spent more than they intended to on primary coverage. After Florida, all the embeds and bloggers who provide 24-hour “man-to-man” coverage will be summoned back to their respective mother ships and redeployed into cubicles. The era of so-called free media has abruptly come to an end, at least to any candidate not named Romney. “On the day after the South Carolina primary, [Gingrich] had two busloads of reporters, bloggers and electronic media types following his every word,” Ellis wrote. “Tomorrow, he won't need two buses. He'll be lucky if the seats are filled on one.”