After every war

someone’s got to tidy up.

Things won’t pick

themselves up, after all.

Someone’s got to shove

the rubble to the roadsides

so the carts loaded with corpses

can get by.

Someone’s got to trudge

through sludge and ashes,

through the sofa springs,

the shards of glass,

the bloody rags.

Someone’s got to lug the post

to prop the wall,

someone’s got to glaze the window,

set the door in its frame.