Some People

Their shoulders bear pitchers and bundles.

The emptier they get, the heavier they grow.

What happens quietly: someone’s dropping from exhaustion.

What happens loudly: someone’s bread is ripped away,

someone tries to shake a limp child back to life.

Always another wrong road ahead of them,

always another wrong bridge

across another oddly reddish river.

Around them, some gunshots, now nearer, now farther away,

above them a plane sort of circles.