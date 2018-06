[Guest post by Simon van Zuylen-Wood]

The late Joe Paterno was one of Newt Gingrich's favorite management gurus. Yesterday, video spelunker Alex Kaczynski uncovered a 1998 Charlie Rose interview in which Gingrich relates some advice Paterno gave him about assistant coaches (h/t The Atlantic Wire). Paterno's wisdom, according to Newt, consisted mostly of platitudes like, "If the coach and the assistant coaches don't have their act together they're going to be offering very conflicting signals."